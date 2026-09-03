FC Dallas has a defensive depth problem

The title states the premise of this post: that FC Dallas – despite the official claims – has a depth problem… and that problem is in defense.

True, on paper, they have a number of defenders. Heck, on paper, FCD has 36 players under first-team contracts and even more if you want to bring hybrid deals into it.

But paper isn’t reality. The reality is the rotation. The reality is who the coach actually plays.

So here’s the reality: Five of the top eight players for FCD in minutes played this season are defenders.

The reality is, Coach Eric Quill runs a short squad. Leaving out the keepers, of the 27 remaining roster spots, Quill uses just 16 players in his rotation. That’s 11 stagnant “dead weight” players.

If we sort the players by position in the 5-2-3 tactic (depending on how you slice it)… you will see there are 6 players for 3 forward positions, 4 midfielders for 2 positions… and 5 defenders for 6 positions.

So, while forward and midfield have two players per position on the field, the defense has just ONE backup for FIVE positions.

Take a look for yourself at the minutes played.

Forwards – 6 Players, 3 Positions

Petar Musa 1518 Logan Farrington 1053 Joaquín Valiente 1301 Santi Moreno 842 Patrickson Delgado 677 Sam Sarver 289

Midfielders – 4 Players, 2 Positions

Kaick 1556 Christian Cappis 1340 Ramiro 1305 Ran Binyamin 639

Defenders – 6 Players, 5 Positions

Shaq Moore 1836 Oz Urhoghide 1619 Herman Johansson 1381 Sebastien Ibeagha 1355 Nolan Norris 1325 Bernie Kamungo 962

The Rotation

In my mind, the last person in the rotation is Sam Sarver with 14 games played and 289 minutes.

I might have considered Deedson at 7 games and 253 minutes, but after the World Cup, Coach Quill decided he didn’t need the Haitian, and Deedson was sold.

After Sarver is Lalas Abubakar. A player I define as out of the rotation. Prior to the bonkers road grind with a month of midweek games, injuries, and multiple suspensions, Abubakar had played just one game with 54 minutes. He made two 90 minute emergeny appearences and is now back out of sight again. Even with the emergency work, that’s just three total games. That’s not in the rotation.

Of similar emergency status and not in the rotation are Nic Simmonds (4 games, 105 minutes), Clay Holstad (2 games, 16 minutes), and Josh Torquato (1 game, 90 minutes).

The newest purchase, Daniel Job, will almost certainly go into the rotation… at forward. Not defense.

The Effect

In the current 5-2-3, there is just one extra body in the middle of the back line – four center backs for three spots – and, by evidence of minutes played, no backups at wingback on either side. (When Kamungo got hurt, Quill changed to a back 4.)

So when you wonder why the team looks tired over the last few games of the road trip. When you wonder why the team has started slow or had the “wrong” mentality. When you wonder why FCD has given up 11 goals in the last three games… Now maybe you know why.

11 goals is almost 30% of their 37 goals allowed… in just three games.

Is Depth Going to Kill the Season?

Hopefully not. Probably not. But it’s hurting the team.

I think FCD has made it through the worst of the brutal schedule load. There are only 3 Wednesday games remaining this year, and those don’t fall in back-to-back weeks. Pending a couple of injuries in the back, I think they will be ok. However, with a couple of older guys back there, injury watch is a concern.

So the next time you hear someone say, “FC Dallas has good depth.”

You can reply, “Not in the back; they don’t.”