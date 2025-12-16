FC Dallas to play in Leagues Cup in 2026

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee has announced the official dates, participating clubs, and competition format for Leagues Cup 2026, the fourth edition of the annual tournament between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX.

FC Dallas, having finished 7th in the West, will be taking part in the tournament. As in 2025, the top nine teams from each MLS conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) that qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in the prior season earned entry into the tournament.

The tournament is set to kick off on August 4th, 2026, and conclude with the Leagues Cup 2026 Final on September 6th.

Sanctioned by Concacaf, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs. Leagues Cup 2026 will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up and third-place finisher will qualify, with the tournament champion earning a direct place in the Round of 16.

Edit: The question was raised as to where FCD would play these games since the dates are in the Toyota Stadium transition and the long FCD road trip. The answer is: “A few variables in play, nothing determined yet. Won’t be at Toyota.”

Participating Clubs

LIGA MX Clubs (18)

Atlas FC

Club América

Atlético de San Luis

Club Guadalajara

Cruz Azul

FC Juárez

Club León

Mazatlán FC

CF Monterrey

Club Necaxa

CF Pachuca

Club Puebla

Pumas UNAM

Club Querétaro

Santos Laguna

Tigres UANL

Club Tijuana

Toluca FC

Major League Soccer Clubs (18)

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

Inter Miami CF

LAFC

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

Seattle Sounders FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Tournament Format

Leagues Cup 2026 will follow the competition format introduced in 2025, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent interleague play and a clear path to the championship:

Phase One features 54 matches, all contested between MLS and LIGA MX clubs

Results from Phase One determine separate Leagues Cup standings for MLS and LIGA MX, with the top four clubs from each league advancing to the Knockout Rounds

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals, ensuring MLS vs. LIGA MX competition at every stage leading into the Semifinals

The tournament concludes with the Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Leagues Cup Final.