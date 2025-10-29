Sam Sarver named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player

MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Sam Sarver has been named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player presented by adidas.

Regular season awards were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs as well as League content and broadcast teams.

Sarver led the team in scoring with 19 goals, four assists, and 30 key passes. He registered a league-leading 40 shots on target and 72 total scoring attempts.

Sarver scored the club’s first hat trick in MLS NEXT Pro, its first four-goal game in club history, and recorded five multi-goal matches, setting a new club record while scoring 44% of the club’s goals this season. He also broke the single-season scoring record with 19 goals, surpassing the previous mark of 16.

“A remarkable season from Sammy. A player that came to us following an outstanding collegiate career at Indiana, and I certainly knew what I was getting. He is a competitor, a personality, and is someone with huge aspirations. We drafted him, and I made him captain as soon as he left preseason with the first team. He put this team on his back from day one. One of the things as second-team manager is to put players in the first team, but more than that, for me, deliver them ready to make an immediate impact, and that’s exactly what he has done. I am so proud of Sam Sarver, and this is only just the beginning for him. I want to be the first to congratulate him on being the best player in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025, his impact on the league, and most importantly, his impact on this organization.” North Texas SC Coach John Gall

Team captain Sarver was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek for Weeks 19 and 30 and Player of the Month in August. He was also voted into the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI last week. Sarver becomes the first North Texas SC player to be named MLS NEXT Pro MVP and the club’s second-ever MVP, joining Arturo Rodríguez (2019).

“I feel ecstatic. This was one of the goals I set for myself this year. It’s a reflection of the whole club and everything they’ve done for me and my teammates. It takes a village, it’s not just me winning the award my teammates are involved too. God’s plan I ended up here because Dallas is so good with rewarding guys, and I feel like I fell into the perfect pipeline. I’m super pumped to win this award. The news coming from Bradley Wright-Phillips is cool since I played with him when I was younger and always looked up to him.” Sam Sarver

Sarver signed an FC Dallas contract on July 24 and made his Dallas debut on July 19, becoming the 37th player to feature for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC