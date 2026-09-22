Dallas Trinity signs Giulianna Gianino, who led Division I in assists per game in 2025

Dallas Trinity has signed the midfielder who led NCAA Division I in assists per game in 2025. The club announced Tuesday that Giulianna Gianino has joined on a contract through the 2027 season, pending league and federation approval.

Gianino, 22, averaged 0.79 assists per game as a senior at Boston University. Her 15 assists that season set the program’s single-season record. She left BU after four seasons tied for first in program history with 25 career assists. She also scored 25 goals of her own, seventh on the school’s list.

Giulianna Gianino at Boston University (Courtesy: Boston University Athletics)

The senior season earned her Patriot League Midfielder of the Year and the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. She made the All-Patriot League First Team in each of her last three seasons after being named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2022.

She is from Norwell, Massachusetts, where she won two state championships in high school. She will wear No. 15.

The club’s release notes that Dallas leads the league in completed passes. Head coach Lee Nguyen framed the signing around that style.

“She is comfortable receiving the ball in tight spaces, connects play well and has the final pass to create opportunities for others,” Nguyen said. “She fits the way we want to play.”

Giulianna Gianino at Boston University (Courtesy: Boston University Athletics)

Sporting director Brian Corcoran pointed to her ability “to create chances and produce at a high level.”

Gianino is the second Trinity signing in two weeks. Defender Meila Brewer joined on Sept. 9, also on a deal through 2027.

Dallas sits third with 10 points after three straight wins and continues its four-game road run Friday at Lexington SC.