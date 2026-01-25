Who is in North Texas SC camp, February 2026

We’ve gone over the FCD camp roster on the podcast, and we’re pretty confident we know who is there. North Texas SC? Not as much. We did our best to comb through socials, and FCD PR gave us a camp roster.
So in this space, I’ll give you a quick rundown on the North Texas SC camp roster under Coach John Gall. Plus a couple of names we think *should* be there.
There could be an injury or two we’re not aware of, but we’ll do our best.
Players Signed to North Texas SC Contracts
|Player
|Notes
|Isaiah Kaakoush
|Holding mid, out with an ACL tear but in camp (rehabbing?). Hybrid deal.
|Zach Molomo
|LB or CB, 2008, 17 yo. Next Pro deal.
|Marlon Luccin
|19 yo CM, the son of Peter Luccin. Next Pro deal.
|Favour Aroyameh
|19 yo DM from Nigeria. Next Pro Deal.
|Samuel Sedeh
|16 yo W/9, Brazilian American. Hybrid deal.
|Thomas Burchfield
|16 yo GK. 6’7″ Next Pro contract, but really he’s more of a paid Academy player for the U17s.
|Ian Charles
|18 yo. CB mostly, RB or 6. Next Pro contract. Out with an ACL tear but in camp (rehabbing?).
|Nathaniel James
|T&T W/M. 21 yo. Next Pro deal.
Players Signed by FC Dallas
|Player
|Notes
|Daniel Baran
|LW. 19 yo. Homegrown.
|Malachi Molina
|19 yo, Jamaica U17 & U20. RB. Homegrown.
|Kaka Scabin
|CB or RB. 19 yo. Homegrown.
|Jaidyn Contreras
|LW. 18 yo Homegrown.
|Enzo Newman
|’25 SuperDraft pick. Coming off an ACL tear. RB. 20 yo.
2026 MLS SuperDraft Pics
SuperDraft picks Olayinka Ogunleye (CB) and Niklas Herceg (G) have opted to return to school. Umberto Pela is unknown.
|Player
|Notes
|Edouard Nys
|21 yo Belgian 10. U of Ill Chicago.
Trialists
|Players
|Notes
|Eryk Dymora
|GK. 3 seasons at Monmouth (21 shutouts), 1 season at Duke (0.86 gaa).
Academy Players
Spotted by us or confirmed by the club.
|Player
|Notes
|Jonah Gibson
|2008. D, NTX debut ’24. Wake Forest commit.
|Christian Wygant
|2009. RB (6, CB) 1 NTX start in ’25. On my winter Academy Target List.
|Wyatt Easterly
|CB 6, RB). NTSC debut in ’25. On my winter Academy Target List. Oregon State commit.
|Liam Vejrostek
|LB/CB 2009. On my winter Academy Target List.
|Benji Flowers
|F/W. 2011.
|Jonathon Dozier
|2007, UCLA commit. LB.
Expected/Rumored Academy Players in Camp
Chris Salazar should be there based on PT. Aiden Jordan and Jordyn Eason I’ve heard have been there, but are not confirmed.
|Player
|Notes
|Chris Salazar
|2007, 9. Heavily involved at NTSC Fall ’25 (18 games).
|Aiden Jordan
|GK 2008. On my winter Academy Target List.
|Jordyn Eason
|F/W 2009. On my winter Academy Target List.