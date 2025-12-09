FCD buys 3rd overall 2026 SuperDraft pick from Montreal for $350k in GAM

FC Dallas has purchased the 3rd overall 2026 SuperDraft pick from CF Montreal for $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Dallas also sent its 2nd round pick (46th overall) to Montreal, getting a 3rd in return (66th overall).

Dallas sent $350,000 in open General Allocation Money (GAM) split over two seasons: $175,000 in 2026 GAM, $175,000 in 2027 GAM.

3rd Degree’s Take

Dallas has had a fair amount of success in the draft; the owners, in particular, perhaps cause they are NFL guys, really value the SuperDraft. Yes, FCD has a ton of GAM right now, and that’s a good price for the pick.

Two recent examples: Trading up to 3rd to get Farrington in 2024 cost $300k and FCD’s 1st. Trading up to 3rd in 2022 cost $50k in GAM and taking on Dom Dwyer’s salary (about $350 in cap hit),