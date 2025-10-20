Dates and times for FC Dallas’ 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One versus Vancouver Whitecaps

The start times for FC Dallas’ 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC has been announced by Major League Soccer.

Game 1: Dallas at Vancouver – Sunday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT at BC Place

Dallas at Vancouver – Sunday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT at BC Place Game 2: Vancouver at Dallas – Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium

Vancouver at Dallas – Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium Game 3 (If necessary): Dallas at Vancouver – Friday, Nov. 7, kickoff time TBD at BC Place

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for FC Dallas’ home match at Toyota Stadium on Nov. 1 are available at fcdallastickets.com.

HOW TO WATCH

All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and in the FC Dallas app.