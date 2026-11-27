I’m Dustin “El Jefe” Christmann, and I am an FC Dallas fanatic from Day One of the Dallas Burn. I’m also a hater. I used to yell mean, hateful things from the stands at the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium, but now I’m sharing my id with you to help guide you, my fellow FCD fans, in your enjoyment of Major League Soccer on TV.

Musical accompaniment

Last week

Winning is good. Winning is fun. Winning is even better and more fun when it’s in the playoffs.

The first half wasn’t so spectacular, but after the halftime orange slices and tea — or whatever they do in the dressing room at halftime in North America in 2026, and not in England in 1973 — Our Heroes took over the game in the second half. Joaquín Valiente had yet another game that should win him the league’s Underrated Signing of the Season award, if such an award actually existed. But Player of the Matchday is something that does exist, and he got it:

2 goals in 2 minutes 🔥



Joaquín Valiente is your SUPERIOR @MichelobULTRA Player of the Matchday. pic.twitter.com/hFF7toWCkJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 22, 2026

But there was plenty of glory to go around. Daniel showed why FCD paid the big GarberBucks to get him from San Jose. Osaze Urhoghide showed why he continues to be the sort of signing that upgrades his mates on the back line from “dude” to “dude+” Daniel Job continues to be A Problem for opposing defenses. And Logan Farrington and Santi Moreno were once again a second-half can of Red Bull.

All in all, it was the best possible way that FCD could’ve started these playoffs. Now they just need to do it one more time in Portland to put the Timbers to bed for 2026.

See you next summer (most likely), a.k.a. the Eastern Conference

#9 FC Cincinnati vs. #1 Nashville SC (Apple TV, Saturday at 5:30, Cincy leads 1-0)

Hey, did someone mention “Supporters’ Shield Curse”?

I don’t know how much more I have to say about a game where the team that just set the single-season points record hosts the 9th best team in its conference, outshoots the #9 team 22-5, outpossesses the #9 team 67-33, and beats the #9 team in almost every single category, and loses 1-0… on an own goal in the 7th minute.

To paraphrase Ron Washington, that’s the way soccer go.

In all likelihood, Nashville will treat this as a temporary stumble, destroy FC Cincinnati in their house, and start getting ready for Game 3 back in Nashvegas on Wednesday night.

But what if they don’t?

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Cincy.

#7 Columbus Crew vs. #2 Inter Miami (Apple TV and FS1, Friday at 7:00, Columbus leads 1-0)

While we were all celebrating FCD’s win over the Timbers last Saturday, Game 1 of Miami-Columbus had already kicked off. And by the time Apple’s post-game show was over, Columbus was already up 1-0. The game ended 3-0 for the Crew, and suffice to say that it went really badly for the Fightin’ Messis.

Not only did Lionel Messi get himself into the referee’s book for bonking a throw-in off an opponent’s head, but his coach Kily González was getting into some Teddy Roosevelt “Man in the Arena” nonsense: “El fracaso es para el que no lo intenta.” Or, translated to English: “Failure is for the one who doesn’t try.”

Maybe he can try explaining this to Sir David Beckham this weekend.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Columbus

#6 Philadelphia Union vs. #3 New England Revolution (Apple TV, Saturday at 3:30, New England leads 1-0)

Only one Eastern Conference Game 1 was won by the home team, which was the higher seed. That was New England’s 2-0 win over Philly in Foxborough last Saturday afternoon.

And while Peyton Miller might not be a league MVP finalist like Cavan Sullivan, he did actually score for his team and help his team to a win, which came as a great surprise to all the neckbeards on Polymarket who had the #3 seed as a decided underdog coming into the game:

Take a guess what those geniuses are thinking about Saturday’s game. (Hint: If the #3 seed actually wins, only 18% of them will not be surprised.)

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: New England

#5 Charlotte FC vs. #4 Chicago Fire (Apple TV, Saturday at 11:30 AM, Charlotte leads 1-0)

I’m not an analytics expert, but I do know that when you’re in a 1-1 game, and you give up a penalty in the 12th minute of 2nd-half stoppage time, you’re in bad shape. Still, penalties are not a 100% proposition. Goalies can save them.

Josh Cohen did just that to Pep Biel’s shot from the spot. Sadly for him, he gave up a fat rebound, which Biel did not fail to put into the net. But honestly, even if Cohen had saved it, it was headed to penalties. So he had a 20% chance of saving that shot according to my asking Duck.ai, and then, if he hadn’t given up the rebound, it still would’ve been roughly a 50-50 chance that Chicago wins the penalty shootout. So by my estimation, once Jack Elliott committed the handball in the box, it was a 90% chance that that game was gonna go badly for Chicago.

But as a Fire-hater for almost 30 years, I was 100% amused by the outcome.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Charlotte.

See you in the Western Conference Final… hopefully? 🙏🙏🙏

#9 Real Salt Lake vs. #1 Vancouver Whitecaps (Apple TV and FS1, Friday at 9:00, Vancouver leads 1-0)

The way that Game 1 in this series went is how everyone expected Game 1 in the Nashville-Cincy series to go: #1 seed playing the #9 team on short rest after their Wild Card win, and the #1 seed takes the #9 seed out to the woodshed.

