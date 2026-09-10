Dallas Trinity FC to host Chivas Femenil in second annual State Fair Clásico

Dallas Trinity FC announced Wednesday that it will host Chivas Femenil in the second annual State Fair Clásico on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl.

The international friendly does not count toward either club’s league record, and match tickets include same-day admission to the State Fair of Texas, which runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 18 at Fair Park. This year’s match falls on the fair’s closing Saturday.

Dallas Trinity FC to host Chivas Femenil for the second annual State Fair Clásico on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at Cotton Bowl Stadium. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

The fixture is already carrying the weight of last year’s number. The inaugural Clásico drew 22,838 fans to the Cotton Bowl, a record for the largest crowd at a professional women’s sporting event in Texas. Trinity is aiming to build on that with an opponent that brings a fan base few clubs in the sport can match.

Chivas Femenil plays under Club Deportivo Guadalajara, founded in 1906 and, by the club’s own account, the most popular team in Mexico and the United States, with more than 40 million fans. The Rojiblancas have won two league titles, the Apertura 2017 and the Clausura 2022, plus the 2022 Campeón de Campeones, and were part of the founding push behind Mexico’s women’s league in 2017. Chivas Femenil plays its home matches at Estadio AKRON in Guadalajara, a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chivas Femenil Star Alicia Cervantes is headed to Fair Park (via Chivas Femenil on X)

“Last year’s State Fair Clásico showed what is possible when world-class women’s soccer, the culture of Dallas and the tradition of the State Fair come together,” said Charlie Neil, President of Dallas Trinity FC. “Welcoming Chivas Femenil gives us the opportunity to build on that momentum, celebrate the deep connection between North Texas and Mexico, and invite even more people to be part of this year’s experience.”

Chivas Femenil sporting director Nelly Simón framed the trip as both competitive and commercial. “International matches represent a great opportunity to continue raising the competitive level and experience of our players,” Simón said. “Having Chivas Femenil in the United States also allows us to connect directly with another important part of our fan base who follow us every day and passionately embrace our Rojiblanco identity.”

Chivas Femenil Sporting Director Nelly Simón (via Chivas Femenil)

Manager Lee Nguyen put the emphasis on what the match tests in his own group. “Chivas Femenil brings quality, intensity and a strong competitive identity, which is exactly the kind of test we want for our players,” Nguyen said. “International matches expose us to different styles and demand that we solve problems at a high level.”

Trinity will wear a special-edition green jersey for the match. The friendly lands in the middle of the club’s USL Super League fall schedule, ahead of Trinity’s push for the playoff line. Ticket and parking information is available at the club’s website.