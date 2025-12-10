3rd Degree’s FC Dallas college homegrown prospects list for 2026

The MLS SuperDraft is next Thursday, so the time has come to throw out my list of college homegrowns I would like to see FC Dallas sign. These are the players from the FC Dallas Academy who went on to play college ball that I now think are ready to be FC Dallas homegrowns.

For a larger list of the players that fed into this list, you can read my last college watch list from the fall. My twice-a-year list of Academy signing targets will come out later this winter.

This year, I have three college homegrown candidates. And yes, that is a higher number than is often the case. I’ve listed them in order of priority in my thinking.

Buzz’s College Homegrown list for 2026

Diego Hernandez, Furman – Central Midfield

Junior, 5’9″, 150 lbs, Mesquite, Texas. 20 years old.

I’ve been talking about Diego for a long time. In the Academy as a box-to-box mid, he was arguably the best player in his class (2005) and was clearly the best U19s for two plus seasons. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious auto accident that held up his progression, but he still managed to earn the MLS Next Pro “Rising Star of the Month” for May of 2020… while playing for Eric Quill (12 games).

Injured in preseason, Hernandez missed his freshman year at Furman but returned with a solid sophomore campaign. This summer, he returned to Dallas to lead the FC Dallas U23s in their inaugural season to the National Semi-final of The League for Clubs.

Now a junior captain, Hernandez is having a smashing season with 10 goals (led Furman) and 11 assists (led SoCon) in 22 starts to carry this team to the College Cup. He was named SoCon Player of the Year, First Team All-SoCon, Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Year Finalist, and is a Herman Trophy Semifinalist. Hernandez led his team to the SoCon regular season and postseason titles.

Before Hernandez left the FC Dallas Academy, Andre Zanotta told me he was sure Hernandez would one day sign with FC Dallas. That time should be now. Could Hernandez return to Furman for his senior season? Sure, but he’s dominating college and is ready to make the next step.

Diego Hernandez, Furman, 2025. (Courtesy Furman)

Slade Starnes, SMU – Center Back

Senior, 6’3″, 185 lbs, Dallas, Texas. 22 years old.

Starnes is a terrific leader, worker, and center back. He was captain in the FC Dallas Academy (2003), captain at Furman, and – after a senior year transfer to SMU – captain of the Ponies.

Along the way at Furman, Starnes was named SoCon All-Freshman, SoCon Second Team, and SoCon First Team. He could have coasted through a final year at Furman (and their amazing season), but chose instead to challenge himself at SMU in the ACC.

The Dallas native led SMU to their first ACC regular season and tournament titles, grabbed Second Team All-ACC and two ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors before taking home ACC Tournament MVP and being named a Herman Trophy Semifinalist.

Starnes leaves college with 65 games, 63 starts, 7 goals, and 8 assists (note the high goals and assists for a center back). He also led Texas United (USL-2) to several strong seasons, and this summer helped lead the FC Dallas U23s in their inaugural season to the National Semi-final of The League for Clubs.

Slade Starnes at SMU, 2025. (Courtesy SUM)

Will Baker, Michigan – Center Back

Junior, 6’4″, 191 lbs, Frisco, Texas. 21 years old.

Baker was a solid center back in the Academy (2004), getting a cup of coffee with North Texas SC in 2023 (7 games, 4 starts). At Michigan, he’s earned two Second Team All-Big 10 nods in three seasons with 57 starts in 57 games with 1 goal and 2 assists. Like the other two guys on this list, this summer he helped lead the FC Dallas U23s in their inaugural season to the National Semi-final of The League for Clubs.

In the Academy, Baker was always a bit broad, for my taste, not quite as fit and mobile as I would like. Not any more. The kid leveled up, just look at his pic. He’s shredded and fit as hell. I think he even grew another inch.

And here’s the even more important bit: Baker is a lefty. A natural left-footed, left-sided center back? Yes please.

Would it be ok to leave Baker in school for a senior year and let him… bake… a bit more? (hahaha) Sure, but I would love to see him play for North Texas SC instead and even start getting some minutes at FCD in cups, etc.

Will Baker at Michigan. (Courtesy U of Michigan)

Later Round Picks for North Texas

We know FC Dallas likes to sometimes draft kids from their Academy or sign them as free agents to North Texas SC deals. At the time I am writing this, FCD has 3 first-round picks and 1 third-round pick. But they will grab free agents, too.

So here’s a list of FCD Academy seniors in college that might be worth a shot and an MLS Next Pro deal.

Diego Letayf, Georgetown – Holding Midfield

5’10”, 182 lbs, Southlake, Texas. 23 years old.

During his Academy days (2002), this kid was the smoothest 6 I’ve seen. I had him on multiple future Homegrown lists. He jumped to the Tigres U20 as a U17. Then, post-COVID, he showed up at Georgetown. He’s a former Mexico Youth International.

Letayf’s been captain for the Hoyas for three straight seasons. Career at Georgetown: 56 games, 47 starts, 6 assists. He’s never gotten a lot of conference nods, but the guys in front of him have and that probably says something about him as a holding mid.

Diego Letayf at Georgetown. (Courtesy georgetown)

Grady Easton, St Louis – Center Back

Grad Student, 6’3″, 180 lbs, The Woodlands, Texas. 23 years old.

Easton started out at SMU after leaving the FCD Academy. He transferred to St Louis and, with some injuries along the way, he ends his college career with 60 games, 43 starts, 4 goals, and 2 assists.

But here’s the key note: Easton played for Coach Eric Quill at Houston Texans and came with him to FCD, even getting 2 appearances for North Texas SC. I don’t see him getting drafted, but I can see FCD giving him a spring camp invite with North Texas SC if Easton wanted it.

Grady Easton at St Louis. (Courtesy St Louis U)

Timothy Ospina, University of Missouri Kansas City – Central Midfield

Senior, 6’0″, Dallas, Texas.

The kid has a great comeback story. Back in 2020, in the Academy (2003), Ospina tore his ACL, MCL, both menisci, and completely ruptured his patellar tendon in the first contact training session after COVID lockdowns as a senior. The odds were long that he would play competitive soccer again. He was out 18 months.

After recovery, Ospina started his college career at Incarnate Word, playing three seasons there before moving to UMKC for his senior year. A box-to-box mid, Ospina leaves college with 66 games, 47 starts, 5 goals, and 6 assists.

That path might not normally get your attention, but Ospina had a really strong summer with the FCD U23s in the midfield next to Hernandez. Ospina was at IW when Gavin Gall was there, so North Texas SC coach John Gall will know the kid’s story.

Timothy Ospina at Incarnate Word. (Courtesy Incarnate Word)

Seth Wilson, UNC-Greensboro – Goalkeeper

Redshirt Junior, 6’5”, 185, Frisco, Texas. 23 years old.

Wilson is only a red-shirt junior, but the key word is red-shirt, and at 23, he might be interested in coming out. FCD has at least 1 hole at the keeper position.

Wilson was on some NTSC benches during his Academy days, but when coming out of the FCD Academy during the COVID pandemic, things didn’t go as expected when he tried to catch on in Europe.

After some eligibility issues, Wilson landed back at Akron in 2022 and redshirted. In 2023, he played 4 games at Akron (0.29 GAA), then transferred to UNCG. Numbers with the Spartans in 2024 (12 games, 0.82 GAA, 79.6 SVPCT, 5 shutouts) and 2025 (23 games, 1.06 GAA, 70.2 SVPCT, 7 shutouts). Those are some impressive numbers. Wilson was a team captain for 2025.