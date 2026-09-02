Dallas Trinity’s Cedeño earns USL Super League Team of the Month reserve nod

Sofia Cedeño has been named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for August, the league announced, landing on the reserve bench as the lone Dallas Trinity FC representative in the fall season’s first monthly honors.

Cedeño, on loan from Seattle Reign FC, has started all three of Dallas’s matches since arriving, operating in an attacking midfield role behind the front four that Lee Nguyen‘s side forms in possession. The dual-national has spent time with the USYNT U19 & U20 squads over the last two years and is also on the radar of Panama’s head coach Toña Is.

Sofia Cedeño – Carolina Ascent at Dallas Trinity (August 22, 2026 – Photo Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)



The midfielder played locally for MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas, and at Solar SC, earning ECNL All-American honors in 2024.

Sporting Jacksonville, the league’s joint-leaders, led the selections. Their goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg anchored the XI, striker Baylee DeSmit made the front line, and manager Stacey Balaam was named Coach of the Month.

Super League August Team of the Month

Starting XI:

GK: Jamie Gerstenberg (Sporting JAX)

DEF: Gracie Falla (Lexington), Reese Tappan (Carolina), Addisyn Merrick (Carolina), Justina Gaynor (DC Power)

MID: Sydny Nasello (Tampa Bay), Sophia Boman (Sporting JAX), Kelsey Oyler (Fort Lauderdale)

FW: Baylee DeSmit (Sporting JAX), Loza Abera (DC Power), Shea Connors (Tampa Bay)

Reserves: Sydney Martinez (Carolina), Hannah White (Lexington), Sofia Cedeño (Dallas), Emma Jaskaniec (DC Power), Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting JAX), Taylor Chism (Tampa Bay), Alyssa Bourgeois (Lexington)

Coach of the Month: Stacey Balaam (Sporting JAX)

The Golden Girls are back at the Cotton Bowl this Saturday, September 5th for their bid at a first win of the fall. The club is hosting Pride Night.

