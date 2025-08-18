Ten FC Dallas Academy products to watch in college soccer, fall 2025

Here we go, another season of college soccer. The college system is changing at a rapid pace, NIL, players from MLS Next Pro regaining eligibility… I have no idea where it’s going to end.

Yet the college game still feeds MLS, so here are ten players out of the FCD Academy in the college ranks this fall that I am interested in.

Players will come and go from these lists as they play better… or worse. So there is some movement, but I will admit that a few of these faces you will know. Some of them I have been waiting quite a while to come good.

Obviously, my interest may not align with FC Dallas’ interest.

In alphabetical order…

10 FC Dallas Products to Watch in College Soccer

Will Baker, Michigan – Center Back

Sophomore, 6’4″, 195 lbs, Frisco, Texas. 21 years old.

Baker played a bit with NTXSC while he was in the Academy (7 games, 4 starts). He’s played in 38 games with 37 starts in two seasons at Michigan. To my eye, he’s gotten leaner and quicker.

Being a real left-footed center back really ups his value. I think he’s a legit homegrown candidate at some point. Played with the FCD U23s this summer.

Will Baker at Michigan. (Courtesy U of Michigan)

Ian Charles, UCLA – Center Back

Freshman, 6’0”, 179 lbs, Mclean, Virginia. 18 years old.

Two-time FCD Academy captain. He was on my potential Academy signing list for at least a year. Physical and solid, he can handle the pro game.

Charles made 10 starts in 11 appearances this season at North Texas SC, scoring 2 goals. If he were 6’3,” he’d have been signed already. (The report DC had his Homegrown rights, turned out to be inaccurate.)

Ian Charles with North Texas SC. (Courtesy NTSC)

Michael Cortellessa, Harvard – Right Back

Freshman, 5’9”, 150 lbs, San Jose, California. 18 years old.

Another player off my Academy target list. Fantastic all-around defender. Played 7 games with 2 starts at North Texas SC this spring. Former US Youth International.

I rate him quite highly. I had him ahead of Josh Torquato in all-around play, but he’s not a lefty, so loses out on some value. Hopefully, he can maintain a high level of play in the Ivy.

Michael Cortellessa with North Texas SC, 2025. (Courtesy NTSC)

Grady Easton, St Louis – Center Back

Senior, 6’3″, 180 lbs, The Woodlands, Texas. 22 years old.

I was anticipating Easton coming off the list after 2024 – he never quite reached the peak I hoped – but it turns out he redshirted in 2023 when injured after 4 games. So he’s returning as a grad student for one more go with the Billikens. Stats through 4 seasons (incl fresh at SMU): 48 games, 33 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists.

The key stat? He played for Coach Quill at Houston Texans and was recruited to FC Dallas Academy for one year when Quill took over running North Texas SC. He made 2 appearances for North Texas SC under Quill while in the FCD Academy.

Grady Easton at St Louis. (Courtesy St Louis U)

Diego Hernandez, Furman – Central Midfield

Junior, 5’9″, 150 lbs, Mesquite, Texas. 20 years old.

You guys know how I feel about my man Diego; he was on my Academy target list a long time. Unfortunately, injuries have hampered his pathway. After missing all of his freshman year in 2023 (he might be able to reclaim that season of eligibility if needed), he returned in 2024, appearing in 17 games off the bench.

This summer, he returned to Dallas to lead the FC Dallas U23s in their inaugural season to the National Semi-final. He’s in need of a big season at Furman in the SoCon.

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Diego Hernandez dribbles toward goal in the Dallas Cup match against Real Madrid at MoneyGram Park on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Landon Hickam, SMU – Holding Midfield

Freshman, 5’11”, 165 lbs, Frisco, Texas. 17 years old.

A stalwart in the midfield for the Academy since coming up from ECNL a few years back. He played in nine games with six starts for North Texas SC in the spring 2025 season.

While I hadn’t yet elevated him to my Academy signing target list, he keeps improving, and if his trajectory continues, he might get himself on that list.

Landon Hickam with North Texas SC. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Diego Letayf, Georgetown – Holding Midfield

5’10”, 182 lbs, Southlake, Texas. 23 years old.

During his Academy days, oh man, I was so high on this kid. I had him on multiple future Homegrown lists. He jumped to the Tigres U20 as a U17. Then, post-COVID, he showed up at Georgetown. Former Mexico Youth International.

He’s just been named captain for the third straight season, despite missing a bunch of 2024 with injury. Career at Georgetown: 42 games, 33 starts, 3 assists.

Diego Letayf at Georgetown. (Courtesy Georgetown)

Aaron Salinas, Furman – Goalkeeper

Sophomore, 6’1″, 180 lbs, Grand Prairie, Texas. 19 years old.

