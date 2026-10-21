FCD’s Arriaga and Boyette called into October US U15 camp

Brand-new US U15 Head Coach Kevin Martínez has called up a 24-player roster for his first camp from Oct. 22-29 in Chula Vista, Calif.

Called into the team from FC Dallas are center back Evan Boyette and playmaker Mateo Arriaga.

Martínez was born and raised in Valencia, Spain, moved to the United States in 2023 and joined the FC Dallas Academy as director of performance before moving up to the FC Dallas first-team coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2024. He served as U-18 head coach at the Charlotte FC Academy in 2025 and most recently as an assistant coach with MLS NEXT Pro side Crown Legacy FC in 2026. Martínez has served as an assistant coach with the U.S. U-16, U-18 and U-20 Men’s National Teams since 2025. He spent more than 10 years coaching in Spain before arriving in the United States.

US UNDER-15 BOYS’NATIONAL TEAM

Goalkeepers (3): Sebastian Bell (Columbus Crew; Long Beach, Calif.), Samuel Ekpolegyene (D.C. United; Alexandria, Va.), Calen Mueller (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.)

Defenders (8): Evan Boyette (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Yohann Calixte (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Jackson Chacon (Los Angeles Galaxy; Placentia, Calif.), Patrick Collins (Sacramento Republic FC; Folsom, Calif.), Ricardo Esparza III (Los Angeles Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Nathan Maura (Charlotte FC; Lincolnton, N.C.), Jason Mitchell (Orlando City SC; Jacksonville, Fla.), Noah Pine (Philadelphia Union; Malvern, Pa.)

Midfielders (7): Mateo Arriaga (FC Dallas; Ennis, Texas), Kellen Biondolillo (Los Angeles Galaxy; Laguna Niguel, Calif.), Luke Dixon (Colorado Rapids; Cherry Hill Village, Colo.), Boston Kahoalii (New England Revolution; Whitman, Mass.), Hassan Sakr (Red Bull New York; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Matthew Teruel (Orlando City SC; Coral Springs, Fla.), Jordan Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Egg Harbor Township, N.J.)

Forwards (6): Crosby Ackermann (Columbus Crew; New Albany, Ohio), Brayden Brunson (San Jose Earthquakes; Lincoln, Calif.), Rashid Gbla (Columbus Crew; Westerville, Ohio), Declan McDonald (Real Salt Lake; Alpine, Utah), Evan Uiuiu (Seattle Sounders FC; Bothell, Wash.), Yaseen Zaghdoudi (New York City FC; New York City, N.Y.)