But instead of that scenario playing out in Nashville, it played out at BC Place. For the most part, the Caps dominated RSL from the first minute onward, and if anything, the 2-0 score flattered RSL a little.

Like I said last week, I’m not terribly invested in the outcome of this series because unless FCD’s playoff run goes a bit longer than it usually does, we don’t really have to care about how it goes. Still, if the Western Conference playoffs go according to playoff seeding, a Vancouver-FCD matchup should be in the offing. But you know, that’s a tomorrow problem that would require two more wins by FCD, so I ain’t spending too much time thinking about it.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Salt Lake, I guess. The downside is that we’d have to hear about how MLS is really missing out by not having relegation from a guy who had played his entire career for Bayern Munich before arriving in Vancouver.

#5 Houston Dynamo vs. #4 San Jose Earthquakes (Apple TV, Saturday at 1:30, San Jose leads 1-0)

One of the downsides to MLS’ schedule, which had all the Game 1 matchups stretching from Saturday to Tuesday, is that those of us who write previews before Saturday might get to miss out on late-breaking news, like Héctor Herrera’s arrest for DWI in Montgomery County on Friday night.

We’ve all seen the mugshot, so I won’t bother with that. What I will call out is the utter chickenshittery of Ben Olsen, who chose to address the situation by deferring to the league and ultimately getting frosty with a reporter who continued to ask about Herrera:

Real brave stand, Ben. Herrera played 64 minutes, and when he came off, was serenaded with chants of “D-U-I D-U-I…” by the San Jose fans who were unaware of the exact charge that he caught in Montgomery County.

Look, I’m not gonna pretend that Bruce “I was suspended for reasons that people can’t even say” Arena is some sort of paragon of morality among MLS coaches or that I wouldn’t be hatin’ on Little Brother Orange anyway, but I’m still gonna call Ben Olsen a gutless piece of crap.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: San Jose

One more win against Portland, mmkay?

#6 Los Angeles FC vs. #3 St. Louis City (Apple TV, Saturday at 7:30, St. Louis leads 1-0)

Everyone, even people outside of Southern California, keep puzzling over the fact that LAFC finished 6th in the West this season. They started off very well, but even after a two-month World Cup break, they faded badly in the second half of the season, ultimately costing Marc Dos Santos his job.

But the whole “faded badly in the second half” thing should give you a clue about what the deal is: age. LAFC has one of the oldest rosters in the league. If you look down the list of minutes played, there a bunch who are north of 30: Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris, Marky Delgado, Ryan Hollingshead, and Sergi Palencia all appear in the top 11 in minutes played.

Son Heung-Min would appear to be the most prominent victim to Father Time. He turned 34 this season. Last season, having joined LAFC midseason, he bagged nine goals and three assists in 10 games. This season, he’s been more of an assist merchant, getting seven goals and 15 assists in 31 games. That’s still a nice number, but when you go from averaging over one goal contribution per game to averaging well under a goal contribution per game, that’s gonna be noticeable.

Or take Denis Bouanga. He’s 32, and he’s dropped off too, even if he did finish the regular season with 18 goals.

You can do a similar exercise with other players, but when five of your top ten field players in minutes played are over 30 and two others — Nkosi Tafari and Eddie Segura — will be crossing that threshold early in 2027, it’s an exercise that’s gonna point the same way in most cases.

LAFC won MLS Cup 2022. But unfortunately, way too many of their 2026 team have memories of that MLS Cup win. And memories only help you so much when opponents are able to jump on you from the opening whistle and continuously put you in a hole.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: LAFC, just for old times’ sake.

Just one more win, boys

#7 Portland Timbers vs. #2 FC Dallas (Apple TV, Saturday at 9:30, FCD leads 1-0)

I’m about to make a confession: I didn’t watch Game 1 live.

Just to be clear, I had other commitments last Saturday afternoon that precluded me from watching live. But part of me was a bit relieved about that. As someone who’s been a fan of 30 years, I always wonder when the bottom’s gonna fall out, and I know that this team’s best seasons have brought the greatest disappointments. And when the team’s just gotten the second-most points in team history, and when they’re the #2 seed and facing the #7 seed, that just seemed like a heartbreak ready to happen.

So I got updates from the Apple Sports app on my phone and watched later. And that anxiety has lessened greatly. Yes, Portland can win two in a row — or even draw two games in a row and win two shootouts. Yes, one of FCD’s best players can suffer a season-ending injury. Yes, there can be an inopportune red card. Or an inopportune own goal. Or an inopportune case of food poisoning.

Long-time FCD fans know all the ways that FCD can lose. But what has made this season special is that we’ve seen all the ways they can win. So why the hell shouldn’t they keep showing all those ways? They’ve got an opportunity to close out the series in a place that’s been one of their houses of horror over the years.

I think they will. Breaking a 30-year MLS Cup drought might be a tough task, but winning one more game against a #7 seed when you’re a #2 is not too damn much to ask.