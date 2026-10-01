Braun, Hamid and Gamero named to the Super League’s September Team of the Month

Dallas Trinity FC‘s Sophia Braun, Jasmine Hamid and Onyeka Gamero were named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday. Carissa Boeckmann made the reserve bench. It is her second monthly honor of the fall, after she won Assist of the Month for August.

Only Carolina Ascent, unbeaten in the month, placed more players in the starting XI, with four.

Dallas Trinity celebrates the goal scored by Jasmine Hamid (17) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Dallas had one player on the August Team of the Month, Sofia Cedeño, on the bench.

The selections reward the three-game winning streak Dallas put together in September. It ended with a 3-0 loss at Lexington SC on September 25.

Hamid scored three goals in four appearances. That tied her with Sporting JAX’s Baylee DeSmit for the most in the league in September. Her first came in the 88th minute of the 3-0 win over Brooklyn FC on September 5. It was the 15th league goal of her career.

Jasmine Hamid celebrates her third goal of the season – DC Power vs Dallas Trinity (Sept. 13, 2026 Photo: Christian Luna Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

The next two both stood up as winners. Against DC Power on September 13, she ran onto a long ball from Cyera Hintzen in the 56th minute, took it past the keeper and finished into an empty net. Five days later, she scored 40 seconds into the second half at Fort Lauderdale United, her former club. The league also credited her with winning all six of her tackles.

Gamero, 20, opened the scoring in both home wins. Her eighth-minute goal against Brooklyn, set up by Camryn Lancaster, was her first as a professional.

Against DC, Seven Castain tried to round Katie Cappelletti and the keeper pushed the ball away. It fell to Gamero at the top of the box, and she scored in the 42nd minute. She finished the month with 12 shots, five on target, per the league.

Seven Castain (30) tries to leap over the diving keeper Katherine Cappelletti (1) as Dallas Trinity takes on DC Power, September 13, 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree)

Braun’s selection came at the back. The captain made 20 clearances and completed 93.3 percent of her 336 passes across four matches, per the league. She was also credited with her first assist of the fall at Fort Lauderdale. Her header off a Boeckmann was touched last by Felicia Knox in the 32nd minute.

Carolina midfielder Mia Corbin was named Player of the Month after a goal and three assists. Philip Poole took the coaching spot.

The honors come days before Dallas lose their place in the top four. The Golden Girls are fourth at 3-1-3 with 10 points. On a bye this weekend, they will drop to fifth on Sunday, whatever the result between Lexington and Tampa Bay Sun.

Dallas returns Saturday, October 10, at Brooklyn, with kickoff at 3 p.m. CT. Their next appearance at Cotton Bowl Stadium is slated for October 17, when they will host Chivas Femenil in the second annual State Fair Clásico.

Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month, September 2026

Goalkeeper (1): Sydney Martinez (Carolina Ascent FC)

Defenders (4): Allison Pantuso (Lexington SC), Sophia Braun (Dallas Trinity FC), Claire Constant (DC Power FC), Jill Aguilera (Carolina Ascent FC)

Midfielders (2): Shea Groom (Carolina Ascent FC), Mia Corbin (Carolina Ascent FC)

Forwards (4): Jasmine Hamid (Dallas Trinity FC), Baylee DeSmit (Sporting JAX), Onyeka Gamero (Dallas Trinity FC), Shea Connors (Tampa Bay Sun FC)

Coach: Philip Poole (Carolina Ascent FC)

Bench (7): Ryan Campbell (Lexington SC), Ally Brown (Lexington SC), Regan Steigleder (Lexington SC), Carissa Boeckmann (Dallas Trinity FC), Abby Boyan (DC Power FC), Jordyn Listro (Tampa Bay Sun FC), Catherine Zimmerman (Brooklyn FC)