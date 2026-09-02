FC Dallas buys Daniel Job from Kongsvinger IL

FC Dallas has acquired winger Daniel Job via transfer from Kongsvinger IL of the OBOS-ligaen, the second division of Norway. Job has signed a U22 Initiative contract through the 2029-30 Major League Soccer season with a club option for the 2030-31 season. Job will occupy an international roster slot.

Note: apparently pronounced “Jobe,” like the biblical name.

As part of the transaction, FC Dallas acquired Job’s Discovery Priority Rights from Red Bull New York in exchange for $100,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM).

“Daniel is a promising young winger who has excelled in Norway and generated a lot of interest from clubs across Europe,” said FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer Andre Zanotta. “We believe he has a lot of upside and the qualities to continue developing at FC Dallas, and we’re excited to have him here. His speed and ability to attack defenders will give us another dynamic option in the final third and add another element to our attack.”

The Nigerian winger spent half a season with Kongsvinger, where he made 20 appearances, scored eight goals and recorded nine assists.

Prior to joining Kongsvinger IL, Job was with Sarpsborg 08 on loan, where he made 27 appearances, scored two goals and recorded three assists with the first team, while also scoring 10 goals with Sarpsborg 08 II. Job spent the 2025 season with second-division side Egersunds IK.

A native of Nigeria, Job is a product of Future Pro Soccer Academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

3rd Degree’s Take

Yes, the tape looks good, but remember it’s Norway’s D2. Sure, with Louicius Deedson gone and Anderson Julio out for a while, you can buy the profile being a replacement.

But with the price being reported as $5 mil up to $7 mil… that’s a lot of money for a position (wing) that FC Dallas Coach Eric Quill currently doesn’t have in his tactics.

Are we looking at another overpay by FC Dallas for a “hot” U22 initiative signing? Similar to Kaick’s $4 mil?

As always, we will wait to see him in action to make a judgment. Whenever that will be, since, you know, winger.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Daniel Job

Connect with Daniel: Instagram

Position: Winger

Date of Birth: Aug. 26, 2005 (21)

Birthplace: Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

Height: 5’9”

Last Club: Kongsvinger

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Daniel Job to a U22 Initiative contract through the 2029-2030 Major League Soccer season with a club option for the 2030-31 season. As part of the transaction, FC Dallas acquired Job’s Discovery Priority Rights from Red Bull New York in exchange for $100,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM).