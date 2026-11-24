A heavily rotated Trinity side wins 1-0 in Tampa and takes a slim playoff hope to Carolina.

Dallas Trinity arrived at Suncoast Credit Union Field on Tuesday night knowing a draw would end their season, then spent most of it passing the ball around a Tampa Bay Sun FC press without creating much of anything. Seven minutes from time, substitute Camryn Lancaster headed in the only clear chance The Golden Girls had all night, and the 1-0 win keeps their playoff hopes alive for one more match.

Nothing less than three points would do. A draw or a loss would have left Trinity unable to catch Lexington SC for fourth, and made this the first season in club history without a playoff place.

Heather Stainbrook (7) closes down Tampa Bay’s Eleanor Dale – Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun FC – Nov. 24, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The game was 10 days late. A nationwide FAA ground stop kept Trinity in Dallas on Nov. 13, and flight cancellations wiped out the backup date that Sunday before the clubs settled on Tuesday.

It was in the upper 60s and cloudy for the 6 p.m. local kickoff.

Trinity wore their white Foundation kit with gold pinstripes. The Sun were in their navy 7th Avenue home kit, with tonal stripes, patterned side panels and gold on the shoulders.

Six New Starters

Lee Nguyen changed six players from Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Lexington. Club captain Sophia Braun and Felicia Knox weren’t in the 18. Sydney Cheesman took the armband and moved to left center back beside Meila Brewer. Carissa Boeckmann played left back, and Giulianna Gianino started on the right.

Heather Stainbrook made her first start since a leg injury last spring, on the left side of midfield next to Jamie Shepherd. Seven Castain played behind LJ Moore. Onyeka Gamero started on the left, and 15-year-old Kaiya Brewer, signed to an academy contract in October, got her first professional start on the right.

Jasmine Hamid, Sofia Cedeño, Aria Nagai and Lancaster all began on the bench. Trinity had played three days earlier and plays again four days from now, so some rotation made sense. But for a team that had to win to stay alive, it didn’t look like a lineup picked to push for a playoff place.

Tampa Bay coach Denise Schilte-Brown made one change from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brooklyn FC. Samar Guidry, a former Golden Girl who played for Trinity through last season, started at right back against her old club.

Pressed From the First Whistle

The Sun came out pressing and never really let up. They pushed up on Trinity’s back line and won the ball back high up the field, over and over. Sydny Nasello had the first shot inside two minutes and put it over.

Trinity didn’t budge from how they play. They kept building from Neeku Purcell and the back line, kept passing, and kept running into the press. But the ball rarely reached anywhere dangerous. Shepherd was booked for persistent fouling in the 24th minute.

Tampa Bay’s Sabrina McNeill presses Giulianna Gianino – Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun FC – Nov. 24, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The better chances in the first half all belonged to the hosts. Sabrina McNeill headed over on the half hour, and Eleanor Dale fired high moments later. Purcell made her first save in the 35th minute, on a long shot from Dasia Torbert.

Trinity’s only real opening came off a corner in the 41st minute. Stainbrook’s shot went over, and Gamero’s effort from close range was blocked. Shepherd tried from distance two minutes later and missed.

The Golden Girls went in at 0-0 without a shot on target.

Purcell Keeps It Level

Nguyen started bringing his regulars back at halftime, Hamid on for Kaiya Brewer. Schilte-Brown sent on Kennedy White for Shea Connors, and White quickly became the Sun’s biggest threat.

Three minutes after the restart, White headed at goal from close range, and Purcell saved. McNeill went off injured in the 58th minute. A minute later, White tried again from the edge of the area, and Purcell was there again.

By the hour mark, a draw was as good as a loss. Cedeño and Nagai came on at 60 minutes, and Lancaster replaced Gamero in the 66th. Trinity had more of the ball than ever. Yet they still couldn’t find a way through.

Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell distributes – Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun FC – Nov. 24, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Then came the scare. In the 69th minute, White found space at close range, but dragged a left-footed shot wide. Had it gone in, Trinity would have needed two goals in the last 20 minutes from a side that hadn’t managed a shot on target.

Cam Lancaster, the Difference Again

The clock was running down when the goal came. In the 83rd minute, Trinity won a corner and, for once, kept hold of the ball after it. Boeckmann, still up on the right from the set piece, sent in a cross from outside the box. It was an impressive ball in its own right, and Cam Lancaster rose at close range to head it home.

