North Texas SC’s Aaron Essel called up by Ghana for 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations

North Texas SC midfielder Aaron Essel has been called up by Ghana for the 2025 African U20 Cup of Nations tournament from April 26th to May 18th in Cairo, Egypt.

Essel has made one sub-appearance and one start for North Texas SC since signing

From 2022 to 2025, Essel made six appearances for Ghana. Essel also played for the Ghana U23 national team during the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

Essel is on Loan from St. Johnstone, but NTSC has a buy option.

Ghana’s Group C Schedule

All games in the Suez Stadium, Suez