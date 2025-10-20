Dallas Trinity breaks records with the State Fair Clásico vs Club America

Dallas Trinity fell to Club América Femenil, 3-1, in the inaugural State Fair Clásico at the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd of 22,838.

The 22k attendance set two big records for largest crowd for a pro women’s sporting event in Texas – the previous record was 21,284 for KC Current vs. Houston Dash on 9/18/22 at PNC Stadium in Houston – as well as largest crowd for a pro women’s sporting event in Dallas – which was 20,409 for the Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings on June 27, 2025, game at American Airlines Center.

“It’s incredible. You can just feel the culture of the community – this is our city! The State Fair is so special to Dallas, to this Metroplex, and to bring women’s soccer and to see that support for both teams today. We can say this is not a moment, this is a movement and another step in the right direction.” President and Co-Founder Charlie Neil

Other Records Broken

The largest DTFC attendance: 5/31/25 vs. Carolina Ascent – 5,884

Club América Femenil’s largest attended game on US soil: 7/26/24 vs San Diego Wave FC and Club América Femenil at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego – 14,769

Most-attended game involving a USL Super League team: 8/17/24 DC Power FC at Carolina Ascent FC in Charlotte, NC – 10,553

The Game

Club América’s Sarah Luebbert scored first in the 34th minute. America doubled the lead in the 39th minute from Bruna Villamala. América would extend their lead with a third goal in the 45th minute from Annia Mejia just before the end of the first half.

Trinity’s Sealey Strawn headed in a cross from Camryn Lancaster in the 70th minute of play for the consolation goal. “It was an amazing experience to have all these fans and people supporting you,” Strawn would say after the game. “It was a great experience to put one in the net! When you’re on the field and look out to the fans, and see so many people, it’s an amazing moment.”

Dallas Trinity returns to league play on Sunday, Nov. 2, against DC Power FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium, 4 pm CT kickoff.