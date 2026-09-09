FC Dallas at Minnesota United, September 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“I like Hollywood. I just like Minneapolis a little bit better.” Prince

4th in the West FC Dallas (37 points, 10-6-7) makes its only road trip of September up north to take on 11th in the West Minnesota United (29 points, 8-9-5). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m CT from Allianz Field.

On paper, this is a winnable game for Dallas, as the Loons are only 2-3-6 at home. FCD’s 6-4-3 road record will be put to the test with the likely absence of Petar Musa.

This could be a high-scoring affair! The Loons have scored 14 goals across their last five matches. Dallas has given up 14 goals in its last 4. Similarly, Minn has allowed 11 goals in its last 4, and Dallas has scored 13 in its last 5.

Weather

Mostly sunny, about 76 degrees at kickoff. Wind around 10 mph.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Kyndra de St. Aubin

– Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Suarez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Petar Musa – Upper Body (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, and Osaze Urhoghide.

2 yellows suspended: Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado, Nolan Norris, and Ramiro

Minnesota United FC

Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Knee (Out)

Peter Stroud – Lower Extremity (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz, Morris Duggan, Joaquín Pereyra

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With Petar Musa questionable, I hold him out a game. Just to be careful. He’s too important. Logan Farrington will lead the line with a relatively rested Santi Moreno in.

If that last game didn’t get Ramiro dropped, nothing ever will. So I’m “resting” him at Minnesota.

I looked for Daniel in the travel pics, and I didn’t see him, but I did notice Michael Collodi, so Jonathan Sirois stays in the XI.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Minnesota United, Sept 9, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Patrickson Delgado

Sebastien Ibeagha

Ramiro

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Clay Holstad

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Minnesota United, September 9, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistant Referees: Kali Smith, Gianni Facchini

4th Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Daniel Radford

Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik

More Game Info

FCD vs. MIN all-time : 7-9-5 (28 goals scored, 27 goals conceded)

: 7-9-5 (28 goals scored, 27 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN away: 2-5-3 (8 goals scored, 13 goals conceded)

In MLS play, FC Dallas is 7-0-1 when leading at the half and 9-1-3 when scoring first. They are 1-5-2 when conceding first.

Minnesota is coming off a 5-4 loss to Portland in Oregon last game. They were down 3-0 and tied the game 3-3 before losing out. Marcus Caldeira had a brace.

The Loons have just 1 win in their last 12 matches and have not won at home since April 18.

Dallas is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 314.

Minn Utd has conceded the most penalties in MLS this season (7).

Los Toros are 10th in total distance covered in MLS with 2659.02 km (1651 miles)

Minnesota is unbeaten in the last three MLS matches against Dallas.

Dallas has lost just once in its last six league outings (W3 L1 D2).

FCD is fifth in most goals scored in MLS with 45 and 14th in MLS in xG with 37.23.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 33rd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide is tied for fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 56 and tied 23rd in clearances with 28.

Petar Musa is first in MLS in goals scored with 18 and second in MLS in xG with 13.16. He also has 70 shots, which is tied for sixth-most in MLS, and he is 11th in MLS in shot efficiency (2.84)

It’s the battle of Joaquíns: Minnesota’s Joaquín Pereyra has 11 assists and FCD’s Joaquín Valiente has 10 assists.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 52 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

Player Goals Season Jason Kreis 18 1999 Kenny Cooper 18 2008 Jesus Ferreira 18 2022 Petar Musa 18 2025 Petar Musa 18 2026 Jeff Cunningham 17 2009 Petar Musa 16 2024