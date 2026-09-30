FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – September 2026

The always fun FC Dallas and North Texas Roster Ranks are back! No wagering, please.

This ranking is for September. This late in the season, there’s not a lot of volatility, but we still had plenty of shuffling.

You should be familiar with this by now. Power rankings are always fun, so here we are in year nine of ranking all contracted professionals of FC Dallas and North Texas SC. This is in no way scientific; we’re just looking at who played well over the last month, who played at all, and whose name is on the lips of fans and media so that we can harshly pass judgment on 54 professional footballers.

So let’s get to it…

Special thanks to Chris Winters for stepping into Dan Crooke‘s large shoes on this ranking. Winters covers both FC Dallas and North Texas SC for us, so he was the perfect person to ask to fill in.

Starting XI 1 -- Petar Musa #9 | F | FCD HIGH: 1 | LOW: 1 Unless something drastic happens, Musa will continue to be the best player on the pitch for FCD (or any other team for that matter). 2 goals, 2 assists through 3 games in September. - Chris 2 -- Osaze Urhoghide #3 | D | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 Speaking in terms of form while at the club, he has to be the best defender in club history. If he sticks around, he'll be a club legend in no time. - Buzz 3 -- Joaquín Valiente #21 | M | FCD HIGH: 3 | LOW: 8 Has been putting up consistent Man of the Match performances; In many respects, Valiente is what many people expected Moreno to be for Dallas when he was acquired. - Chris 4 -- Shaq Moore #18 | D | FCD HIGH: 3 | LOW: 7 Player in peak form in every position they stick him. FCD's second best defender. - Buzz 5 ▲1 Kaick #55 | M | FCD HIGH: 5 | LOW: 10 Starting to blossom as a passer, Quill seems to agree as he's starting to start Kaick higher up the pitch. Unfortunately, still a bit rough around the edges. - Chris 6 ▲2 Sebastien Ibeagha #25 | D | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 13 Getting the starts over Norris down the stretch and performing at a high level. Don't be surprised if he' in the for the rest of the season. - Buzz 7 -- Ramiro #17 | M | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 12 May be this high on the list due to how often we mistake him for Valiente... in all seriousness, a good counterpart to Kaick. - Chris 8 ▲5 Daniel #42 | G | FCD HIGH: 7 | LOW: 13 When he's healthy, he's the choice. But is he healthy? Kinda? Maybe? - Buzz 9 -- Logan Farrington #23 | F | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9 Passes the 'eye test' for those of whom that don't watch him every week, September has been arguably his best month to-date. - Chris 10 ▲4 Ran Binyamin #6 | M | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 17 The 22 year old might have beaten out Johansson for right wingback, even though that's not really his spot. - Buzz 11 ▼6 Santiago Moreno #10 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 11 Moreno has been, more or less, the biggest disappointment for FCD this year. If it weren't for players like Valiente, the underwhelming performances from Moreno may have been a bigger talking point for the season. - Chris In the Mix 12 -- Christian Cappis #12 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 12 Steady Cappis only starts when Ramiro is out, or Kaick is played high. Solid but not as good as his peak form. - Buzz 13 ▼2 Jonathan Sirois #40 | GK | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 23 Very solid when called upon to start, 3-0-0 with 11 saves through 3 games in September. Has made a strong case to be the starting keeper, I think Daniel is slightly better though. - Chris 14 ▼4 Nolan Norris #32 | D | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 17 Norris is losing PT to Ibby as FCD is in win now mode, not win in the future mode. - Buzz 15 -- Bernard Kamungo #77 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 18 Has a firm hold on the LWB starting job, even earned himself a Tanzania call-up for the 2027 ACON qualifiers. - Chris 16 NEW Daniel Job #7 | F | FCD HIGH: 16 | LOW: 16 Job has an impressive 9 minute debut that got everyone all atwitter. Now build on it. Is he More Barrios or Obrian? - Buzz 17 ▼1 Herman Johansson #14 | D | FCD HIGH: 9 | LOW: 17 Appears to have been beaten out by Binyamin for the RWB job. Maybe he'll get better as it gets colder? - Chris 18 -- Sam Sarver #28 | M | FCD HIGH: 17 | LOW: 19 Sarver's best role at the minute is bench spark. And in a 5 subs league, that's great. He's