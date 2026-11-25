The wild card round and the best-of-three series are out, and the Supporters’ Shield winner could open the playoffs on the road.

Major League Soccer owners have approved a new MLS Cup Playoffs format for 2027-28, the first season on the league’s summer-to-spring calendar, as first reported by Tom Bogert & Paul Tenorio of The Athletic. Sixteen teams will qualify, down from 18, and the first two rounds will be home-and-home series decided on aggregate. The semifinals and MLS Cup stay single elimination.

This will be the 13th playoff format since 1996.

The owners signed off at the Board of Governors meeting in Miami on Nov. 12, and the league is expected to make it official on Dec. 3. A series level on aggregate goes to extra time and then penalties, with no away goals rule. Every playoff team gets at least one home game, and the bracket runs 27 matches.

Gone are the wild card game between the eighth and ninth seeds in each conference and the best-of-three Round One that FC Dallas is playing right now. MLS had also weighed a 20-team, double-elimination model borrowed from Australian rules football before settling on the simpler version.

Another New Format

Two-leg series aren’t new in MLS. The league used them in some form from 2003 to 2018 before going to single elimination in 2019.

This will be the thirteenth playoff format in the 30+ year history of the league. The early years ran on best-of-three series with shootouts, then a points system from 2000 to 2002. Two-leg aggregate rounds arrived in 2003, play-in and knockout rounds in 2011, and away goals in 2014. A one-off 18-team bracket in 2020 interrupted the single-elimination years, and the current wild card and best-of-three setup began in 2023. The 2027 sprint season gets its own bracket in May with 16 teams and single elimination throughout.

The history stumped the 3rd Degree The Podcast crew during episode #383 just last week. Previewing Round One, we tried to recall the old series formats and couldn’t recount them all. “They’ve changed so many times,” Buzz Carrick said.

One Table, Five Divisions

The playoff change rides along with a bigger one to the regular season. The Eastern and Western Conferences go away in 2027-28, replaced by a single table and five six-team divisions. Teams will play their division rivals home and away and the rest of the league once, 34 games in all. Qualification is expected to draw on both the division standings and the league-wide table, and those details still need final approval.

FC Dallas claims the 2016 Supporters’ Shield (Courtesy: Dallas Beer Guardians)

Without conferences, the top seed’s reward changes shape. In the current bracket, the Supporters’ Shield winner waits on the survivor of a wild card game. In the new one, it draws the 16th-place team over two legs. If MLS keeps its old practice of the higher seed hosting the second leg, the regular-season champion opens the playoffs on the road.

If It Were to Happen Now

Seeded straight 1 through 16 from the final 2026 table, Shield winner Nashville SC would open against 16th-place Seattle Sounders FC. Dallas would drop from second in the West to fifth overall and draw the Columbus Crew, who won 2-0 at Toyota Stadium on Oct. 28. FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Lake, both wild cards in this year’s field, would miss out.

Dallas plays Game 2 at the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 9:30 p.m. CT at Providence Park. A win ends the series.

The 2026 table in the 2027-28 format: first round (two legs)