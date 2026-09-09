Dallas Trinity FC signs defender Meila Brewer, formerly of KC Current

The unidentified trialist who trained with Dallas Trinity at Dallas Soccer Park last week now has a name and a contract. On Wednesday, the club signed defender Meila Brewer through the 2027 season, pending league and federation approval.

Dallas Trinity’s newest arrival, Meila Brewer (Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Brewer, 17, arrives from the Kansas City Current, where she signed her first professional contract last December at 16. Before that, she spent the 2025 season at UCLA, starting eight of nine matches and helping the Bruins to four shutouts as the youngest athlete in the school’s history.

A Kansas City native, she came up through the U.S. youth national teams from the U-15 through U-17 levels, started all four United States matches at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup and scored once in the tournament.

Meila Brewer (Courtesy: Kansas City Current)

The deal is worth noting for its length. During the 14-game fall sprint season, Dallas has committed to Brewer through 2027, a signing pointed past the bridge campaign rather than at it. It also adds a body to a back line that has been carrying injuries, with Lauren Flynn among the defenders sidelined.

Brewer will represent the USYNT at the upcoming U17 World Cup in Morocco next month.

“Meila is a great young talent who has the qualities to be very successful in our system. She brings a strong defensive presence,” head coach Lee Nguyen said.

Sporting director Brian Corcoran added that Brewer “is a player that can compete at the top level.”

Dallas returns to the Cotton Bowl on Sunday to host DC Power on College Night.