an effective tool. - Buzz 19 -- Patrickson Delgado #8 | M | FCD HIGH: 10 | LOW: 19 Last start was in August; 22 (total) minutes of playing time in September. Quill seems to have his rotation of players set and Delgado no longer fits into that equation. - Chris 20 ▼3 Lalas Abubakar #5 | D | FCD HIGH: 17 | LOW: 22 At this point, Abubakar isn't going to play without an injury to someone else. But he's fit and ready. - Buzz 21 ▼1 Caleb Swann #27 | M | FCD HIGH: 19 | LOW: 23 Swann was my MVP for NTSC. Without him, the club lacked any sort of connecting play through the midfield. With him, they were mere points away from making playoffs. - Chris 22 ▼1 Slade Starnes #26 | D | FCD HIGH: 21 | LOW: 28 The Los Toritos captain tried to carry his team to the playoffs and came up just short. I'd love to see him get a few minutes for FCD this season. - Buzz Development Team 23 ▼1 Edu Nys #10 | M | NTSC HIGH: 22 | LOW: 33 After Nys' hot start to MLS Next Pro, he finished with 2 goals in the final 16 games. One of those two goals came in September. Still one of the more talented prospects. - Chris 24 ▼1 Michael Collodi #30 | GK | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 24 Collodi is the clear 3rd choice now at FCD. - Buzz 25 -- Eryk Dymora #13 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 25 | LOW: 39 Solidified starter for NTSC, but September was quite unkind for Dymora as he went 0-2-1 in September and conceded 5 goals over those three games. - Chris 26 ▲1 Nick Simmonds #16 | F | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 30 Got the FCD bench call with Musa was missing. We're seeing progression, but he's a long way from challenging for real FCD playing time. - Buzz 27 ▼1 Clay Holstad #33 | M | FCD HIGH: 26 | LOW: 28 Holstad appears to have been little more than an insurance signing for Quill, with his last appearance coming back in August against Austin FC. - Chris 28 ▼4 Josh Torquato #24 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 29 When Kamungo left town, Torquato didn't get the start. That's a bummer for him, but it tells us where he is in the hierarchy. - Buzz 29 ▼1 Ricky Louis #15 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 31 Louis has been progressing better than Simmonds in some respects, however his discipline on the field leaves much to be desired. He did manage a yellow'less September, after picking up 6 over the course of the season. - Chris 30 -- Jaidyn Contreras #20 | M | FCD HIGH: 30 | LOW: 37 On a loan to Tigers and made the Tigres first team bench. Nice. Has he found a path? Lets see what happens next. - Buzz 31 ▼2 Anderson Julio #11 | F | FCD HIGH: 13 | LOW: 31 At this point, if Julio does comes back, is he good enough to see the field in this formation? My immediate thought -- no. - Chris 32 ▲1 Nico Montoya #57 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 32 | LOW: 42 Montoya has had some strong performances but hasn't take the #1 spot. His work with the Colombia U20s was quite impressive. - Buzz 33 ▼2 Enzo Newman #29 | D | FCD HIGH: 31 | LOW: 38 Newman is playing every week for NTSC, which is a good thing. However, it's mainly due to lack of depth at RB. Nothing really to write home about, unfortunately. - Chris In Reserve 34 ▲6 Diego García #50 | M | FCD HIGH: 27 | LOW: 45 My man Diego is finally back and he put in a couple quality showing showings. When he's on, he's above NTSC but there's a log jam at CM at FCD. - Buzz 35 -- Álvaro #22 | D | FCD HIGH: 22 | LOW: 35 Similarly to Newman, Alvaro is playing every game. At this point in his career, though, he should be competing for a role with FCD, rather than NTSC. - Chris 36 ▼4 Daniel Baran #36 | F | FCD HIGH: 32 | LOW: 48 Baran had 5 starts in August and had taken a step forward, but then vanished in Sept. Injured again? - Buzz 37 ▲1 Lucas Martins #32 | M | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 53 Very inconsistent, but also very promising 18-year old for NTSC. Started 4 games in September as a holding mid. - Chris 38 ▼4 Natty James #11 | F | NTSC HIGH: 26 | LOW: 38 In Sept must wins crunch time, 1 start, 2 subs. 0 goals. Unless he's playing Sporting KC, there's just not enough. - Buzz 39 ▼3 Benji Flowers #31 | F | FCD HIGH: 36 | LOW: 39 Subbed on in NTSC's last game, but didn't see the bench in the 3 games prior. Expect him to have a much bigger role in 2027. - Chris 40 ▲2 Da’vian Kimbrough #30 | F | NTSC HIGH: 40 | LOW: 46 No September playing time after a couple good spots. Hope he's not hurt. - Buzz 41 ▼2 Leandro Gonçalves #14 | D | NTSC HIGH: 39 | LOW: 49 After some poor performances over the course of the season, Gonçalves missed out on his opportunity to become a regular starter