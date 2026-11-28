“I do know that in playoffs, [with] every kind of adversity, you need to be mentally strong to approach that. And I think this group has been showing that. So of course, we’re gonna learn from what happened in Dallas.” Timbers Coach Martí Cifuentes to MLSSoccer.com

After a pretty comprehensive win in Game One of its First Round series against the Portland Timbers, 2-seed FC Dallas now heads to Oregon to face 7-seed Portland Timbers. Kickoff is at 9:30 pm CT from Providence Park.

This is a Best-of-3 series. There are no ties; games in this round that are tied after 90 minutes will go directly to a penalty shootout. If Dallas wins Game Two, the series is over.

First Round Remaining Schedule

Game 3 (if necessary): Dec. 2 at Toyota Stadium at 7 pm CT.

Weather in Portland

Cloudy and 49 degrees. 77% humidity. The sun will have been down for 3 hours at kickoff. Wind 10 MPH from ENE.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramírez and Jesús Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Body (Questionable)

Portland Timbers

Alex Bonetig – Shoulder (Out)

Brandon Bye – Knee (Out)

Ariel Lassiter – Lower Body (Out)

Zac McGraw – Back (Out)

Juan Mosquera – Foot/Ankle (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

I’m a believer that when you win, and even more so when you play well, the same XI should get to go again. Dallas is also better than Portland, so no funny tactics or swaps are needed. Just do what you do well. So hold serve with the same XI from Game One.

Yes, Quill could go back to Sebastien Ibeagha and Bernie Kamungo, but making that swap would not reward the strong play he got from his team last game. Another chance to learn more about how Quill coaches.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Portland Timbers, Game Two, November 28, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sebastien Ibeagha

Bernie Kamungo

Patrickson Delgado

Logan Farrington

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Santigo Moreno

Sam Sarver

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, Game Two, 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Eric Weisbrod

4th Official: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant VAR: Kathryn Nesbitt

More Game Info

FCD vs. POR all-time : 13-9-12 (58 goals scored, 41 goals conceded)

: 13-9-12 (58 goals scored, 41 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR home: 12-1-5 (43 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)

Dallas has lost only two of its last 14 competitive matches.

The last three meetings in Portland have ended in ties.

Portland won four of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals.

FC Dallas failed to score in six of their last 10 visits to Portland.

FCD has kept five clean sheets in their last 10 matches.

Kristoffer Velde has two goals in five career playoff games with Portland, including an effort in the team’s last home playoff match in 2025.

In Game One, Joaquin Valiente became the fourth Dallas player to score a brace in a playoff game. Carlos Ruiz (2005), Ariel Graziani (1999), and Dante Washington (1997)

Joaquín Valiente has recorded three goals and two assists across three meetings against Portland in 2026, including postseason play.

Dallas have won just once in 18 road games against the Timbers (D8 L9), with that victory coming in April 2016.

In the regular season, FCD was 9-1-2 when leading at half and 14-2-5 when scoring first. They were just 2-6-2 when conceding first.

In their last six home games to end the 2026 campaign, the Timbers only suffered one loss, going 3-1-2 (13 GF, 10 GA) and earning 11 of a possible 18 points to finish the season.