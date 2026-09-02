FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – August 2026

The always fun FC Dallas and North Texas Roster Ranks are back! No wagering, please.

This ranking is for August, which was an incredibly active month for FC Dallas with eight games in all competitions. North Texas SC had five of their own. So we learned a lot and had a fair bit of shuffling.

You should be familiar with this by now. Power rankings are always fun, so here we are in year nine of ranking all contracted professionals of FC Dallas and North Texas SC. This is in no way scientific; we’re just looking at who played well over the last month, who played at all, and whose name is on the lips of fans and media so that we can harshly pass judgment on 54 professional footballers.

So let’s get to it…

Special thanks to Chris Winters for stepping into Dan Crooke’s large shoes on this ranking. Winters covers both FC Dallas and North Texas SC for us, so he was the perfect person to ask to fill in.

Starting XI 1 -- Petar Musa #9 | F | FCD HIGH: 1 | LOW: 1 2nd in the Golden Boot race on 16 goals after grabbing 4 in August. He's got a shot at a couple of FCD goals records this season. - Buzz 2 -- Osaze Urhoghide #3 | D | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 If Musa didn't have 16 goals on the season, Osaze could make a serious case as to why he is the #1 player for FC Dallas. He never seems to have a bad week. - Chris 3 ▲1 Joaquín Valiente #21 | M | FCD HIGH: 3 | LOW: 8 He's become a real playmaker, leading the team with 9 assists. He nabbed 6 of them this month in all competitions. - Buzz 4 ▼1 Shaq Moore #18 | D | FCD HIGH: 3 | LOW: 7 Mr. Ole' Reliable in more ways than one. Has had himself a solid August with 1 goal and 1 assist across all competitions. - Chris 5 -- Santiago Moreno #10 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 5 He playing hurt and the word is he needs offseason surgery. Had one really excellent game and other quality moments. He remains high through lack of anyone else playing well. - Buzz 6 ▲3 Kaick #55 | M | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 10 A certified starter at this point in the season and the better half of the Ramiro pairing. Only 1 assist in the month of August, but plenty of defensive contributions in the midfield. - Chris 7 ▲5 Ramiro #17 | M | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 12 He's a lock starter - thanks, I hate it - and captain. He gets all the coach love so he moves up the rankings. - Buzz 8 ▲5 Sebastien Ibeagha #25 | D | FCD HIGH: 8 | LOW: 13 Coming into the season, Ibeagha was loathed by most. However, with his increased minutes in August, he's played very well. Even scored his first goal of the season! - Chris 9 ▼1 Logan Farrington #23 | F | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9 Had a poor month, by his standards, with "only" two goals. He's been in a funk but he looked really sharp in the last road. A back in form Farrington would be huge. - Buzz 10 ▲1 Nolan Norris #32 | D | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 17 Norris had a solid start to August, however has since been dropped due to the play of Ibeagha. - Chris 11 ▲5 Jonathan Sirois #40 | GK | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 23 He's playing fairly well but not elite. Can he hold the job when Daniel is back? Not his fault really, but FCD has given up 15 goals in the last 5 games. - Buzz In the Mix 12 ▼6 Christian Cappis #12 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 12 Currently in a battle with Ramiro for the "Slow but high IQ player on field" position and currently losing said battle... might be a slump? - Chris 13 ▼6 Daniel #42 | G | FCD HIGH: 7 | LOW: 13 He's back in training but has yet to be cleared for action. Will he walk back in? FCD paid for him to be here after all. - Buzz 14 ▲1 Ran Binyamin #6 | M | FCD HIGH: 14 | LOW: 17 The work ethic is there, however the technical skills are still lacking. Quill views Binyamin as a regular off the bench at this point, but an exciting player to watch nonetheless. - Chris 15 ▲3 Bernard Kamungo #77 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 18 Without a real challenger at wingback (sorry Josh), Bernie gets all the starts. 