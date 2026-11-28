Concacaf’s W Championship opened in Mansfield on Friday with two quarterfinals, two World Cup berths, and a crowd that grew from a few hundred into a near-full house.

Fewer than 1,000 people were in the seats when Jamaica and Costa Rica kicked off at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium on Friday afternoon. By the time Ashley Sanchez finished a hat trick inside seven minutes that night, the stadium was close to full, and Jamaica and the United States were both headed to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

It was 64 degrees and windy for the 4 p.m. kickoff. By the time the U.S. and El Salvador walked out at 7:30, the temperature had dropped to 54.

One ticket covered both quarterfinals. The 7,000-seat stadium opened in July as the home of North Texas SC, FC Dallas‘s MLS NEXT Pro side. Friday was the first of eight Concacaf W Championship matches it will host through Dec. 2.

The grass was immaculate, apart from a cutout in the center circle where a logo from a previous event had been removed.

Burton in for Busby

The early crowd was small but rowdy, a few hundred at kickoff. Jamaica’s supporters came decked out and made most of the noise. The Reggae Girlz matched them in yellow Bob Marley tops and green shorts. Costa Rica wore red tops with blue shorts.

Jamaica played without its head coach. Hubert Busby Jr., a Canadian citizen, was refused entry into the United States this week while his green card application is processed. Assistant Deon Burton ran the team from the touchline with Xavier Gilbert.

Jamaica’s starting XI before kickoff. Back row, from left: Khadija Shaw, Konya Plummer, Allyson Swaby, Solai Washington, Rebecca Spencer. Front row: Kalyssa Van Zanten, Amelia Van Zanten, Atlanta Primus, Drew Spence, Deneisha Blackwood, Jody Brown – Jamaica vs Costa Rica – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

Burton knows what a World Cup qualifier means in Jamaica. He scored four goals in the final round of qualifying that sent the Reggae Boyz to France in 1998.

Costa Rica coach Lindsay Camila built her week around keeping the ball against a faster, more physical opponent.

“How can we compete with speed? By having the ball,” Camila said in Spanish. “How can we compete against a team that’s much stronger than us? By having the ball.”

Brown in the 17th

Las Ticas had the first look. Melissa Herrera got on the end of a chance in the second minute but couldn’t put it away.

After that, Jamaica took over. The Reggae Girlz were the more aggressive side down the flanks, though often more individual than collective on the ball. They held a high line, and Costa Rica was content to sit deeper and try to keep up with Jamaica’s speed.

Costa Rica’s starting XI before kickoff – Jamaica vs Costa Rica – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

In the 17th minute, Kalyssa Van Zanten crossed, and Jody Brown finished from close range off a deflection from goalkeeper Daniela Solera. It was Brown’s 12th international goal.

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw led the line for Jamaica in her 50th cap. Drew Spence held in front of the back four.

The crowd filled in as halftime approached, to roughly double what it had been at kickoff. Jamaica went to the locker room up 1-0.

Villalobos Off, Van Zanten Scores

Camila made her change at the break. Gloriana Villalobos came on for Lixy Rodríguez, who had played up top and drifted wide. Camila wanted a No. 10 who could play with her back to goal or turn, and get the ball to feet for Herrera, Priscila Chinchilla, and Sheika Scott.

The plan lasted minutes. In the 53rd minute, Villalobos went down with no one near her and was carried off on a stretcher, in tears. Alexandra Pinell replaced her.

Kalyssa Van Zanten shields the ball from Costa Rica’s Fabiola Villalobos – Jamaica vs Costa Rica – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

Six minutes later, Jamaica put the game away. A sharp passing sequence ended with Shaw feeding Van Zanten from wide, and Van Zanten finished at the far post in the 59th minute. It was her 22nd goal for Jamaica.

Around the hour mark, a new sound arrived from outside. El Salvador’s supporters were warming up their horns and drums in the parking lot across the street, getting ready for the main event.

In the 65th minute, Jamaica won a free kick just outside the box. Shaw struck it into the wall, and the deflection carried it in for 3-0.

Shaw finished with a goal and an assist and was named player of the match.

“She’s our leader,” Burton said. “If she’s in and around the box and she gets that chance, you know what’s gonna go on.”

He would have liked to see more crosses go into the box to use her even more.

A Third Straight World Cup

The win sent Jamaica to a third straight World Cup, after 2019 and 2023. Afterward, Burton pointed back to the week without Busby.

