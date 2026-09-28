Predicting end of 2026 North Texas SC roster moves

The North Texas SC 2026 season has come to an end with Los Toritos missing the playoffs and parting ways with its Head Coach, John Gall. Soon enough, the club will have a new coach (we made a short list of candidates), so the time is right to predict some end-of-season moves for FC Dallas’ professional development club.

This exercise is easier than it will be with FC Dallas for two reasons. One, a large number of the players NTSC used this year are actually FC Dallas players, and two, there are only a few of the NTSC players that aren’t under contract for 2027 already.

We’ll try to look at every non-Academy player who played for NTSC at all this season.

Under Contract to FC Dallas for 2027 and Beyond

There’s not much to discuss; these North Texas SC players are under contract with FC Dallas for 2027 or more.

Ricky Louis (Generation adidas)

Slade Starnes (Homegrown)

Álvaro Augusto

Diego Garcia (Homegrown)

Josh Torquato (Homegrown)

Caleb Swann (Homegrown)

Nicholas Simmonds (Generation adidas)

Kaka Scabin (Homegrown)

Benji Flowers (Homegrown)

Jaidyn Contreras (Homegrown, loan to Tigres)

Isaiah Kaakoush (Hybrid, Moving to Homegrown)

Samuel Sedeh (Hybrid, Moving to Homegrown)

Diego Ros (reported hybrid deal)

FC Dallas Options for 2027 and Beyond

A short list. We’ll discuss these three when we get to the end-of-season moves for FC Dallas.

Enzo Newman

Daniel Baran (Homegrown)

Malachi Molina (Homegrown, loan to Nashville)

Under Contract to North Texas SC for 2027 and Beyond

Pending a buyout, sale, waiver, or trade, these players will be in Frisco in 2027.

Thomas Burchfield – 17 yo GK, 6’6″

Ian Charles – 19 yo RB/CB/6. 6’0″

Eryk Dymora – 23 yo GK, 6’2″

Edouard Nys – 22 yo playmaker, Belgian.

Umberto Pela – 22 yo 6, Italian.

Leandro Gonçalves – 21 yo LB/CB, Brazilian.

Lucas Martins – 18 yo 6/8, Brazilian.

Timothy Ospina – 23 yo 8.

Edu Nys (NTSC MVP and Player of the Year) and Eryk Dymora are deserving of FC Dallas camp invites this winter to see if they can fit into the MLS roster.

Edu Nys celebrates against Sporting KC II.

Now we get to the fun part: North Texas SC decisions that need to be made for 2027.

NTSC Options for 2027 and Beyond

Favour Aroyameh – Decline

20 yo Nigerian. 14 games and 515 minutes over two seasons, most of it coming in 2025. He’s injured far too often, and even when healthy, he struggles to get PT. Time to go.

Natty James – Decline

26 games with 21 starts, bagging 8 goals and an assist this season… that sounds pretty good, and at one point, he was leading Next Pro in goals. Then you realize 7 of the goals came against one team, Sporting KC. At the back end of the season, he lost his PT to younger players. Big picture, I don’t think there’s enough to give him an international spot at FC Dallas. So allow him to move on and give the PT to someone else. T&T International.

Marlon Luccin – Decline

18 yo. 18 games and 547 minutes over two seasons, the bulk of it coming earlier this year. While there is some progression in his development, I’m not seeing enough. Decline his option and let him sign with his dad at Atletico Dallas.

Zach Molomo – Decline (but please Pick Up )

NTSC should pick up this kid’s option (he’s still just 17!), but I predict they won’t, as he’s played virtually no minutes over the last two seasons under Gall (96 total). When he signed, I considered him a really good prospect with upside, and lefties are hard to find. He deserves time under a coach who will play and develop him. I really hope I’m wrong and the club keeps him. Again, he’s only 17 and just graduated high school. Not all development paths are linear.

Nico Montoya – Pick Up

Montoya made some benches while he was an Academy player in 2023 and 2024. 12 starts over the last two seasons; he’s only just now 19. Montoya’s not locked down the #1 job, but he has put up some strong showings and really impressed with Colombia U20s. Don’t let him get away; grab the option. Think about a homegrown deal sometime in 2027.

Nico Montoya, 2026. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Out of Contract

Jonah Biggar – Re-sign

21 yo. A natural lefty center back, Biggar was pretty much a lock starter over the first seven games of the 2026 season and performed quite well, we thought. Then something must have happened (injured? coach fallout?) cause after that he played just 24 minutes. Lefty CBs are even harder to find than left backs; the club should give him a contract for another go-around.

Jonah Gibson – Pass

18 yo. First of two players that I will characterize as a John Gall “college can wait” signing out of the Academy with one-and-done deals. Right back or center back who signed in February rather than heading to Wake Forest this fall. 12 games, 6 starts, 519 minutes is a solid contribution, but he might get all the starts at Wake, and these days you can still play in college after a Next Pro deal ends. 6’2″, so center back might be the best option even though Gall mostly used him at right back.

Wyatt Easterly – Pass

18 yo. Almost the identical scenario to Gibson: Academy right back or center back, also 6’2″. Signed by Gall to NTSC in April rather than go to Oregon State this fall. Injuries seem to have kept him from getting any PT to speak of. Like Gibson, Easterly’s got some game worth developing and, again, like Gibson, that skill might be better served developing in college.

Note: if Gibson and Easterly can’t recover their college eligibility and commitments, and would like to come back to NTSC, then I would be ok with re-signing both. Having passed on college, both deserve a second season in Next Pro if they want it after sacrificing their college situations for Gall. Both are worth continuing to invest time in.

On a Loan with Buy Option

Da’vian Kimbrough – buy

He only came to NTSC in June, earning PT in 7 games with 2 starts, netting a goal and an assist. But he’s just 16! He doesn’t look out of place against college-age players. Unless the price is bonkers, it’s worth grabbing him and getting more PT at NTSC over the next couple of seasons. See what he can turn into. Mexico and US U17.

Loan with… Um… Not Really Sure

William Gabriel – Um… do whatever it is?

This is an odd one. Gabriel was loaned from Toluca to NTSC in September for the rest of 2026… with no comments from the team about an additional loan season or a buy option. That meant that by the time he got to NTSC, there was just one game left… and he didn’t play. Yet the word on the street has it there is… something… else at play with FCD/NTSC and Gabriel. It’s just that no one knows what that is. Gabriel is 18 years old, 6’3″, and a striker for the Mexico U20s. So NTSC/FCD should… do whatever and keep him around.