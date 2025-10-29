FC Dallas and Toyota extended naming-rights deal for Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Toyota have announced a multi-year renewal of Toyota’s presenting sponsorship and naming-rights agreement for Toyota Stadium and Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco.

According to FCD, the new deal runs for an additional 10 years.

Originally opened in 2005, Toyota Stadium hosts FC Dallas home matches, NCAA and high school football, concerts, and international competitions. The stadium is currently undergoing a major renovation.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-term relationship with Gulf States Toyota and Toyota Motor North America. Toyota has been an incredible partner, and we’re proud to continue aligning our brands as we move forward into the next chapter of Toyota Stadium. We share a deep passion for what we do, and we’re grateful to have Toyota by our side as we continue growing the game of soccer in the United States.” Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas

Toyota and FC Dallas have partnered since 2013, with Toyota serving as the Official and Exclusive Automotive Partner of FC Dallas.

“We are thrilled to renew our long-standing partnership with FC Dallas. Toyota Stadium has been home to many wonderful memories for our community, and the updates to the stadium will only further cement it as a world-class venue.” David Christ, Group Vice President, Toyota Division

Approved by the Frisco City Council in September 2024, the new renovation represents a public-private partnership among the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD, Frisco Community Development Corporation, Frisco Economic Development Corporation, and the Hunt Family. Planned upgrades include approximately 3,400 new seats, a new east-side canopy structure providing shade and weather protection, expanded club and suite spaces, and upgraded broadcast and media facilities.