Who is in North Texas SC camp, February 2026

We’ve gone over the FCD camp roster on the podcast, and we’re pretty confident we know who is there. North Texas SC? Not as much. We did our best to comb through socials, and FCD PR gave us a camp roster.

So in this space, I’ll give you a quick rundown on the North Texas SC camp roster under Coach John Gall. Plus a couple of names we think *should* be there.

There could be an injury or two we’re not aware of, but we’ll do our best.

Players Signed to North Texas SC Contracts

Player Notes Isaiah Kaakoush Holding mid, out with an ACL tear but in camp (rehabbing?). Hybrid deal. Zach Molomo LB or CB, 2008, 17 yo. Next Pro deal. Marlon Luccin 19 yo CM, the son of Peter Luccin. Next Pro deal. Favour Aroyameh 19 yo DM from Nigeria. Next Pro Deal. Samuel Sedeh 16 yo W/9, Brazilian American. Hybrid deal. Thomas Burchfield 16 yo GK. 6’7″ Next Pro contract, but really he’s more of a paid Academy player for the U17s. Ian Charles 18 yo. CB mostly, RB or 6. Next Pro contract. Out with an ACL tear but in camp (rehabbing?). Nathaniel James T&T W/M. 21 yo. Next Pro deal.

Players Signed by FC Dallas

Player Notes Daniel Baran LW. 19 yo. Homegrown. Malachi Molina 19 yo, Jamaica U17 & U20. RB. Homegrown. Kaka Scabin CB or RB. 19 yo. Homegrown. Jaidyn Contreras LW. 18 yo Homegrown. Enzo Newman ’25 SuperDraft pick. Coming off an ACL tear. RB. 20 yo.

2026 MLS SuperDraft Pics

SuperDraft picks Olayinka Ogunleye (CB) and Niklas Herceg (G) have opted to return to school. Umberto Pela is unknown.

Player Notes Edouard Nys 21 yo Belgian 10. U of Ill Chicago.

Trialists

Players Notes Eryk Dymora GK. 3 seasons at Monmouth (21 shutouts), 1 season at Duke (0.86 gaa).

Academy Players

Spotted by us or confirmed by the club.

Expected/Rumored Academy Players in Camp

Chris Salazar should be there based on PT. Aiden Jordan and Jordyn Eason I’ve heard have been there, but are not confirmed.

Player Notes Chris Salazar 2007, 9. Heavily involved at NTSC Fall ’25 (18 games). Aiden Jordan GK 2008. On my winter Academy Target List. Jordyn Eason F/W 2009. On my winter Academy Target List.