0 goals, 1 assist since mid-march. - Buzz 16 ▼2 Herman Johansson #14 | D | FCD HIGH: 9 | LOW: 16 Johansson has been one of the weaker starters for FC Dallas, however due to the lack of depth on the backline, he's a regular starter. At what point does he finally get it together? - Chris 17 ▲4 Lalas Abubakar #5 | D | FCD HIGH: 17 | LOW: 22 Two solid 90-minute emergency starts in August but he's still out of the rotation. - Buzz 18 ▼1 Sam Sarver #28 | M | FCD HIGH: 17 | LOW: 19 After that unforgettable two-game stretch in May, Sarver has yet to see consistent minutes off the bench. All things considered, the spark that he brought may have been extinguished. - Chris 19 ▼9 Patrickson Delgado #8 | M | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 19 Got hurt at the start of Leagues Cup. Then got 15 minutes against Querétaro... and hasn't played since. Only made the bench a couple times. That's DEEP in the doghouse. Or he's being sold. - Buzz 20 ▼1 Caleb Swann #27 | M | FCD HIGH: 19 | LOW: 23 Despite a quiet August, Swann is the best player with NTSC. Although, it seems he hasn't been able to make that "jump" into the first team at the moment. - Chris 21 ▲2 Slade Starnes #26 | D | FCD HIGH: 21 | LOW: 28 NTSC's captain is showing his value. Day after day's he's Los Toritos best defender and some days best player. - Buzz 22 -- Edu Nys #10 | M | NTSC HIGH: 22 | LOW: 33 9 goals and 5 assists before August, and has been pointless since July 25th. His talent is undeniable, though. - Chris Development Team 23 ▲1 Michael Collodi #30 | GK | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 24 Not getting much love and is firmly on the bench behind Sirois. Rurmor has it, Collodi was set for a loan before Daniel got hurt. - Buzz 24 ▲3 Josh Torquato #24 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 29 Torquato had a solid run with the U-20 USMNT team. Since then, has been traveling with the first team and even played a full 90-minutes against Vancouver (don't look at the score line). - Chris 25 ▲4 Eryk Dymora #13 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 25 | LOW: 39 NTSC #1. Got 3 or 4 starts in August. Playing well and winning shootouts. - Buzz 26 ▲2 Clay Holstad #33 | M | FCD HIGH: 26 | LOW: 28 When Holstad first arrived, many people were surprised with how quickly Quill gave him minutes. Since his first two games though, has only seen 5 minutes of action across 6 games. - Chris 27 ▲3 Nick Simmonds #16 | F | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 30 Got 10 minutes against Chivas in Leagues Cup, he's been with NTSC since. Has good moments, scored against St Louis City 2. - Buzz 28 ▲3 Ricky Louis #15 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 31 If Louis didn't accumulate so many yellow cards, he'd probably be higher on this list. 1 goal across 4 games in August. - Chris 29 ▼9 Anderson Julio #11 | F | FCD HIGH: 13 | LOW: 29 Currently on rehab. I'm not all that confident he will play for FCD again. - Buzz 30 ▲3 Jaidyn Contreras #20 | M | FCD HIGH: 30 | LOW: 37 Another player with a solid run with the U-20 USMNT. However, since returning he's only played in 1 game for NTSC. Rumored to be heading to Tigres. - Chris 31 ▲3 Enzo Newman #29 | D | FCD HIGH: 31 | LOW: 38 Steady, but not really progressing. That's ok, he's still coming back from the ACL, that can take a year. - Buzz 32 ▲16 Daniel Baran #36 | F | FCD HIGH: 32 | LOW: 48 Baran has made his way into the starting XI as a regular starter. The potential is there with Baran, however he tends to get overshined by Nys, Simmonds, Louis, etc. - Chris 33 ▲5 Nico Montoya #57 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 32 | LOW: 42 Great showing with Colombia YNT. That got a NTSC start as reward. He's 19, no rush. - Buzz In Reserve 34 ▼2 Natty James #11 | F | NTSC HIGH: 26 | LOW: 34 7 of his 8 goals on the season have come against Sporting KC II... otherwise, a very lackluster season for a player who has the 3rd most minutes for NTSC in 2026. - Chris 35 -- Álvaro #22 | D | FCD HIGH: 22 | LOW: 35 Starting for NTSC. But I think he's actually getting worse. He's making big mistakes that lead to punishing goals. - Buzz 36 ▲3 Benji Flowers #31 | F | FCD HIGH: 36 | LOW: 39 The 15-year-old signed a huge contract a month ago, and has started to see more playing time with NTSC ever since. No goals to show for it, though. Got a Mexico YNT call. - Chris 37 ▼1 Malachi Molina #35 | D | FCD HIGH: 34 | LOW: 44 2 starts, 2 subs in August. 