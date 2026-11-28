Trinity closes the fall in Charlotte against the league leaders, with their playoff streak riding on two results.

USL Super League | Saturday, Nov. 28 | 5 p.m. CT | American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC | Broadcast: Peacock

Dallas Trinity heads to Charlotte on Saturday needing to beat Carolina Ascent. The Golden Girls also need help, most likely a Brooklyn FC win over Lexington SC at the same hour. A draw or a loss ends their fall.

Trinity huddles up before kickoff, Dallas Trinity vs Carolina Ascent, August 22, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Tampa Bay Sun FC kept the chase going. Camryn Lancaster headed in Carissa Boeckmann‘s cross in the 83rd minute, and Trinity moved to 18 points, two behind Lexington for fourth.

Carolina needs a single point to win the Players’ Shield. All four Decision Day matches kick off at 5 p.m. CT.

The Recovery Report

Dallas Trinity

Sophia Braun is OUT (international duty)

Cyera Hintzen is OUT (leg)

Ally Cook, Rajanah Reed & Chioma Ubogagu are out for the season

Carolina Ascent

Sydney Studer is OUT (lower body)

B Hylton is OUT (England U-23s)

The Bigger Picture

Carolina sits first on 27 points and DC Power FC second on 24. Both have clinched. Sporting JAX is third on 21, Lexington fourth on 20, and Trinity fifth on 18. Tampa Bay, Brooklyn and Fort Lauderdale United are out.

A Trinity win takes them to 21. That is enough only if Lexington loses at Maimonides Park. A Lexington draw would put the two sides level on 21, and Lexington’s goal difference of +9 against Trinity’s -1 means Trinity would need to win by 11.

There is one other way in. If Jacksonville loses at Tampa Bay, it stays on 21, and a Trinity win would put the two level. Jacksonville leads Trinity by seven in goal difference and holds the head-to-head edge, so the margins of a Trinity win and a Jacksonville loss would have to add up to eight goals.

Trinity has been here before. In May 2025, they beat Carolina 2-1 at the Cotton Bowl on the final day to clinch a place in the league’s first playoffs. This May, a 4-0 win over Fort Lauderdale on the last night of the season edged out Spokane for fourth. Both runs ended in the semifinals.

A place in the field would make Trinity one of two clubs, with Carolina, to reach the playoffs in each of the league’s first three seasons.

From Zierenberg’s Equalizer to Lancaster’s Header

Lee Nguyen‘s first season in charge of his hometown club opened with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay at the Cotton Bowl. Seven Castain scored on her professional debut, and Tori Zierenberg equalized in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

A 3-1 home loss to Carolina followed, then a 2-0 loss at Jacksonville in which Trinity failed to put a shot on target for the first time in club history.

Camryn Lancaster (21) charges into the box, Dallas Trinity vs Carolina Ascent, August 22, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

September turned the fall around. Trinity beat Brooklyn 3-0 for Nguyen’s first win, then DC Power 2-1 at home and Fort Lauderdale 2-1 on the road. Braun, Jasmine Hamid and Onyeka Gamero all made the league’s September Team of the Month. Braun made it again in October.

The road has been harder. A 3-0 loss at Lexington ended the winning run. Castain’s late equalizer saved a point at Brooklyn, but DC won 1-0 at Audi Field two weeks later.

November brought a 3-0 home win over Fort Lauderdale, the night Kaiya Brewer became the youngest player to appear for the club at 15 years and 330 days. Hamid’s goal earned a 1-1 draw with Jacksonville and her the league’s Week 13 Player of the Week. A nationwide FAA ground stop then pushed the Tampa trip back 10 days.

15-Year-Old Kayia Brewer celebrates with her teammates after scoring in The State Fair Clasico (Oct. 17, 2026 Photo: Samuel Kolade, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The home finale against Lexington on Nov. 21 summed up the fall’s problem. Trinity had 72 percent of the ball and 17 shots and lost 2-0. Trinity’s 14 goals through that match were 5.87 fewer than their expected goals, per the match data, the widest gap in the league.

