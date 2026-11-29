Despite going to a shootout after being tied 2-2 during regulation, FC Dallas found a way to secure a road win against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. With this win, Dallas advances to the 2nd round of the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Lineups and Tactics

After dominating their previous game, Head Coach Eric Quill decided to roll out the exact same lineup as their last game against Portland. Daniel earned his 12th start in goal, as the Burn maintained a 3-4-3 formation.

The backline consisted of Nolan Norris (LCB), Osaze Urhoghide (CB), and Shaq Moore (RCB), with Ran Binyamin (LWB) and Herman Johansson (RWB) out wide on the wings. Kaick and Ramiro were paired together in the midfield as CM’s.

Up top, Daniel Job earned his 4th straight start as a CAM, paired alongside Joaquín Valiente, who started as the team’s other 10. Up top, Petar Musa started at ST. Most notably absent from the starting XI was Bernard Kamungo, who has 19 starts on the season.

FC Dallas XI at Portland Timbers, November 28, 2026

The Timbers also went back to their 4-3-3 formation, with a couple of changes. In goal, James Pantemis earned his 36th start. The backline consisted of Jimer Fory (LB), Joel Waterman (CB), Finn Surman (CB), and Ronald Hernández (RB).

In the midfield, 19-year-old Eric Izoita replaced Vincent Janssen in the starting XI, which allowed David Da Costa to start at ST, while Izoita remained at CM. Cole Bassett (CM) played opposite Izoita and patrolled the left side of the pitch, while José Caicedo sat behind them both at CDM.

With Da Costa starting at ST, Kristoffer Velde remained at LW, while Omir Fernández replaced Ariel Lassiter at RW. Most notably absent from the starting lineup was forward Antony, who continues to be sidelined with knee discomfort.

Portland Timbers XI vs FC Dallas, November 28, 2026

The Game

Dallas opened up the scoring in the 12th minute. After Moore was able to regain possession from Velde, he played a cross into the box. Binyamin made the initial attempt to head the ball; however, it settled at Musa’s feet before the Croatian striker was able to poke the ball home to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

The road side doubled their lead in the 2nd half. In the 76th minute, Santi Moreno’s corner kick was whipped into the box. Norris was able to get a head on the ball and play it backwards towards Binyamin, who volleyed home his 2nd goal of the season, making it 2-0.

“There will be moments when our backs are against the wall, and Portland is a good team with its fans behind it,” Moore said. “We wanted to match Portland’s intensity. A team that’s desperate is a team that’s dangerous. I think we did a good job of matching that intensity throughout the match and sealed the win in the penalty shootout.”

Portland pulled the lead within one, after Caicedo’s header found the back of the net. In the 79th minute, the Timbers’ set piece from Da Costa was played into the box, where Caicedo headed the ball off the left post and in, cutting Dallas’ lead to 2-1.

With only minutes remaining in the game, Portland found their equalizer. In the 85th minute, Alexander Aravena played a cross into the box, where Gage Guerra was able to volley his shot past Daniel to tie the game 2-2.

After 90+ minutes of soccer, the game headed to a shootout. In which Daniel came up big with a save to help lift FC Dallas past the Portland Timbers, ultimately securing the road playoff win.

Penalty Kick Results:

FCD – 🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢

POR – 🟢🟢🔴🟢X

“Daniel is an amazing keeper that has won us games this year, and tonight we don’t come out of here winning without his performance,” Coach Quill said. “His ability to manage a game is top, and that is why we went for him because we know he’s a championship-type keeper.”

After completing 83% of his 47 passes, 9 of which were into the final third, my Man of the Match is Ramiro. Not only did he generate a large amount of offense, but he also added 7 defensive contributions. In a lot of ways, Ramiro was the most valuable player tonight on either side of the pitch.

Up next, FC Dallas awaits the winner of St. Louis City SC (3) vs LAFC (6), who play their final leg of the 1st-round matchup on Wednesday, December 2nd at 7:30 pm CT.

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