FC Dallas to play in Leagues Cup in 2026

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the official dates, participating clubs, and competition format for Leagues Cup 2026, the fourth edition of the annual tournament between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.
FC Dallas, having finished 7th in the West, will be taking part in the tournament. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.
The tournament is set to kick off on August 4th, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6th.
Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs. Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16.
Edit: The question was raised as to where FCD would play these games since the dates are in the Toyota Stadium transition and the long FCD road trip. The answer is: “A few variables in play, nothing determined yet. Won’t be at Toyota.”
Participating Clubs
LIGA MX Clubs (18)
- Atlas FC
- Club América
- Atlético de San Luis
- Club Guadalajara
- Cruz Azul
- FC Juárez
- Club León
- Mazatlán FC
- CF Monterrey
- Club Necaxa
- CF Pachuca
- Club Puebla
- Pumas UNAM
- Club Querétaro
- Santos Laguna
- Tigres UANL
- Club Tijuana
- Toluca FC
Major League Soccer Clubs (18)
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew
- FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF
- LAFC
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New York City FC
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Tournament Format
Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:
- Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs
- Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds
- Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals
- The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.
1 Comment
In prior years I think the MLS teams have hosted all the games, but this is during the switch-over period for the stadium where they weren’t going to be hosting any games, so I wonder if they will be on the road for the entire thing or have some other home site in the area.