for NTSC. At 21, one has to wonder if he should back next season? - Chris 42 ▼5 Malachi Molina #35 | D | FCD HIGH: 34 | LOW: 44 Lost his starting job, hasn't started since early August. Getting bench minutes in Sept but that's not going to make Nashville want to buy him. - Buzz 43 ▲1 Ian Charles #4 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 46 Did Gall use Charles as a game closer for no other reason than he liked him? Always subbed on late, managed to accumulate 2 yellow cards in September. - Chris 44 ▲6 Umberto Pelà #6 | M | NTSC HIGH: 34 | LOW: 52 Four September sub run outs for Pela for 80 total minutes. At least he's healthy again. - Buzz 45 NEW William Gabriel #19 | F | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 45 Quite possibly the strangest acquisition in North Texas Soccer Club's history. He has the chance to be the club's shortest 'signing', we're still unsure what the plan is with him at the moment. - Chris 46 ▼5 Samuel Sedeh #23 | F | NTSC HIGH: 35 | LOW: 46 Sedeh should be getting more playing time than he is. He's back playing with the Academy now that NTSC season is over. - Buzz 47 ▼1 Marlon Luccin #19 | M | NTSC HIGH: 41 | LOW: 47 32 total minutes of playing time in September. Similarly to some other guys on this roster, he did not seem to fit the mold of what Gall was attempting to build at NTSC. - Chris 48 ▼3 Jonah Biggar #12 | D | NTSC HIGH: 28 | LOW: 48 Made some benches but did not play this month. What happened to the lock starter from the beginning of the season? - Buzz 49 ▼6 Timothy Ospina #18 | D | NTSC HIGH: 33 | LOW: 50 Ospina did not see the field in September and wasn't impressive in his prior appearances. It will be interesting to see what the club does in the off-season with guys like Ospina who are on 1-year deals. - Chris 50 ▼3 Jonah Gibson #25 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 50 No September playing time. Like all the kids down here, is he hurt? Gall - who signed him - isn't a fan? Starnes and Alvaro talking all the air? - Buzz 51 ▼3 Isaiah Kaakoush #46 | D | NTSC HIGH: 48 | LOW: 53 No playing time in September, with only 8 minutes of action all season coming off the ACL. Kaakoush is only above some of the others for the sole fact that he actually saw the field at some point during the season and has upside. - Chris 52 ▼3 Wyatt Easterly #55 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 52 You could literally cut and paste the comment from Gibson in this space. - Buzz 53 ▼2 Zach Molomo #17 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 54 Still one of the more puzzling situations for NTSC, as Molomo went from a talented prospect to never seeing the field in '25 or '26. Will that change with Gall gone? Will he even get a change? Who knows. - Chris 54 ▼2 Thomas Burchfield #31 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 47 | LOW: 57 No September PT. He's not even first choice in the Academy. The size makes everyone interested in his future. - Buzz 55 ▼2 Favour Aroyameh #8 | M | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 56 After coming on late in 2025 for NTSC, Aroyameh failed to see the pitch much at all in 2026. All signs point to the club moving on from in 2027 as his contract is set to expire after this season. - Chris 56 ▼2 Kaka Scabin #34 | D | FCD HIGH: 49 | LOW: 56 Out again all season for the season year in a row. He's taken over for Geovane. - Buzz Stock Up Diego García (+6) Umberto Pelà (+6) Daniel (+5) Stock Down Santiago Moreno (-6) Timothy Ospina (-6) Malachi Molina (-5)

Comments and Conclusions

This late in the season, there wasn’t a lot of movement other than the addition of Daniel Job and William Gabriel, plus the removal of Geovane Jesus.

The two biggest jumps came at North Texas SC with the return from injury of Diego Garcia – up 6 after he immediately reminded everyone how good he is – and Umberto Pela, who a lot of people probably forgot was on the roster and jumps 6 just for getting into a couple of games.

On the FCD end of the ranks, Daniel‘s return from injury and then reaggravation sees him only rise 5 spots, and Ran Binyamin climbs 4 for apparently beating out Herman Johansson at right wing back.

The biggest fallers, tied with 6-spot falls, are Santiago Moreno, who just can’t carve out a full-time starting spot due to his inconsistent play, and Timothy Ospina, who seems to have fallen out of the NTSC rotation completely.

At North Texas SC, falling 5 spots are Sam Sedeh – who struggles to get on the field and is back with the Academy – and Malachi Molina, who seems to have lost his job at Huntsville City.

Nolan Norris, Josh Torquato, Daniel Baran, and Natty James all feel 4 places.