“It’s been a tough few days; you have certain things, but I just knew that the players were so focused that nothing was gonna stop them from getting a victory today,” Burton said. “So all credit to them, and they deserve it.”

For forward Shania Hayles, who was left off Jamaica’s 2023 roster, Brazil would be the first.

“It’s three in a row,” Hayles said. “It’s big.”

She credited the group for the three goals. “So it just all came together tonight,” she said.

Jamaica celebrates a third straight World Cup qualification with its supporters – Jamaica vs Costa Rica – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

Burton sees more coming.

“This is just the start of it,” he said. “These group of girls, they can be unstoppable. They don’t know how good they are.”

Jamaica’s night got bigger later. With the U.S. already qualified for the 2028 Olympics as host, the American win over El Salvador put every semifinalist into the Los Angeles Games. It will be Jamaica’s first Olympics.

Burton wasn’t worried about the celebration running long.

“That group out there, they’re all professional,” he said. “So I don’t think I need to tell them how hard to apply or how hard to enjoy themselves tonight.”

Camila Turns to the Play-In

Camila didn’t hide from the result.

“We didn’t play the way we expected; we didn’t play the way we could,” she said. “I can’t put the blame on them. Maybe I have to be better at this, ask more of them on this, run better training sessions in that sense.”

What stung most was the long ball.

“It hurts me that we didn’t play,” Camila said. “It hurts me that these players have talent. These players have football.”

Priscila Chinchilla holds off Jamaica’s Nikayla Small – Jamaica vs Costa Rica – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

Asked about the chance Herrera had in the second minute, she shrugged off the hypothetical. “In football, the ‘if’ is very, how do I say it, ambiguous,” she said. “Does that word exist?”

Her message to the locker room was simple. “Until 11:59, if we want to cry, let’s cry, because we still have heart,” she said. “But at midnight, let’s forget it, because we have an opponent coming, and whoever it is, we have to try to play.”

That opponent turned out to be El Salvador, in Wednesday’s Play-In.

“I still believe we can be in Brazil in July,” Camila said.

The Late Crowd Arrives

Between games, the stadium turned over. People moved around the building and lined up at the concession stands. A few left after the first match. As the last of the sunlight faded, the U.S. and El Salvador supporters filed in.

By kickoff, the stadium was 80 to 90 percent full, with large contingents behind both teams.

El Salvador’s band echoed through the building all night, from behind the U.S. bench. U.S. head coach Emma Hayes noticed.

“I think their fans did them proud. They made some great noise behind me,” Hayes said. “I certainly got more steps on my Oura ring because of the band playing behind me.”

The U.S. end had a drum, borrowed from one of Dallas Trinity‘s supporters’ groups. Trinity scarves were all over the stands.

Tierna Davidson closes down El Salvador’s Mya Ulloa as Gisele Thompson and Lindsey Heaps look on – USA vs El Salvador – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

The North Texas soccer crowd split itself in two. Supporters who sing and chant together in The Rhine at Toyota Stadium were at opposite ends of the building, some with El Salvador and some with the US supporters.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was in the stands, sitting with Seattle Reign midfielder Sam Meza. Meza grew up in Balch Springs, played her club soccer at Solar, and spent the second half of 2024 on loan at Trinity.

Thompson in for Rodman

Hayes came in missing Trinity Rodman, who hurt her shoulder in last weekend’s NWSL Championship. Alyssa Thompson took her place in the front line beside Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson. Captain Lindsey Heaps, Sanchez, and 19-year-old Lily Yohannes started in midfield.

El Salvador, ranked 78th in the world, was making its first appearance at the W Championship. Coach Eric Acuña‘s back line included Victoria Meza, who plays her college soccer at Texas State.

El Salvador’s starting XI before its first Concacaf W Championship match – USA vs El Salvador – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

There was a brief delay before kickoff. El Salvador captain Brenda Cerén had left the team pennant in the locker room, and a staff member ran it out for the handshake.

Seven Goals by Halftime

The U.S. moved the ball quickly forward and countered high. El Salvador met it physically, grabbing and kicking early.

In the ninth minute, Wilson drove a low cross into the box. Goalkeeper Riley Meléndez got a touch, and center back Kennedy Wesley finished it.

Meléndez made a big save in the 27th minute to keep it at one.

The game broke open after the half-hour mark. Hayes wouldn’t say what she changed, only that something did, and that getting it across took some effort.

