Who is in North Texas SC camp, February 2026

by Buzz Carrick

We’ve gone over the FCD camp roster on the podcast, and we’re pretty confident we know who is there. North Texas SC? Not as much. We did our best to comb through socials, and FCD PR gave us a camp roster.

So in this space, I’ll give you a quick rundown on the North Texas SC camp roster under Coach John Gall. Plus a couple of names we think *should* be there.

There could be an injury or two we’re not aware of, but we’ll do our best.

Players Signed to North Texas SC Contracts

PlayerNotes
Isaiah KaakoushHolding mid, out with an ACL tear but in camp (rehabbing?). Hybrid deal.
Zach MolomoLB or CB, 2008, 17 yo. Next Pro deal.
Marlon Luccin19 yo CM, the son of Peter Luccin. Next Pro deal.
Favour Aroyameh19 yo DM from Nigeria. Next Pro Deal.
Samuel Sedeh16 yo W/9, Brazilian American. Hybrid deal.
Thomas Burchfield16 yo GK. 6’7″ Next Pro contract, but really he’s more of a paid Academy player for the U17s.
Ian Charles18 yo. CB mostly, RB or 6. Next Pro contract. Out with an ACL tear but in camp (rehabbing?).
Nathaniel JamesT&T W/M. 21 yo. Next Pro deal.

Players Signed by FC Dallas

PlayerNotes
Daniel BaranLW. 19 yo. Homegrown.
Malachi Molina19 yo, Jamaica U17 & U20. RB. Homegrown.
Kaka ScabinCB or RB. 19 yo. Homegrown.
Jaidyn ContrerasLW. 18 yo Homegrown.
Enzo Newman’25 SuperDraft pick. Coming off an ACL tear. RB. 20 yo.

2026 MLS SuperDraft Pics

SuperDraft picks Olayinka Ogunleye (CB) and Niklas Herceg (G) have opted to return to school. Umberto Pela is unknown.

PlayerNotes
Edouard Nys21 yo Belgian 10. U of Ill Chicago.

Trialists

PlayersNotes
Eryk DymoraGK. 3 seasons at Monmouth (21 shutouts), 1 season at Duke (0.86 gaa).

Academy Players

Spotted by us or confirmed by the club.

PlayerNotes
Jonah Gibson2008. D, NTX debut ’24. Wake Forest commit.
Christian Wygant2009. RB (6, CB) 1 NTX start in ’25. On my winter Academy Target List.
Wyatt EasterlyCB 6, RB). NTSC debut in ’25. On my winter Academy Target List. Oregon State commit.
Liam VejrostekLB/CB 2009. On my winter Academy Target List.
Benji FlowersF/W. 2011.
Jonathon Dozier2007, UCLA commit. LB.

Expected/Rumored Academy Players in Camp

Chris Salazar should be there based on PT. Aiden Jordan and Jordyn Eason I’ve heard have been there, but are not confirmed.

PlayerNotes
Chris Salazar2007, 9. Heavily involved at NTSC Fall ’25 (18 games).
Aiden JordanGK 2008. On my winter Academy Target List.
Jordyn EasonF/W 2009. On my winter Academy Target List.
John Gall runs North Texas SC through spring camp. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
