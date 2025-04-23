North Texas SC shuts out The Town 2-0

North Texas SC took care of business at home, as they shut out The Town FC and walked away with all three points.

For the third time this season, North Texas held a 4-2-3-1 formation with Antonio Carrera getting his 4th consecutive start. Alongside Carrera, Malachi Molina rejoined the starting lineup with Álvaro Augusto, who got his second start with NTSC.

To the joy of many fans, one of the team’s newest signings, Aaron Essel, got his first start of the season alongside fellow midfielder Diego Garcia. Sam Sarver slid back to take on more of a right wing position, while Tarik Scott started up top as the team’s lone striker.

“It’s still a work in progress. We’re rotating players, sharpening things up, and there’s been some inconsistency in the lineup. This is only game eight of the regular season — we don’t want to peak too early. There’s still a lot of work ahead. We just need to keep this winning mentality and desire.” NTSC Coach John Gall

The Town FC came out in a familiar formation, the 4-3-3 that they’ve sported for most of the season. The team’s newest signing, Luca Ulrich, got his first start in goal since being signed on April 3rd.

Alongside Ulrich, four other players got their first start tonight – Julian Donnery, Benji Kikanovic, Jamar Ricketts, and Diogo Baptista. Donnery, one of the team’s three goal scorers so far this season, started tonight as the team’s lone striker.

North Texas would strike first in the 17th minute, when Sarver’s set-piece cross found its way to Gavin Gall. Falling to the ground, Gall volleyed the ball into the top right corner to give North Texas the lead, 1-0.

The defender surely made his father proud with the team’s Golazo of the season so far.

GALL-AZOOOOO!!!



Gavin Gall makes his mark with an absolute rocket for his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/JXhsPE7NVZ — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 24, 2025

In the 54th minute of the game, North Texas doubled its lead. After making a run down the right side of the field, Sarver laid a ball off to Scott, who would be taken down in the box for a penalty shot.

The birthday boy, Scott, got his wish and converted the penalty for his third goal of the season, to make it 2-0 NTSC. The duo of Scott and Sarver came up big once again for North Texas.

Tarik Scott makes it 2-0 on his birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/akhCvI3b0o — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) April 24, 2025

“It felt amazing. We had that sour taste in our mouths from the last game, so to come back home and get three points for ourselves and the fans is awesome. Now we build on it.” Tarik Scott

The second goal of the game would ultimately be the final goal as Carrera finished tonight with a clean sheet and 2 saves. Another great performance from a team that is starting to find its stride, eight games into the season.

There were a handful of players who played well tonight. Sarver, Essel, and Carrera all made a case as to why they deserved Man of the Match honors. However, Gavin Gall was dependable on defense all night and even netted his first goal of the season. Have yourself a day, #3!

“I’ve been feeling good defensively. It’s our first clean sheet of the season, which we’ve really wanted. I’m glad I got the goal tonight, but I also want to contribute more in attack. That will come with time, and I’m happy with how the team is performing.” Gavin Gall

Up next, North Texas SC travels to National Sports Center Stadium to take on MNUFC2 on Friday, May 2nd at 3:00 pm CT. MNUFC2 is currently 3-0-0 on the season.