The defense has held up better. Trinity entered the week allowing 1.15 expected goals per 90 minutes, second-best in the league, and Neeku Purcell kept her third clean sheet of the fall at Tampa.

One Chance, One Goal

Nguyen made six changes for Tuesday’s match, three days after the Lexington loss. Kaiya Brewer and Heather Stainbrook made their first starts of the fall, and Sydney Cheesman wore the captain’s armband with Braun and Felicia Knox out of the 18.

Tampa Bay’s Eleanor Dale stretches for the ball ahead of Heather Stainbrook – Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun FC – Nov. 24, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Trinity had one big chance all night, and Lancaster, on as a 66th-minute substitute, finished it. It was the club’s first road win since Sept. 18 and Lancaster’s first goal of the fall. She also scored in Trinity’s 2-0 win at Suncoast in May.

Hamid leads Trinity with five goals this fall and has 18 in her regular-season career. Castain has four.

“We have one more chance to show our capabilities, end the season on a high, and if we have some fortunate results we get to extend our season,” Nguyen said after Tuesday’s win.

Players to Watch: Dallas Trinity

Jasmine Hamid – Scored Trinity’s only goal in the 3-1 loss to Carolina in August, from a Lancaster pass three minutes after halftime. Two more would make her the fifth player in league history with 20 regular-season goals. Trinity may need more than one goal on Saturday, and she is the likeliest source.

Jasmine Hamid plays the ball in front of the Dallas Trinity Supporters’ Section – November 8, 2026 – Cotton Bowl Stadium (Photo: Christian Luna, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Neeku Purcell – Made three saves at Tampa, two of them on Kennedy White, to keep her third clean sheet of the fall. Carolina has scored 11 of its 20 goals from set pieces. Her command of the six-yard box on corners will decide whether Trinity keeps the game level long enough to win it.

Carissa Boeckmann – Her cross set up Tuesday’s winner, and she leads the team in big chances created this fall. Carolina’s back four will be busy with Hamid and Castain. If Boeckmann gets time to cross, she is Trinity’s best route to the back post.

One Point From the Shield

Phil Poole‘s side lost for only the second time this fall on Nov. 21. Keeley Dockter‘s first professional goal, off a 70th-minute corner, gave Jacksonville a 1-0 win at Hodges Stadium and ended Carolina’s nine-match unbeaten run.

Carolina didn’t get a shot off a set piece that night, and its 0.27 expected goals were a season low.

“They’ve worked hard all season to put themselves in a position where it’s in their own hands,” Poole said afterward.

Trinity has outshot Carolina this fall, 168 to 157, and put more on target, 59 to 52. Carolina has turned its chances into 20 goals to Trinity’s 15 and has eight clean sheets to Trinity’s three.

Carolina Ascent celebrate a goal – Carolina Ascent at Dallas Trinity – August 22, 2026 (Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Carolina has four wins, a draw, and a loss at American Legion Memorial Stadium this fall. The only home loss came against Tampa Bay on Aug. 29. Its 12 first-half goals lead the league, and eight of them came in the last 15 minutes before halftime.

Carolina leads the all-time series with four wins, three losses, and a draw, and has won the last three meetings. Trinity’s last win over Carolina was 1-0 at the Cotton Bowl in December 2025.

Carolina won the Players’ Shield in 2024-25, and a second would make it the first club to win two. Poole’s 37 regular-season wins are the most of any coach in league history. Mia Corbin needs two goals to reach 20 and one assist to reach 10, but she played only three minutes off the bench in Jacksonville.

Players to Watch: Carolina Ascent

Jill Aguilera – Leads Carolina with five goals from left back and has four assists in seven career matches against Trinity. Her 13 regular-season assists are two short of a mark no one has reached. Every free kick and corner Trinity concedes in their own half puts the ball at her feet.

Carolina’s Jill Aguilera with the Puerto Rico National Team (via Gainbridge Super League)

Sydney Martinez – Has 19 regular-season shutouts, tied with teammate Hope Hisey for the league record. A clean sheet on Saturday makes her the first to 20 and ends Trinity’s season. She made seven saves in Carolina’s 1-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in April.

