Dallas Trinity grinds out 2-1 win over DC Power in Cotton Bowl return

Dallas Trinity opened the first of four straight at the Cotton Bowl with a hard-earned 2-1 win over DC Power, powered by first-half goals from Allie Thornton and Gracie Brian. The Golden Girls arrived needing to build on the win last time out in Spokane, and they delivered another composed, resilient performance in front of their home crowd.

Head Coach Chris Petrucelli rolled out a slight tactical shift, leaning into a 4-1-4-1 that has become popular across Europe this year. The back line remained unchanged from Spokane, with Amber Wisner again anchoring the group. Tamara Bolt entered the starting eleven for Sealey Strawn, who began the night on the bench after returning from another U20 USYNT camp.

It was a chilly night in Fair Park, and DC immediately tested the edges of Trinity’s shape. The Power pressed upfield early but were just as content to keep the ball and feel out Dallas’ defensive rhythm. They worked the ball forward with intention but struggled to create anything meaningful in the box. Whenever Dallas won possession, they transitioned quickly, committing numbers and attacking with purpose.

The breakthrough came in the 10th minute. Bolt sliced through midfield and found Chioma Ubogagu on her left. Ubogagu carried the ball toward the top of the box, then snapped off a low, driven cross that found Thornton in stride. One touch was all she needed to tuck it past DC keeper Morgan Aquino for a 1-0 lead.

DC struck back twelve minutes later. Jaydah Bedoya created space near the corner and floated a cross to Gianna Gourley, the former TopDrawerSoccer High School All-American. Gourley met it with a clean volley that raced past a fully extended Rylee Foster, leveling the match at 1-1.

The Power stayed aggressive, earning back-to-back corners they could not convert, and the match quickly opened up on both ends. Dallas nearly took the lead on a breakaway from Bolt that clanged off the crossbar, and moments later, Camryn Lancaster fired another shot that rattled the post and fell out of play.

The Golden Girls reclaimed control in the 33rd minute. A midfield set piece was worked up the right flank to Samar Guidry, who dribbled into the box and slipped past defender Susanna Friedrichs. Guidry lofted a cross toward Brian, who rose above her mark and headed the ball cleanly into the net. Dallas took a 2-1 lead into halftime and never gave it back.

“We love getting to play here, being at home here in front of our fans is such a blessing to us,” Brian said. “This is a huge victory for us. Getting to come back home, being able to perform, and show off what we have been working on is so much fun for us. We absolutely love the Cotton Bowl. The next two games are going to be so much fun.”

The second half opened with the long-awaited debut of Lexi Missimo, subbing on for Lancaster. The Southlake native and star midfielder signed with the club last season but was limited to five appearances due to a ligament injury.

“It’s great to have her back,” Petrucelli said. “She is able to do some things that other people can’t. She played a few penetrating balls that caused real problems. It’s a piece we have been missing. She’s going to get better and better. She’s a great player, and we are excited to have her back.”

The match settled into a grind from there. Both sides battled for second balls and midfield control. DC continued to push forward, but the Trinity back line stayed disciplined and compact, with Foster making several quality stops to preserve the lead. Dallas generated chances of their own on the counter but lacked the final touch to put the match out of reach.

Still, the Golden Girls managed the final stretch with maturity. The closing minutes were tense, but Trinity stayed organized, absorbed pressure, and closed out the win.

Striker Allie Thornton summed up the night simply. “Getting the win was huge. It was really nice to score some goals and put together threatening chances. I think it wasn’t always the prettiest, but good teams find a way to win, and that’s what we did.”

Dallas Trinity returns to Cotton Bowl Stadium next Saturday, December 13, for a 2:30 PM matinee against Carolina Ascent. The match streams live on Peacock.