The 2024 SoConn Goalkeeper of the Year and Tournament MVP. In two seasons at Furman: 34 games, 1.07 GAA, 11 shutouts, and a 16-8-8 record. Fantastic college record so far.

Played for the FC Dallas U23s this summer and has moved himself firmly into my keeper watch list.

Aaron Salinas had a great 2024. (Courtesy Furman)

Luke Shreiner, Kentucky – Center Back

Freshman, 6’3″, 190 lbs, Dallas, Texas. 19 years old.

Had a fantastic 2023-24 for the FCD U19s, then capped it with an impressive Dallas Cup. Had a cup of coffee with North Texas SC. Was named an MLS Next All-Star while a FCD U17.

After his freshman year at Northwestern (13 games, 3 starts), he transferred to Kentucky. Played with the FC Dallas U23s this summer. Is there upside here cause he has the size?

Luke Shreiner takes part in the 2023 MLS Next All-Star Game, July 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Slade Starnes, Furman – Center Back

Senior, 6’3″, 185 lbs, Dallas, Texas. 21 years old.

Two-time captain at the FCD Academy. Trained with NTX and the FCD first team. Three seasons at Furman: 45 games, 42 starts, 6 goals, and 7 assists. 1st Team all SoCon in 2024. Played for the FC Dallas U23s this summer. Led Texas United (USL-2) to several strong seasons.

Transferred to SMU for ’25 season to take on the ACC. A big season could put him into serious pro contention. I think he has all the tools.

Slade Starnes at Furman. (Courtesy Furman)

Seth Wilson, UNC-Greensboro – Goalkeeper

Redshirt Junior, 6’5”, 185, Frisco, Texas. 23 years old.

Wilson was on some NTSC benches during his Academy days, but when coming out of the FCD Academy during the COVID pandemic, things didn’t go as expected for Wilson when he tried to catch on in Europe.

After some eligibility issues, he landed back at Akron in 2022 and redshirted. In 2023, he played 4 games (3 starts) at Akron (0.29 GAA), then transferred to UNCG.

With the Spartans in 2024, 12 games, 0.82 GAA, with 6 wins, 1 loss, 5 ties, and 5 shutouts. Some impressive numbers. A team captain for 2025.

Seth Wilson at UNCG. (Courtesy UNC Greensboro)

Honorable Mention FCD College Watch List

Here are a few other FCD alums in college that I’m tracking. This list is by no means exhaustive (yes, there are many more). Strong seasons might move them up; a bad season might move them off.

Name School Class Pos. Notes Jared Aguilar Tulsa Junior CM Promising start to college career as a freshman. Update: missed 2024 with an injury. Played for FCD U23s this summer. Adrian Anguiano Charlotte Fresh D Former Mexico U16 before a bad knee injury in NTSC training. He played some for North Texas SC after recovery. Popped up on the FC Dallas U23 team this summer and is now on the U of Charlotte roster. Danny Elizalde Incarnate Word Senior CM For me, one of the strongest talents in the FCD 2004 class. Sat out freshman year, 2 seasons at IW since: 35 games, 25 starts, 3 g, 3 a. Mason Grimm SMU RS-Fresh CB/6 Strong leader in the Academy, versatile defender. Injured his ACL in his final Acad season. Redshirt at SMU in 2024. Kevin Kelley Princeton Junior F Two seasons at Princeton: 32 games, 20 starts, 3 goals, 2 assists. Timothy Ospina UMKC Senior M After three seasons at Incarnate Word (47 games, 42 starts, 3 goals, 4 assists), he’s moved to UMKC. Played with FCD U23s this summer. Bryce Outman UMKC Fresh M Former USYNT. Talented ball handler and passer. Ishmail Nieves LMU Soph D 2024: 16 games, 11 starts. 2 goals, 1 assist. 6’3″ Ren Sylvester Norte Dame Fresh F Joined FCD in 2024 from Michigan Jaguars and was an interesting prospect at FCD. Left FCD for ND over the winter. 6’2” 160. Justin Stewart Missouri State Soph G Was at High Point, transferred to Missouri State… but now isn’t on their roster? Played with FCD U23s this summer. Pablo Torre UNCG Soph F Transferred to UNCG. Former North Texas SC signed pro player had his eligibility restored. In 2024 at UTRGV, All-WAC Freshman Team. 16 games, 12 starts, 5 g, 1 a. Nyle Waugh Ohio State Fresh F Jamaican YNT. Didn’t dominate in the academy, but there’s some potential upside here. Blake Wheeler Denver Fresh G FCD Academy 2017 to 2025, trained with NTSC and FCD. 6′ tall, but so is Collodi. Ian Witis-Hughes UMKC Fresh F You can’t teach speed. Or guts. Let’s go, kid.