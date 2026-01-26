FC Dallas secures 5-2 win against Brøndby IF U19s in second preseason game

FC Dallas opened up their preseason participation in the 2026 Atlantic Cup with a 5-2 victory over Brøndby IF’s U19 team at Estádio Algarve in Loulé, Portugal. After playing against Real Salt Lake just hours earlier, the Danish side opted to rest their starters and give their academy players some minutes.

First Half XI

Second Half XI

Sebastian Ibehagha kicked off the scoring for either team in the 32nd minute, after Christian Cappis sent in a cross from the corner. The ball pinged off a couple of players before it managed to find Ibehagha, who tapped in his first goal of the preseason.

The second half proved to be much more high-scoring as both teams accounted for 6 of the game’s 7 goals in the last 45-minutes of action.

Logan Farrington managed to find the back of the net twice – once in the 46th minute and again in the 52nd minute. His second goal of the match was quite the feat of athleticism as well, as he scored off an impressive half-bicycle attempt.

Brøndby scored their first goal of the game in the 58th minute after Elias Broberg was able to roll a low shot past trialist goalkeeper Mitch Butler, cutting the lead to 3-1.

In the 61st minute, Kaick connected on a through ball to Herman Johannson, who finished off his run with his first score of the preseason.

After another goal from the Danish side in the 79th minute, this time from Viggo Poulsen. Nick Simmonds would cap off the preseason win for FC Dallas with a goal of his own, off a short cross from Farrington into the box.

Up next, FC Dallas travels to Estádio de Nora in Albufeira, Portugal, to take on Real Salt Lake on Friday, January 30 at 5:00 pm CT.