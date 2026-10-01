Dallas Trinity unveils Live Oak kit for State Fair Clásico

Dallas Trinity FC unveiled a special-edition kit for the State Fair Clásico on Wednesday. The olive green Live Oak Kit will be worn just once, against Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Cotton Bowl.

Jasmine Hamid wears the Dallas Trinity Live Oak Kit, a special-edition jersey for the 2026 State Fair Clásico against Chivas Femenil on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Cotton Bowl. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

The club says the design was inspired by the live oak trees of Dallas and the green of the pitch.

The jersey has a subtle sheen meant to catch the light as players move. It has a collared neckline, with gold lettering and accents that match the club’s Sunrise Maroon home kit and white away kit.

Trinity wordmark. Dallas Trinity Live Oak Kit, a special-edition jersey for the 2026 State Fair Clásico against Chivas Femenil on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Cotton Bowl. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

“The Live Oak Kit represents the strength, resilience and deep sense of place that define both Dallas Trinity FC and the city we call home,” club president Charlie Neil said. “We wanted to create something distinctive for the State Fair Clásico, a kit that honors the significance of the occasion while remaining unmistakably Trinity.”

The kit goes on sale Friday, Oct. 2, in limited quantities.

The Clásico is a non-league international friendly played during the State Fair of Texas. This is its second edition. Club América Femenil beat Dallas 3-1 in the first one last year. Kickoff is 4 p.m.

Dallas returns to league play from its off week on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Brooklyn FC, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT.