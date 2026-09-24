Jordyn Heathcock and Meila Brewer named to the US roster for the U17 Women’s World Cup

The United States will take two DFW players to the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco next month. FC Dallas midfielder Jordyn Heathcock and Dallas Trinity defender Meila Brewer are both on the 21-player roster head coach Ciara Crinion named Thursday morning from Atlanta.

Heathcock, from Edmond, Oklahoma, has been part of this group since it first assembled. She was at the opening camp of the cycle at Chula Vista a year ago, went to Spain in January to play Germany and Denmark, started against the host nation at the MIMA Cup in February, and was in Costa Rica in March when the USA won its group to qualify. She goes to Morocco with eight U-17 caps and a goal, one of 14 players carried over from that qualifying squad.

Brewer arrived in DFW two weeks ago. She signed with Dallas Trinity on September 9 through 2027, and made her first start for the club four days later against DC Power. U.S. Soccer identifies her as the only professional on the roster. Seventeen of the 21 players come from youth clubs, and three are in college.

Brewer, 17, has 15 caps and a goal at this level. She and forward Maddie DiMaria are the only two players here who were in Morocco a year ago, when the USA lost in the Round of 16 to the Netherlands on penalties, 7-6, after a 1-1 draw. Brewer started all four of those matches.

The tournament runs October 17 to November 7. The USA opens Group E play against Samoa on Monday, October 19 at noon CT, then meets Kenya on October 22 and China PR on October 25. All three group matches are at the Women’s Football Complex in Salé.

Both players leave their clubs for the window, which begins before the opener with a pre-tournament camp in Morocco. Dallas Trinity sit fourth on 10 points, the last team above the playoff line, and play at Lexington SC on Friday night, the second stop of a four-game road stretch that runs into the tournament window.

2026 US U17 Women’s World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Alexis Fischer (Eclipse Select SC; Chicago, Ill.; 3), Kathy Long Capell (Crossfire Premier SC; Woodinville, Wash.; 1), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.; 6)

Defenders (7): Meila Brewer (Dallas Trinity FC; Overland Park, Kan.; 15/1), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.; 9/0), Maddie Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.; 9/0), Venina Moodie (De Anza Force SC; Oakland, Calif.; 8/0), Cassie Travers (Gotham FC U-18; Santa Cruz, Calif.; 1/0), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.; 10/0), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.; 9/0)

Midfielders (5): Mia Corona (UCLA; Cypress, Calif.; 9/2), Jordyn Heathcock (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.; 8/1), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.; 8/1), Isa Ortiz (Florida United SC; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 3/0), Loradana Paletta (New York City FC; Syosset, N.Y.; 16/5)

Forwards (6): Maddie DiMaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; Fenton, Mo.; 18/12), Gianna Hanf (Match Fit Surf; Chesterfield, N.J.; 9/2), Amari Manning (UNC; Flemington, N.J.; 12/6), Carolina Reyna (FC Westlake; Austin, Texas; 5/0), Deus Stanislaus (UNC; Fort Washington, Pa.; 12/9), Jordyn Sullivan (Match Fit Surf; Rumson, N.J.; 5/0)