1 goal. Nominally, that's good, but Molina was a full time starter earlier this season. - Buzz 38 ▲15 Lucas Martins #32 | M | NTSC HIGH: 38 | LOW: 53 Three yellow cards in his last two games. An intriguing prospect in the midfield, may be a little too early to make any sort of assessments on him. - Chris 39 ▲3 Leandro Gonçalves #14 | D | NTSC HIGH: 39 | LOW: 49 The 21 year old Gonçalves is getting LB starts over the 16 year old USYNT standout Liam Vejrostek... That's so John Gall. - Buzz 40 ▲5 Diego García #50 | M | FCD HIGH: 27 | LOW: 45 Mr. NTSC is alive (finally!) and came off the bench in their last game against CITY2. The longest tenured NTSC player may need a change of scenery at some point in the near future. - Chris 41 ▼1 Samuel Sedeh #23 | F | NTSC HIGH: 35 | LOW: 41 Just 11 minutes in August, No hurry, the talent and potential is there at 17. I would like to see more minutes, though. - Buzz 42 ▲4 Da’vian Kimbrough #30 | F | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 46 Before he got hurt, Kimbrough scored a goal against the Defiance and was called into camp for Mexico's U-17 National team. - Chris 43 ▲4 Timothy Ospina #18 | D | NTSC HIGH: 33 | LOW: 50 The 23 year old made 3 starts and 2 subs appearances in August. Another player not destined to make MLS getting PT ahead of players who could be MLS good. - Buzz 44 ▼7 Ian Charles #4 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 46 Another player who we're unsure if he was hurt or if Gall is losing faith in Charles, who saw 9 starts prior to August but just 27 minutes this month. - Chris 45 ▼1 Jonah Biggar #12 | D | NTSC HIGH: 28 | LOW: 45 Back from injury, 2 benches in August, 0 minutes. From what I saw in the spring, I would 100% start him over Alvaro. - Buzz 46 ▼3 Marlon Luccin #19 | M | NTSC HIGH: 41 | LOW: 46 Started the season out with plenty of opportunities to see the pitch; however, it was reduced to 2 subs for 30 total minutes in August. - Chris 47 ▲2 Jonah Gibson #25 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 49 Just 1 minute in August, but he is on the bench most games. He signed a NTX deal out of the Academy this year and is just 18. So some time to develop still. - Buzz 48 ▲2 Isaiah Kaakoush #46 | D | NTSC HIGH: 48 | LOW: 53 Another player without playing time (8 minutes), in large part due to him being a month and a half out from his ACL recovery. - Chris 49 ▲2 Wyatt Easterly #55 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 51 Not getting benches. Hurt or the next Zach Molomo? - Buzz 50 ▲2 Umberto Pelà #6 | M | NTSC HIGH: 34 | LOW: 52 Pela hasn't played since June; however, it's unclear as to whether his lack of play time is due to an injury or just poor performance. - Chris 51 ▲3 Zach Molomo #17 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 54 2 benches in August, his first since May. Just 4 minutes played on the year. He will go down as one of the biggest academy talent misplays in club history. - Buzz 52 ▲5 Thomas Burchfield #31 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 47 | LOW: 57 Unfortunately for Burchfield, he has only seen the bench once in August, and that was when Montoya was gone. - Chris 53 ▲3 Favour Aroyameh #8 | M | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 56 Hasn't played since May. Hurt or crap? Who cares. Never should have been signed last year. - Buzz 54 ▲1 Kaka Scabin #34 | D | FCD HIGH: 49 | LOW: 55 Scabin tore a ligament in preseason and is slated to miss considerable time. It's also worth noting that this is his second knee tear. - Chris 55 ▲3 Geovane Jesus #2 | D | FCD HIGH: 35 | LOW: 58 Not even in country. Rehabbing in Brazil at his former club. - Buzz Stock Up Daniel Baran (+16) Lucas Martins (+15) Diego García (+5) Stock Down Anderson Julio (-9) Patrickson Delgado (-9) Ian Charles (-7)

Comments and Conclusions

Even with eight games, there was a lot of upward volatility this month with FCD. Lots of tweaks and shifts, but nothing major moving up.

The big winners came at North Texas SC, where – after a tryout in Poland – Daniel Baran went from spare reserve to lock starter. The potential has always been there, and he jumps up a whopping 16 spots.

Right behind Baran is Lucas Martins, who got his first games since signing and went from “who the heck is this guy?” to “oh, now that is interesting.” He moves up 15 spots. The return of Diego Garcia to the field also got our panel excited. He jumps 5 spots.

The big falloffs mostly came with FC Dallas, as we have a tie with two players dropping 9 spots.

First, Anderson Julio continues to fall as his injury time lengthens. And second, Patrickson Delgado, who got hurt, came back, and is now firmly entrenched in the coach’s doghouse.

Ian Charles at NTSC drops 7 spots with his loss of playing time due to the Martins’ emergence, Timothy Ospina getting healthy, and Alvaro playing down.

See you next month.