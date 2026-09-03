Three Solar SC ladies called into domestic US U17 camp

U17 Women’s National Team head coach Katie Schoepfer has chosen 24 players, all born in 2010, for a training camp running from Sept. 7-14 at the US National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia. This is the first training camp of the new cycle for the US U17 WNT with players born in 2010.

Included in the camp are Camille Barrett (G), Addison Staats (D), and Stephanie Culberton (M) from Solar SC.

Coach Schoepfer transitions from coaching the US U16 GNT to coaching the US U17 WNT and begins preparation for qualifying for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Schoepfer led the USA in the 2024 and 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cups.

US U17 WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Domestic Training Camp – U.S. Soccer National Training Center – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Camille Barrett (Solar SC; Plano, Texas), Olivia Hasan (Rockford Raptors FC; Woodstock, Ill.), Lola Zuniga (Tampa Bay United SC; Lakeland, Fla.)

Defenders (8): Nina Clement (FC Stars; Hopkinton, Mass.), Cali Hejduk (Columbus United SC; Westerville, Ohio), Brielle Hopkins (Charlotte SA; Charlotte, N.C.), Emmanuelle Kasperson (Real Colorado; Parker, Colo.), Sophia Polizzi (Gotham FC U-18; Tomkins Cove, N.Y.), Addison Staats (Solar SC; Forney, Texas), Tori Williams (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Mountain View, Calif.), Lilly Yakel (Portland Thorns Academy; Camas, Wash.)

Midfielders (7): Stephanie Culbertson (Solar SC; Melissa, Texas), Camila Fadiga (Florida Kraze Krush SC; Orlando, Fla.), Flo Ibsen (Gotham FC U-18; Redwood City, Calif.), Zoey Nelson (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Avery Walbruch (Gotham FC U-18; Highland, Utah), Kiyomi Yoshimura (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Santa Clara, Calif.), Hannah Yu (Nationals SC; Troy, Mich.)

Forwards (6): Anaya Bursey (Real Colorado; Broomfield, Colo.), Kayleigh Cabigon (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Eileena Chinyadza (Michigan Hawks; Canton, Mich.), Julia Dern (Real Colorado; Castle Rock, Colo.), Aubrie Ma (New England FC Red; Walpole, Mass.), Dylan Ohm (Gotham FC U-18; Media, Pa.)