The Original MLS Power Rankings for the week of April 22, 2025

We had a question last week that seemed key – was our faith in Miami justified, when other teams had a few more points here and there?

As they say in the legal profession, “Asked and Answered.” As in, a 1-0 win against the No. 2 team, Columbus, in Ohio. Obviously it is just one game, but that seems to make a rather convincing statement.

After that? Chaos. The Seattle team we had been so off on? Pummels Nashville to move up in the standings a bit. Hell, D.C. and Sporting both won on the road.

Let’s wade into the wild waters.

Top Shelf

1. Inter Miami (Previously 1)

What a result. Quite the goal and then the effort to keep the clean sheet. Miami wins, 1-0, in Columbus to erase all current questions about whether they are the top team in the league.

Leonel Messi enters the field of battle to take on FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

2. Vancouver Whitecaps (3)

The results are clear. This Canadian side simply gets the job done at a super high level.

Quality

3. FC Cincinnati (5)

Cincy seems to be getting its feet under itself, the latest being a 3-2 road win in Chicago.

4. Charlotte FC (4)

A dominating 3-0 home win over San Diego, assisted by playing 50 minutes with a man advantage.

5. Columbus Crew (2)

Yes, it was Miami, but you still lost at home, Columbus. As tight as things are here, a 1-0 home loss means you drop a bit.

6. Minnesota United (6)

A 0-0 tie at home to an FCD side missing a lot of players may seem like an unideal result, but Dallas has been up and down, and this seemed to be more of an “up” performance rather than a drop by the Loons.

7. Philadelphia Union (8)

A solid 3-0 win at home over Atlanta solidifies the Union’s place here. They have been pretty consistent at this level for most of the season.

8. Los Angeles FC (9)

A 3-3 road tie against Portland is a solid result, especially considering the back-and-forth nature of the game. Cherundolo’s guys found a way to tie it late and earn the point.

9. Colorado Rapids (11)

Going to Houston and getting a 2-2 tie is good work for the Rapids.

10. Austin FC (13)

A 1-0 win over the Galaxy is good enough for Nico’s lads.

11. Orlando City SC (10)

A 0-0 tie on the road, especially with a red card, typically helps a team, but this was at Montreal.

12. San Diego FC (7)

A 3-0 loss on the road to Charlotte hurts a lot.

13. Portland Timbers (12)

They tried hard to beat LAFC and had some opportunities, but ultimately, they let the visitors score the equalizer in a 3-3 match.

“I Feel Okay. Maybe We Talk With One Other Guy.”

14. FC Dallas (15)

No Musa, Acosta doesn’t start, and they still get a point via a 0-0 draw on the road to Minnesota? Definitely an improvement on prior seasons.

Maarten Paes makes his 100th career start for FC Dallas. (Courtesy Maarten Paes and FC Dallas)

15. Seattle Sounders (22)

A team that was too high for a while found a way to get another resume-building result, 3-0 over Nashville.

16. New England Revolution (21)

Maybe the Revs have turned things around, courtesy of a 2-0 home win over New York City SC.

17. New York City SC (17)

Definitely not the season they were hoping for, now NYC is struggling to beat or even tie teams like New England.

18. Nasvhille SC (14)

While it was a road game, a 3-0 loss to Seattle right now is ideal, and it definitely slows any momentum Nashville had.

19. Chicago Fire (18)

For a team that has shown some promise in 2025, especially as it relates to prior years, a 3-2 home loss to Cincy is not helpful.

20. New York Red Bulls (16)

A 2-1 home loss to D.C. United of all teams is not ideal. Not ideal at all, especially considering that United really took it to them.

21. Atlanta United (20)

Tough to move up when you lose 3-0, even if it was on the road to Philly.

“Houston, We Have Had A Problem”

22. San Jose Earthquakes (19)

A 5-3 loss at home to Sporting Kansas City? Really? Huge problem. Bruce needs to show this was a one-off or San Jose is going to drop.

San Jose earthquakes 2025. (Courtesy San Jose Earthquakes)

23. D.C. United (30)

Yes, they have been awful, but they were alive and kicking, putting the Red Bulls on their heels for much of the game, and ultimately winning 2-1 on the road.

24. Toronto FC (27)

This may seem like a high climb, but they beat RSL in Utah 1-0.

25. Real Salt Lake (23)

A 1-0 home loss to Toronto is not a good look for any team.

26. St. Louis City SC (25)

Hard to move up when you are tied at home, 0-0, but at least it was to a quality side like Vancouver.

27. Sporting Kansas City (29)

Okay, now, you have our attention. A 5-3 win over anyone is of note, but on the road over a San Jose team that has had a few moments of success this year? Maybe Sporting is going to improve after all.

28. Houston Dynamo (24)

Another week, another home tie, this time 2-2 to Colorado.

29. LA Galaxy (26)

How bad is this team? Granted it was on the road, but 1-0 at Austin is just not good, especially for the reigning MLS Cup champs.

30. CF Montreal (28)

Yes, they are young, but that doesn’t mean they have to be this bad. Orlando is not the top team in the league, so a 0-0 tie at home is just not good enough.