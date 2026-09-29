Dale Petroskey named president of USL Dallas

USL Dallas, the parent organization overseeing Atlético Dallas, Dallas Trinity FC, and Atlético Dallas Youth, announced today that Dale Petroskey has been named President of USL Dallas.

Dale Petroskey. (Courtesy USL Dallas)

Petroskey has served as President and CEO of the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) for nearly 12 years, until 2025. During his tenure, the DRC was named National Chamber of the Year in 2022 by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. In 2025, he was inducted into the Dallas Business Hall of Fame.

“Dale knows Dallas, and he’s a community builder who knows how to bring people together around ambitious ideas,” said Matt Valentine, founder and chairman of USL Dallas. “His experience across sports, business and civic leadership will help us strengthen every part of this organization as Atlético Dallas prepares for its first season and Dallas Trinity FC continues to grow.”

Prior to joining the DRC, Petroskey held several executive roles, including Executive Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club; President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum; Senior Vice President of Mission Programs at National Geographic; and Assistant White House Press Secretary to President Ronald Reagan.

“I am thrilled to be back in sports and to be in the middle of the action again with this amazing Dallas community,” said Petroskey. “I am really excited to be helping two visionaries, our founders Matt Valentine and Sam Morton, and the team they’ve assembled to achieve their dream of building two world-class soccer franchises for the people of Dallas. We want everyone here to feel a close, personal connection to Atlético Dallas and Dallas Trinity FC as fans and proud to be associated with us in every way.”

Petroskey remains deeply engaged in the Dallas region through his service on numerous boards, including the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks Advisory Council, Clayton Kershaw’s Challenge Foundation Board, and the SMU Lyle School of Engineering advisory board.

Atlético Dallas is set to begin USL Championship play at the Cotton Bowl in 2027, while Dallas Trinity FC is currently competing in its third season in the USL Super League.