Lancaster, a Mansfield native who played her college soccer at TCU, had been on the field for 17 minutes.

“When I got onto the field, I knew I wanted to make an impact, so when Carissa gets the ball on the outside I know she’s going to put a great ball into the box, so we all just try to crash the goal, and I just happened to be there at the right time,” she said.

After it went in, she turned, made a heart with her hands and pointed toward the stands. Her mother, Janice, travels to almost every Trinity match.

It was Lancaster’s first goal of the fall and Boeckmann’s first assist. But it wasn’t the first time Lancaster has decided a game in this building. She scored in a 2-0 win here in May, the last time Trinity won in Tampa.

Trinity still had to see it out. The Sun pushed for an equalizer through the final minutes. Cristina Roque saved a Cedeño shot from distance in the 87th minute at the other end, and in stoppage time Brooke Hendrix had one last chance for Tampa Bay. Her shot went over, and Trinity held on.

“It was a big sigh of relief when the final whistle blew,” Cheesman said. “Honestly, I think we worked really hard to get that goal and not to concede, so it was a lot of relief and a lot of happiness.”

Kaiya Brewer (26) chases Tampa Bay’s Sabrina McNeill in her first professional start – Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun FC – Nov. 24, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Purcell finished with three saves and her third clean sheet of the fall, her first on the road. On a night when Trinity created so little, her saves on White were what gave Lancaster’s header the chance to matter.

Trinity finished with 59 percent of the ball and 414 completed passes to Tampa Bay’s 256. Yet they put only two shots on target, and one of them was the goal.

Stainbrook Back in the Middle

Stainbrook’s start was a long time coming. The midfielder, on loan from the Washington Spirit, hurt her lower leg late in the 2025-26 season and spent most of the fall rehabbing at home in Utah. She didn’t train with the team again until Oct. 6. Saturday’s cameo against Lexington was her first appearance of the fall.

Tampa Bay’s Eleanor Dale stretches for the ball ahead of Heather Stainbrook – Dallas Trinity at Tampa Bay Sun FC – Nov. 24, 2026 (Photo: Kylli Asaro Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Three days later, she was at the center of Trinity’s build-up. Stainbrook completed 35 of her 43 passes, 20 of them in Tampa Bay’s half, and won the ball back seven times. She also had Trinity’s first shot of the night off the 41st-minute corner. Nguyen took her off for Eichenberger in the 73rd minute.

She looked like the player who made the league’s Team of the Month in March, when she scored twice in eight appearances. With Braun and Knox both out, Trinity needed someone to run the midfield, and Stainbrook took on the job.

Notables

It was Trinity’s first road win since Sept. 18 at Fort Lauderdale.

The Golden Girls are unbeaten in three against Tampa Bay, including the 1-1 draw that opened the fall at the Cotton Bowl. Both wins in that stretch came at Suncoast Credit Union Field, and Trinity kept a clean sheet in each.

Kaiya Brewer played the first half of her first start. She turns 16 on Dec. 6.

A Press Without a Finish

Tampa Bay was eliminated on Saturday, but it didn’t play like a team with nothing left to play for. The Sun pressed for 90 minutes, outshot Trinity 10-6 and took the ball off them 11 times. They just couldn’t finish what the press created.

Guidry played all 90 minutes against her former club. Tampa Bay closes its season at home against Sporting JAX on Saturday.

Two Results Needed

Trinity sits fifth on 18 points, two behind Lexington.

To make the playoffs, the Golden Girls have to win at Carolina Ascent, who need one point to clinch the Players’ Shield. Even then, they need Brooklyn FC, already eliminated, to beat a Lexington side that won 2-0 at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. If Lexington draws, goal difference decides it, and Lexington is 10 goals better.

There isn’t much hope, but The Golden Girls are hanging on. Nguyen wants his side to enjoy the chance.

“I think we should be excited,” he said. “Now we’re in a position where we just have to control what we can control, and see what happens. We have one more chance to show our capabilities, end the season on a high, and if we have some fortunate results we get to extend our season.”

Cheesman had a message heading into Saturday.

“Get ready for us,” she said. “I think we can out-possess any team. Each game that goes on, we are better at putting the ball in the back of the net and not conceding. I think we are a dangerous team to play.”

Trinity closes the regular season at Carolina on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. Brooklyn and Lexington kick off at the same time.