Rylee Baisden – Scored in the 23rd minute of August’s meeting and headed the 89th-minute winner at the Cotton Bowl in April. She played on the right of Carolina’s midfield at Jacksonville, the side Trinity’s left back has to cover.

Around the Super League

Five Straight for Lexington Against Brooklyn

The match most likely to decide Trinity’s season is in Coney Island. Lexington has won five straight against Brooklyn and leads the series with five wins, two draws, and two losses. Brooklyn’s last win in the series was 3-0 in December 2024.

Catherine Barry has four goals and an assist in five career matches against Brooklyn. She became the first player with 25 regular-season goals at the Cotton Bowl on Nov. 21 and is tied for the Golden Boot on nine. Lexington’s nine goals in the final 15 minutes and stoppage time are a league high.

Cat Barry celebrates her Golden Boot race-tying goal – Lexington SC vs Dallas Trinity – Nov. 21, 2026 (Photo: Anna Dolmany Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Marz Josephson has kept clean sheets in her first two professional starts.

Brooklyn is out and winless in four, with consecutive losses to DC Power and Tampa Bay. It is also the home finale for Alex Smith (DTID)’s side, which drew 2-2 with Carolina at Maimonides on Nov. 7 on a stoppage-time goal from Carlee Giammona. Sophia Lowenberg is second in the league with 120 progressive carries.

Puerta and DeSmit at Suncoast

Jacksonville clinches with a win or a draw at Tampa Bay. It is unbeaten in seven and has won all four meetings with the Sun that didn’t end level. Ashlyn Puerta has five goals in four career matches against Tampa, and Baylee DeSmit has three in four. Both sit on nine goals with Barry.

Sporting JAX’s Ashlyn Puerta’s second-half equalizer puts her in front of The USL Super League Golden Boot Race (9) November 8, 2026 – Cotton Bowl Stadium (Photo: Anna Dolmany, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Tampa beat Brooklyn 2-0 on Nov. 21 before Tuesday’s loss to Trinity. The Sun have allowed the fewest expected goals in the league, per the match data.

The Shield Runs Through Fort Lauderdale

DC Power, unbeaten in five, visits a Fort Lauderdale side without a win in five. Sh’nia Gordon has scored five of United’s seven goals. DC leads the series with four wins, two draws, and two losses.

A draw at Amerant Bank Field guarantees DC a home semifinal. DC can take the Shield only if Carolina loses. A one-goal Carolina loss paired with a one-goal DC win leaves the two level on points and goal difference, and Carolina holds the head-to-head edge after beating DC twice this fall. DC needs a combined margin of three goals or more.

What’s at Stake

A Trinity win keeps the fall alive until the Brooklyn result is known. Without one, Trinity misses the playoffs for the first time in club history. Their road record this fall stands at two wins, a draw, and three losses.

Carolina clinches the Shield and the No. 1 seed with a draw. A win would give it 30 points, three more than anyone else can reach. The semifinals are Saturday, Dec. 5, at the higher seeds.

Refs & Kit Assignments

Igor Bych will referee the match, with Ben Rigel and Adam Cook as the assistant referees and Kevin Broadley as the fourth official.

Trinity will wear their Sunrise Maroon “Illuminate” kit.

International Golden Girls

Braun is with Argentina for a friendly against Germany on Sunday, Nov. 29, in La Plata. The Trinity captain scored Argentina’s first goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Projected XIs

Dallas Trinity (4-2-3-1): Neeku Purcell; Carissa Boeckmann, Sydney Cheesman (c), Meila Brewer, Giulianna Gianino; Heather Stainbrook, Sofia Cedeño; Camryn Lancaster, Seven Castain, Jasmine Hamid; LJ Moore

Carolina Ascent (4-4-2): Sydney Martinez; Jill Aguilera, Jenna Butler, Reese Tappan, Emily Moxley; Riley Parker, Lily Nabet, Taylor Porter, Rylee Baisden; Mackenzie George, Shea Groom

Saturday’s forecast in Charlotte calls for sun and a high near 59, falling toward the upper 30s overnight. Kickoff comes after sunset.