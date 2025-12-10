Dallas Trinity to Host Houston Dash in First I-45 Texas Showdown at the Cotton Bowl

Dallas Trinity will bring one of Texas soccer’s longest-running rivalries to the Cotton Bowl this February. The club announced it will host the Houston Dash on February 28 in the inaugural I-45 Texas Showdown, a midseason test for Trinity and an early-season benchmark for the NWSL side. Dallas and Houston rarely meet without a spark, and this matchup slips right into a soccer landscape shaped by decades of competition between the two cities.

For Trinity, the timing gives the match real meaning. It lands in the middle of the league campaign, when rhythm matters, and performances carry weight. It is also a chance to see how the roster stacks up against NWSL talent on familiar ground.

Head Coach and General Manager Chris Petrucelli framed it as an important step for both clubs. “We have great respect for the Houston Dash and the impact they have had on advancing women’s soccer, particularly in Texas,” he said. “Hosting them allows both clubs to highlight the growth of the sport in our state. We are appreciative of the partnership and excited to help establish this as a marquee fixture.”

The two teams already saw each other earlier this year in a 1–1 draw at Houston Sports Park, and several Trinity players bring personal ties into the match. Amber Wisner captained the Dash. Chioma Ubogagu played there. Gracie Brian spent a short loan spell with Houston last season. The familiarity only builds on what already exists between these cities.

Dash President of Women’s Soccer Angela Hucles Mangano welcomed the matchup and the setting. “We look forward to facing one of the premier teams in the Gainbridge Super League as we prepare for the upcoming NWSL season,” she said. “We appreciate Dallas Trinity’s hospitality and are excited for the opportunity to compete in a historic venue that has played such a meaningful role in the growth of soccer in this country.”

The Cotton Bowl has taken on new life since Trinity moved in, and bringing an NWSL opponent to Fair Park adds another layer to the club’s growing identity. The I-45 Texas Showdown already feels like something that could take hold, a match that eventually becomes a fixture rather than a one-off.

Fans can register for early access at DallasTrinityFC.com/TXShowdown. Public on-sale begins January 3.

Dallas Trinity returns to action this Saturday, December 13, hosting Carolina Ascent at 2:30 p.m. for Hat Tricks for Heroes. The match will stream live on Peacock and TUDN Radio.