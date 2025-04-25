Vejrostek and Cook called up for US U16 training camp

US U16 Coach Alez Aldaz has called up 24 players for a domestic training camp from April 27th to May 4th at McCurry Park South in Fayetteville, Georgia. On the roster from FC Dallas are Steel Cook and Liam Vejrostek,

All the players on the US roster are age-eligible for this year’s 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. The U-17 World Cup is being held every year now, and the US earned its berth for this year by winning their group at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.

Steel Cook is the playmaking attacking mid/forward for the FC Dallas U16s. Last season, he became the youngest player to debut with North Texas SC in franchise history at 14 years, 9 months, and 8 days. He was on 3rd Degree’s most recent Academy target signing list.

Liam Vejrostek is a left back, center back, or holding mid who was with the FC Dallas U16s but moved up to the U18s over the winter and has mostly played with them since, including at this year’s GA Cup.

US U-16 Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Keller Abbott (Columbus Crew; New Albany, Ohio), James Donaldson (Atlanta United; Woodstock, Ga.), Eamon Schorzman (Houston Dynamo; The Woodlands, Texas)

Defenders (8): Hugo Berg (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Eddie Chadwick (Los Angeles Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Nash Dearmin (Inter Miami; Hobe Sound, Fla.), Gianmarco Di Noto (Columbus Crew; Rochester Hills, Mich.), Tyson Epsy (LAFC; Dana Point, Calif.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye (New York Red Bulls; Jersey City, N.J.), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Steel Cook (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Peter Molinari (NYCFC; Bayside, N.Y.), Xander Newstead (Ajax Amsterdam/NED; San Francisco, Calif.), Roko Peha (Chicago Fire; Glenview, Ill.), Jacob Ramirez (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Immanuel Ewing (Columbus Crew; Merced, Calif.), Tyler Gladstone (Philadelphia Union; Grandby, Mass.), Omar Hassan (Seattle Sounders; Bellevue, Wash.), Darris Hyte (Chicago Fire; Streamwood, Ill.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Matthias Vieux (Inter Miami; Miami, Fla.)