Some FC Dallas thoughts on Thursday’s 2026 SuperDraft

Back when the SuperDraft was the highest volume producer of players for MLS, I used to do a ton of draft pool analysis. But years ago, as the draft decreased in importance, I gave that up as it was a huge time sink.

Some clubs, and FC Dallas is one of them, quite rightly still see real value in the draft, particularly at the top. Which is why FC Dallas has once again traded up into the top of the picks, and now sits 3rd in the draft.

Currently, FCD has three 1st round picks and a 3rd round pick.

3rd Pick – from Montreal

16th Pick – natural pick

21st Pick – from Seattle (Arriola trade)

55th Pick – from MTL, from TOR

FCD for sure has a take what we like philosophy, picking players out of alignment of the few draft pundits left. And when they go up, it’s usually to target something specific.

Where is the Value

FC Dallas and MLS can find good players all over the park through the draft. FCD has gotten value at center back and goalie. They love to draft wingers and make them backs. Forward has shown well, too.

Dallas hasn’t fared as well in the central midfield, which is a position where the club produces a lot of homegrown talent and tends to spend on foreign players as well.

So, with a few minutes of googling, here are a couple of names to watch.

Junior Diouf – The Guy I Wanted

Grand Canyon’s freshman striker Junior Diouf was atop my list, and everyone else’s. I hoped the First Team All-American would sign Generation adidas (and I suppose it’s not too late) and be in the pool, but as of writing this, it looks like he’s heading to Europe.

This season… 18 goals and 6 assists in 21 games. 6’1″ from Senegal.

Junior Diouf. (Courtesy Grand Canyon University)

Alright, Diouf is off the board. Who else?

Nikola Markovic – Best Center Back

NC State sophomore center back Nikola Markovic did sign Generation adidas. The 6’4″ Canadian (of Serbian ancestry) and his CB partner were named First Team All-American. He started 21 of the Wolfpack’s 22 matches during the 2025 season, in which NC State outscored opponents 48-9, with an NCAA-best 15 shutouts. ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

And he wears my number 6, so he’s awesome.

Nico Markovic. (Courtesy NC State)

Richie Aman – Logan Farrington 2.0

I heard you like Logan Farrington. How would you like another Logan Farrington to go with your Logan Farrington?

Washington senior Richie Aman, fresh off winning a National Championship, signed a pre-draft contract with MLS… just like Logan Farrington. That usually happens when someone high in the draft says they are 100% taking the player. Big 10 Midfielder of the Year, Big 10 First Team, and Herman Semi-Finalist. 14 assists this season, a career of 23 assists in 81 games.

“But Farrington is a striker,” I hear you say. True, but FCD uses him as an off-striker or wing. Aman is more of a wide mid or wing, so can we think of Aman as more of an off-striker or false-wing? You know FCD loves those. See Sarver, Sam.

Richie Aman. (Courtesy University of Washington)

Stefan Dobrijevic – Sam Sarver 2.0

This one is one I like as a bit more of a later pick idea, maybe at 16 or 21?

A senior at Akron, Stefan Dobrijevic is a 4-year player but a 1-year starter, and was named 2025 Big East Offensive Player of the Year with 8 goals and 9 assists in 15 starts. Career: 14 goals and 22 assists in 75 games (28 starts).

The Ohio native ranks high in AMS’s metrics for creation and progression as well as defensive work. In other words, an attacker good with the ball at his feet who can press and react. Sounds like an Eric Quill guy to me.

Stefan Dobrijevic. (Courtesy University or Akron)

Some Other Names

In no particular order…

Kwaku Agyabeng – Freshman central mid, Clemson, GA signing

– Freshman central mid, Clemson, GA signing Ricky Louis – Freshman, forward, Georgia Southern, GA signing, 9g/3a

– Freshman, forward, Georgia Southern, GA signing, 9g/3a Nicholas Simmonds – Fresham, forward, Virginia, GA signing, 10g/5a

– Fresham, forward, Virginia, GA signing, 10g/5a Luca Nikolai – Junior, outside back or RCB, North Carolina

– Junior, outside back or RCB, North Carolina Andrew Samuel – Senior, goalkeeper, Princeton

– Senior, goalkeeper, Princeton Joe McDaid – Junior, center back, Columbia

– Junior, center back, Columbia Lasse Kelp – Senior, center back, Maryland

– Senior, center back, Maryland Sam Vigilante – Senior, holding mid, Princeton

– Senior, holding mid, Princeton Ransford Gyan – Sophomore, attacking mid, Clemson

– Sophomore, attacking mid, Clemson Zack Lillington – Senior, central mid, UC Davis

Here’s the complete list of eligible players.

FC Dallas Academy in the Draft

There are four players from the FC Dallas Academy on the list. Any might be worth the 3rd round pick and a North Texas SC chance. Hell, invite them to camp if they don’t get picked.