Dallas Trinity’s Boeckmann earns Super League Assist of the Month

Carissa Boeckmann has earned the USL Super League’s Assist of the Month for August, the league and Dallas Trinity FC announced Thursday, although the pass it honors does not actually appear on the scoresheet as an assist.

The setup came in the 49th minute of the season opener on August 15, a 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay Sun at the Cotton Bowl. Boeckmann, who joined this offseason from Benfica, won the ball and released Seven Castain for what became Castain’s first professional goal on her debut.

The Tampa keeper got a touch on Castain’s initial shot before Castain finished the rebound, so the league’s scoring listed the goal as unassisted.

That leaves Camryn Lancaster with the only assist on Dallas’s record this fall, for Jasmine Hamid‘s goal in the loss to Carolina Ascent on August 22. The monthly award recognized Boeckmann’s pass regardless. The league’s post called it “the perfect pass.”

It is the second individual league honor of the fall for Dallas in as many days. Sofia Cedeño was named to the Super League’s Team of the Month for August, on the reserve bench, on Wednesday.

The recognition lands in a hard stretch. Dallas sit seventh at 0-1-2 after three matches, a point clear of only Brooklyn FC, and are still looking for their first win of the fall.

The Golden Girls are back at the Cotton Bowl this Saturday, September 5th, when they host Brooklyn FC, the league’s bottom side at 0-0-3, at 7:30 p.m.