“It was very difficult to get communications across because of the band,” Hayes said. “Once we did, just small details. This team is so coachable.”

Tierna Davidson closes down El Salvador’s Mya Ulloa as Gisele Thompson and Lindsey Heaps look on – USA vs El Salvador – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

In the 31st minute, Tierna Davidson headed in a Swanson set piece. Swanson made it 3-0 two minutes later.

Then came Sanchez. The reigning NWSL MVP scored in the 37th, 39th, and 43rd minutes, one of the fastest hat tricks in the program’s history.

“All year, being on the back post has been synonymous with her performances,” Hayes said. “If you put the ball in those areas, she will be there.”

Hayes singled out Thompson’s delivery from the right, and the work behind it. “Those things don’t just happen with letting people just get the ball and be individual in the final third,” she said. “There has to be rigor and structure to those things.”

Acuña had planned to alternate long spells in a deep 4-4-2 with short bursts of pressing. A seven-minute lapse broke the plan, and he didn’t hide from what it exposed.

“This is a team that doesn’t know how to defend in a low block,” Acuña said in Spanish. “Seven of the eight goals came while we were in a low block, with nine players, 18 legs, back.”

Wilson added a seventh in the 45th minute. The home crowd was into it every time.

Shaw On at the Hour

Hayes made three changes on the hour. Jaedyn Shaw, Avery Patterson, and Croix Bethune came on for Wilson, Emily Fox, and Swanson.

Shaw’s entrance drew an audible cheer from the home crowd. The Frisco native was added to the roster on Nov. 24 in place of Rodman. She played for Solar as a young child and came through the FC Dallas academy before turning pro at 17. In December 2023, she scored the winner against China at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Hayes pointed to “the qualities of Jaedyn in her final pass” as part of a deeper attack.

Jaedyn Shaw takes on El Salvador’s Elaily Hernández – USA vs El Salvador – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

Patterson, who plays for the Houston Dash, came on at right back.

El Salvador used all five of its substitutions in three windows, as early as Acuña could. He pulled players he wants for Wednesday, to save their legs and keep them clear of a card or an injury.

“The match doesn’t lose relevance,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong.”

Sam Coffey and Michelle Cooper came on for Yohannes and Thompson in the 70th minute. Coffey was back with the team after missing two windows through injury.

Bethune, the NWSL midfielder of the year, added the eighth in the 80th minute, running onto a Heaps through ball. Six days earlier, she had won the NWSL title with the Kansas City Current.

The U.S. has now qualified for all 10 Women’s World Cups. Hayes wasn’t treating it as an accomplishment.

“We haven’t achieved anything,” she said. “We’ve just qualified for the World Cup.”

Acuña Asks for Patience

Acuña had expected something like this. He said he told his staff beforehand that it would be no fewer than seven or eight goals.

“For me, losing 1-0 or 9-0 is the same at this stage,” he said. “I said it from the beginning. I came for the Play-In.”

He framed the night as a reset for his players. “Everything is positive,” Acuña said. “Because it wakes you up, because it brings you back down to earth.”

The U.S. celebrates qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil – USA vs El Salvador – Nov. 27, 2026 (Photo courtesy: Concacaf.com)

He also asked for patience. “I want to see El Salvador when it has the 30 years of work the United States has,” he said. “We have five, and we’re already here.”

Hayes used part of her press conference to talk about the team on the other side.

“I’m not gonna sit here and deny there isn’t a gap,” she said, pointing to the difference in resources between the U.S. and the rest of the region. “You have to invest to put the structures in place, to put players in positions where they can develop their professionalism and feel supported as players. They deserve that.”

She said the investment has to be intentional and can’t come only around a World Cup cycle, and that FIFA has a role to play alongside Concacaf.

Jamaica Next

Hayes is already on to Jamaica. She coached goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer and Spence, “two players who have played a big part of my life,” and called Bunny Shaw one of the best strikers in the world.

“They’ve got pace that can hurt, not just in direct transitions,” Hayes said. “But I think they’ve developed a really good identity.”

Mansfield hosts the other two quarterfinals on Saturday: Canada and Panama at noon, and Mexico and Haiti at 3:30 p.m.

The semifinals return on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The winners of Saturday’s games meet at 4 p.m. At 7:30, the U.S. faces Jamaica.

El Salvador and Costa Rica open Wednesday’s Play-In at noon, with a place in February’s intercontinental playoff on the line.