FC Dallas took care of business in game one of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs against the Portland Timbers, and here are some pics of the action courtesy of Mike Brooks.

You can find more pics by Mike on his website and Instagram.

Daniel (42) prepares to take on Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro (17) chases a Portland Timbers attacker in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) looks for a cross against Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Daniel Job (7) takes on the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) and Nolan Norris (32) close down the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Daniel Job (7) is brought down by a Portland Timbers defender in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Herman Johansson (14) is determined against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Daniel (42) reaches for a shot against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide (3) wins the header against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa (9) looks for space against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin (6) controls the ball against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) scores against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Daniel Job (7) takes a shot against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa (9) fights off three defenders against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro (17) takes a shot against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) takes a shot against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Daniel (42) claims a cross against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente (21) takes one in the face against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Santi Moreno (10) dribbles forward against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris (32) lines up a shot against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver (28) celebrates his goal against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver (28) celebrates his goal against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver (28) is “knighted” after his goal against the Portland Timbers in Game One of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs, November 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)