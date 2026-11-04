Dallas College Mountain View hosting 2026 NJCAA D3 Men’s Championships Nov 10-15

Dallas College Mountain View will host the 2026 NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer National Tournament Nov. 10–15, bringing eight district champions from across the country to Dallas.

“We are absolutely excited. Dallas College Athletics is proud to host the 2026 Men’s NJCAA Division III National Soccer Tournament in Dallas, Texas,” Dallas College Executive Athletic Director Lynn Nabi said. “Dallas College’s full redesign and reconstruction of the Dallas College Mountain View stadium now makes it one of the premier soccer-only venues in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Mountain View’s stadium has 3,000 seats, a turf playing surface, and a premier press box.

“Dallas College is extremely excited to showcase both this venue and the unmatched hospitality of Dallas, Texas, to all NJCAA competitors, coaches, and fans,” Nabi said. “Our commitment is to deliver an exceptional student-athlete experience, ensuring that every participant enjoys a championship environment worthy of their hard work and achievement. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Dallas and creating a memorable national tournament for all involved.”

Tickets to the event are available here.

The Thunderducks of Dallas College Richland will almost certainly be there.