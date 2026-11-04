Dallas College Mountain View hosting 2026 NJCAA D3 Men’s Championships Nov 10-15

Dallas College Mountain View will host the 2026 NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer National Tournament Nov. 10–15, bringing eight district champions from across the country to Dallas.
“We are absolutely excited. Dallas College Athletics is proud to host the 2026 Men’s NJCAA Division III National Soccer Tournament in Dallas, Texas,” Dallas College Executive Athletic Director Lynn Nabi said. “Dallas College’s full redesign and reconstruction of the Dallas College Mountain View stadium now makes it one of the premier soccer-only venues in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”
Mountain View’s stadium has 3,000 seats, a turf playing surface, and a premier press box.
“Dallas College is extremely excited to showcase both this venue and the unmatched hospitality of Dallas, Texas, to all NJCAA competitors, coaches, and fans,” Nabi said. “Our commitment is to deliver an exceptional student-athlete experience, ensuring that every participant enjoys a championship environment worthy of their hard work and achievement. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Dallas and creating a memorable national tournament for all involved.”
Tickets to the event are available here.
The Thunderducks of Dallas College Richland will almost certainly be there.
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The 2026 National Championship Field
The eight district champions qualifying for the national tournament at Dallas College Mountain View are seeded as follows:
1. Dallas College – Richland (Region V) — The tournament favorites entering as the No. 1 overall seed.
2. Mohawk Valley Community College (Region III)
3. Herkimer County Community College (Region III)
4. Bunker Hill Community College (Region XXI)
5. Bergen Community College (Region XIX)
6. Joliet Junior College (Region IV)
7. Middlesex College (Region XIX)
8. Suffolk County Community College (Region XV)
Quarterfinal Matchups (Opening Round)
• No. 1 Dallas College – Richland vs. No. 8 Suffolk County Community College
• No. 4 Bunker Hill vs. No. 5 Bergen
• No. 2 Mohawk Valley vs. No. 7 Middlesex
• No. 3 Herkimer vs. No. 6 Joliet