Carolina played like the best team in the league on Decision Day, and Trinity misses the postseason for the first time in club history.

Dallas Trinity needed a win in Charlotte and a Lexington loss in Brooklyn. Carolina Ascent had two goals inside 17 minutes on Saturday night, added a third through Mackenzie George in the 83rd, and won 3-0 to clinch the Players’ Shield and leave Trinity fifth in the USL Super League, out of the playoffs for the first time.

Meila Brewer warms up with the Charlotte skyline behind her at dusk – Dallas Trinity at Carolina Ascent – Nov. 28, 2026 (Photo: Arturo Rosales-Sevilla Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

It was 56 degrees and clear at American Legion Memorial Stadium, with kickoff coming just after sunset and the Charlotte skyline lit up beyond the fence.

Trinity wore their white Foundation kit with gold pinstripes. Carolina was in navy and purple for its final regular-season match of the fall.

Five Changes From Tampa

Coach Lee Nguyen made five changes from Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Tampa Bay, all in front of the back line. Neeku Purcell kept goal behind the same four: Carissa Boeckmann at left back, Sydney Cheesman and Meila Brewer in the middle, and Giulianna Gianino on the right. Felicia Knox returned after missing Tuesday and sat next to Sofia Cedeño at the base of midfield. Aria Nagai played underneath Seven Castain, who moved up top, with Camryn Lancaster and Jasmine Hamid wide.

Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell strikes a ball during warmups – Dallas Trinity at Carolina Ascent – Nov. 28, 2026 (Photo: Arturo Rosales-Sevilla Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Philip Poole made three changes from Carolina’s 1-0 loss at Jacksonville a week earlier. Addisyn Merrick and Mia Corbin made their first starts since Oct. 31, Merrick at right back and Corbin in midfield. Audrey Coleman started on the left in place of Riley Parker. Sydney Studer and B Hylton were out.

Backs to the Wall

Carolina pinned Trinity in their own half from the opening whistle, and it took eight minutes to pay off. Off a throw-in, George sent a cross into the box, and Coleman finished it with her right foot. It was Coleman’s third goal of the fall, and Trinity’s defending on the play left her far too much room.

Two minutes later, George forced a save from Purcell.

Another Restart, Another Goal

Trinity looked flat defending a Carolina corner in the 15th minute. Two minutes later, Corbin swung in another, and Shea Groom headed it home for a 2-0 lead.

The assist was Corbin’s 10th career regular-season assist. Both Carolina goals came from restarts, the kind of moment that had carried the league’s best set-piece team all fall.

It was getting late early. Trinity kept trying to pass their way through Carolina’s block, the approach they’ve used all season, and it didn’t work against a side this organized. By the 25th minute, they were going over the top, looking for runners in behind. Groom headed wide in the 32nd minute, a chance for a third.

Lancaster Off the Post

Lancaster tried to drag Trinity back into it on her own. In the 36th minute, her left-footed shot came back off the post, and she went again moments later. Nagai had another shot blocked three minutes after that.

Carolina’s front line kept pulling Trinity’s defenders out of position, into wide channels and out of the middle.

Camryn Lancaster battles Carolina’s Addisyn Merrick (13) for the ball – Dallas Trinity at Carolina Ascent – Nov. 28, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

At halftime, Trinity had 61 percent of the ball and had completed far more passes, but had not put a shot on target. Brooklyn and Lexington were scoreless at the break, which left a sliver of a path open.

Groom, speaking to the broadcast at halftime, had seen Carolina spend the back half of the first period defending.

“We were under a little bit more pressure later in that half, doing a lot of defensive work,” she said. “Nothing we’re afraid of, and what we’ve been doing all season, we’re extremely hard to score on, but I think we need a little bit more pressure on the ball and prevent some of those long spells being out of possession.”

Cheesman’s Tackle, Knox’s Chance

Trinity came out with more urgency. Cheesman, wearing the captain’s armband with Sophia Braun away, made a big tackle in the 50th minute to stop a Carolina break. Two minutes later, Cedeño’s header and Nagai’s follow-up were both blocked, and then Knox found space for a shot that was turned away. She had a good look but couldn’t put enough on it.

In the 53rd minute, Heather Stainbrook replaced Gianino. It may be her final appearance for Trinity, with her loan from the Washington Spirit set to expire at the end of the year.

