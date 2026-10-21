Dallas Trinity signs 15-year old Kayia Brewer, who scored on her unofficial debut in the State Fair Clásico

The 15-year-old opened the scoring against Chivas Femenil on Saturday. Her older sister, Meila, is at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Dallas Trinity has signed Kayia Brewer to an Academy contract, four days after she scored in her first appearance with the professional team.

“Kaiya is an exciting young player with the opportunity to take an important next step in her development here in Dallas,” said Brian Corcoran, sporting director for Dallas Trinity FC. “Our academy pathway gives players the chance to challenge themselves in a professional environment while keeping their college options open. We look forward to supporting Kaiya as she grows within our club.”

15-Year-Old Kayia Brewer celebrates with her teammates after scoring in the State Fair Clasico (Oct. 17, 2026 Photo: Samuel Kolade, Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Brewer first appeared in the starting XI for Lee Nguyen in Saturday’s State Fair Clásico against Chivas Femenil at the Cotton Bowl. She tested the Chivas goalkeeper a couple of times early on, and in the 30th minute, finished a cross from Drew Coomans, scoring in her unofficial debut.

The match was a friendly and did not count toward the Fall 2026 record. Brewer’s first official appearance is still ahead of her, and she’ll likely feature in the eighteen on Sunday at DC Power.

The younger Brewer arrives with a Kansas City background. Brewer played for Kansas City Current II in the WPSL and for the Utah Royals U-19 ECNL side, where she was named ECNL Midwest All-Conference First Team each year.

“Kaiya brings pace, vision and a willingness to put pressure on opponents,” said Lee Nguyễn, first team manager and technical director for Dallas Trinity FC. “The Clásico was a great opportunity for her to test herself, and it was encouraging to see her take that chance and score. We’re excited to help her build on that experience and keep developing her game.”

Her older sister, defender Meila Brewer, took a similar route. Meila signed her first professional contract with the Kansas City Current at 16 and joined Dallas on Sept. 9 on a deal through 2027. She missed the Clásico while with the U.S. Under-17s at the World Cup in Morocco, and she will miss the trip to DC as well.

Dallas plays DC Power at Audi Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. CT.