The center back misses Decision Day at Carolina as Argentina closes its year with two home matches.

Dallas Trinity captain Sophia Braun is with Argentina for the final FIFA window of 2026, and the call-up explains her absence from Trinity’s last two matches. Head coach Germán Portanova named her to a 27-player squad on Nov. 19. She is one of nine players added to the group that played two friendlies in Brazil in October.

Argentina hosts Germany on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5:15 p.m. CT. The match reopens the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. La Albiceleste then face Uruguay on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. CT at Barracas Central’s stadium in Buenos Aires.

Sophie Braun warms up for Sporting JAX vs Dallas Trinity, November 8, 2026 – Cotton Bowl Stadium (Photo: Christian Luna, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Both are friendlies. Argentina has already qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The squad gathered Nov. 24 at the AFA training complex in Ezeiza, the same day Trinity won 1-0 at Tampa Bay. Braun wasn’t in the 18 that night, and Sydney Cheesman wore the armband. The club lists Braun out for Saturday’s match at Carolina Ascent on international duty.

Braun is the only USL Super League player on Portanova’s list. Aldana Cometti and Agostina Holzheier, both of Bay FC, are the two players from the NWSL.

Braun scored Argentina’s first goal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a 74th-minute strike from distance in a 2-2 draw with South Africa in Dunedin. This fall she has played center back for Trinity and made the league’s Team of the Month in both September and October.

The Uruguay match falls the day before the Super League semifinals on Dec. 5. Trinity visit Carolina on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on Peacock, needing a win and help elsewhere to reach the playoffs.

Argentina’s squad for Germany and Uruguay

Goalkeepers (3)

Abigaíl Chaves (FC Kiryat Gat)

Solana Pereyra (San Lorenzo)

Ariana Álvarez (UD Tenerife)

Defenders (9)

Sophia Braun (Dallas Trinity)

Carolina Ceniza (River Plate)

Aldana Cometti (Bay FC)

Celeste Dos Santos (Boca Juniors)

Patricia Leguizamón (Huracán)

Catalina Ongaro (DUX Logroño)

Luciana Pérez (Racing Club)

Abril Reche (Racing Club)

Adriana Sachs (Racing Club)

Midfielders (9)

Florencia Bonsegundo (Sporting CP)

Mercedes Diz (River Plate)

Sofía Domínguez (FC Basel)

Alma Heim (Levante UD)

Dalila Ippolito (Sassuolo)

Justina Morcillo (DUX Logroño)

Camila Ochoa (Independiente)

Maricel Pereyra (São Paulo)

Agustina Vargas (Newell’s Old Boys)

Forwards (6)