All 27 of MLS’ US based clubs to play in US Open Cup in 2027

Major League Soccer has announced that all 27 of its US-based clubs will compete in the 2027 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Following the First Round of the 2027 US Open Cup, MLS clubs will enter the Round of 64 in July, with MLS clubs receiving hosting priority for their opening match of the competition.

2026 was the first year in FC Dallas history that the club did not take part in the US Open Cup.

FC Dallas has won the US Open Cup twice, in 1997 and 2016. The club’s 17 quarterfinal appearances are the most in MLS history.

“The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup connects all leagues, clubs and fans in a unique way,” said Nelson Rodriguez, MLS Executive Vice President of Sporting and Matchday. “For MLS clubs, it’s a chance to write a special chapter in the tournament’s history and earn qualification to the Concacaf Champions Cup.”

The timing of MLS clubs’ entry into the tournament aligns with preparations for the start of the 2027-28 MLS regular season as the league transitions to a new summer-to-spring competition calendar following the 2027 spring mini-season.

Since the Open Cup does not allow both MLS sides and their MLS Next Pro sides to take part, for 2027, USOC game day rosters are expanding from 18 to 20 players, and MLS clubs may select from any contracted first-team, MLS NEXT Pro, and academy players.

Following the Round of 64, a live draw will be held to reveal the matchups and hosting scenarios for the Round of 32 and Round of 16.

The Round of 32 will be played on September 14-15

The Round of 16 dates are to be confirmed

Quarterfinals on November 23-24

Semifinals on December 1

Final on December 15.

These dates are subject to change.

MLS clubs have been a part of the U.S. Open Cup since the League’s inaugural season in 1996, and an MLS side has won every edition of the tournament since 2000.