Boeckmann fired wide a minute later. Trinity’s first shot on target came on the hour, a Cedeño effort that Sydney Martinez saved. It was far too late.

Captain Sydney Cheesman looks for a pass – Dallas Trinity at Carolina Ascent – Nov. 28, 2026 (Photo: Arturo Rosales-Sevilla Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Two minutes after that, Hannah White scored for Lexington in Brooklyn, and the last route into the playoffs closed.

Hamid’s header off a corner in the 68th minute was saved by Martinez, and Meila Brewer put another corner wide three minutes later. Nguyen sent on LJ Moore and Kalea Eichenberger for Nagai and Hamid in the 76th minute.

George Finishes It

Carolina put the match away in the 83rd minute. Coleman turned provider, and George scored to make it 3-0.

Stainbrook (85′), Groom (86′), and Cedeño (90+4′) were booked late. Drew Coomans and Jamie Shepherd came on for Cheesman and Knox in stoppage time.

Martinez made two saves for her ninth clean sheet of the fall and the 20th of her career, the first keeper in league history to reach 20.

Trinity finished with 61 percent possession, 503 passes to Carolina’s 311, and 13 shots to eight. Two of the 13 were on target, and eight were blocked.

Sweet Caroline

At the final whistle, the lights at Memorial Stadium went dim and the fireworks started as Carolina celebrated to “Sweet Caroline.”

Jasmine Hamid (17) holds off a Carolina Ascent defender – Dallas Trinity at Carolina Ascent – Nov. 28, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The win took Carolina to 30 points, three clear of DC Power, and gave the club its second Players’ Shield in three seasons. No other club has won two. Carolina was clearly the better side on the night.

It was Poole’s 38th career league win. Carolina hosts Lexington in the semifinals on Dec. 5.

An Identity, and What’s Missing

Nguyen’s first season as head coach ended much the way it went: lots of possession, a handful of shots, few on target, and no goals.

Trinity finishes 5-3-6 (W-D-L) with 18 points and a goal difference of -4, five points short of fourth. The club had reached the playoffs in each of its first two seasons. They won just twice on the road all fall.

Hamid led the team with five goals. Lancaster and Cheesman shared the team lead in assists with two each, and Purcell kept three clean sheets. Trinity completed more passes than anyone in the league, 7,601 at 83 percent, and took 183 shots, the second most.

Giulianna Gianino (15) races a Carolina Ascent player to the ball – Dallas Trinity at Carolina Ascent – Nov. 28, 2026 (Photo: Arturo Rosales-Sevilla Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Nguyen pointed to the style as the foundation.

“What I love is that we have an identity and style of play that teams and coaches recognize,” he said. “They think we’re a very tough team to play against. For me now, it’s how we manage games and the next experience of the game within the game. Decision-making is going to be key. I think it shows us what pieces we are missing to get those results over the line.”

Cheesman said she was most proud of the group sticking to that identity.

“I don’t think there was one game that we switched up,” she said. “We know who we are. We play a possessive style of soccer that’s enjoyable even if it doesn’t end with the result we want. It is true to us.”

Lancaster, who hit the post in the first half, spoke for a team that wasn’t ready for the fall to end.

“You go into every game wanting to win,” she said. “The outcome is disappointing, but it doesn’t take away from what we have done all year. As a team, we really bought into the possession-based identity that Lee wanted for us. Everyone bought in from the very beginning, and we stayed true to our identity.”

International Golden Girls

Sophia Braun missed the match on international duty with Argentina, which plays Germany in a friendly in La Plata on Sunday.

Around the League

Lexington won 2-0 at Brooklyn to take fourth on 23 points. White scored in the 62nd minute off a Catherine Barry assist, and Addie McCain converted a penalty in the 85th.

DC Power won 2-0 at Fort Lauderdale to lock up second place. Tatum Thomason scored in the 16th minute, and Sydney Cummings added a second before halftime.

Sporting JAX won 2-0 at Tampa Bay to finish third. Ashlyn Puerta scored both, the second from the penalty spot, to finish the fall with a league-best 11 goals.

The semifinals are set for Dec. 5, with Carolina hosting Lexington and DC Power hosting Sporting JAX. The final is Dec. 12.