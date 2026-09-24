John Gall out at North Texas SC

North Texas SC announced today that the club and head coach John Gall will part ways.

Gall took over as interim head coach in July 2023 and was named head coach in November 2023. He joined the FC Dallas organization in 2015 and held multiple coaching roles within the FC Dallas Academy.

Gall coached 77 games with North Texas SC, the most of any coach in club history. In 2025, he helped the club capture the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational, defeating Liga BBVA Expansión MX side C.D. Tapatío 3-1.

In 2024, Gall led North Texas to a 7-1-4 record before joining FC Dallas as interim assistant coach in June. His work during the first half of the season helped lay the foundation for North Texas’ MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship.

The club will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.

3rd Degree’s Take

The move isn’t totally unexpected, as it’s important for the “professional development” team at FC Dallas do that: develop players for the first team.

It’s also important that the reserve program be aligned with the first team. For too much of this season, North Texas SC played with a different set of tactics and shape than the first team.

We think it likely that FCD Head Coach Eric Quill will have significant input into the new hire, if he didn’t have that in this process already.