FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – October 2025

It’s time for our end-of-October roster rankings, which take into account the start of the MLS and MLS Next Pro playoffs. There will be one more end-of-season ranking for 2025 to come after final roster moves are made.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play. They are a player power ranking, who’s hot, and who’s not.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
1Musa, Petar15Started the month by equaling the single-season goals record, and Vancouver showed how much FC Dallas lives and dies by getting the ball to Musa. – Dan
2Urhoghide, Osaze119He’s made some mistakes that have contributed to goals of late, overreaching? He’s still a better defender than everyone else on the team. – Buzz
3Cappis, Christian323▲ 1Dax McCarty told me two weeks in a row how impressed he is with Cappis. We know how Quill feels about him, playing all but one minute of October’s games. – Dan
4Farrington, Logan39▼ 1He’s such a big part of what’s working for FCD. It’s a mystery why he did not start the playoff opener. – Buzz
5Ramiro412▲ 1Capitão went straight back into the lineup, and Eric Quill turned to him as his hopeful solution to Vancouver bullying Kaick. – Dan
6Delgado, Patrickson621▲ 1It’s amazing how his value has skyrocketed since the departure of Lucho Acosta. – Buzz
7Moore, Shaq514▼ 2Shaq is your second-choice center back, even out of position. – Dan
8Collodi, Michael822▲ 8His feet make him the choice over Paes at the moment. Has he changed the paradigm here? – Buzz
9Julio, Anderson19▼ 1Getting the start over Farrington was a huge endorsement … Terrible game but big show of belief by Quill. – Dan
10Ibeagha, Sebastien715Holding down the starting job, for now. But the clock is ticking. – Buzz
11Kaick929A regular starter, but Kaick has been inconsistent and hasn’t completed a full 90 in two months. – Dan
Michael Collodi, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
Michael Collodi, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In the Mix

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
12Sarver, Samuel1231▲ 6Broke into the rotation and has earned his PT with energy and clutch play. 2025 MLS Next Pro MVP. – Buzz
13Paes, Maarten313▼ 1Unfortunately, he missed out on the World Cup, and now he’s sat behind Collodi for FCD. – Dan
14Kamungo, Bernard920▼ 5He’s a solid 1v1 defender cause of his pace and power. But remains hit or miss on the offensive end. – Buzz
15Jackson, Jacob1529Injury pushed Jackson back down to third choice, but he should still be riding some momentum into the offseason to earn a contract and playing time somewhere. – Dan
16Abubakar, Lalas817▼ 2In and out of the lineup, he’s made some mistakes that keep Ibeagha ahead of him. – Buzz
17Pedrinho724Pedrinho played in all four October games, but he’s not putting in the performances where people are screaming for him like they are Sam Sarver. – Dan
18Sainte, Carl1825▲ 122 games, 17 starts this year for Pheonix. He’s pretty much a lock starter for Rising when he’s not playing for Haiti. – Buzz
19Torquato, Josh1532▲ 625 minutes in either Vancouver game. That’s a step up. – Dan
20Pomykal, Paxton1647▲ 14Back in the rotation and getting late game minutes but not really up for more than 15 at a time – Buzz
21Lletget, Sebastian421▼ 8A hamstring injury to start the month and two unused sub appearances. The fact that he’s still one of the faces of the club keeps Da Boy as high in the order as it does. – Dan
22Norris, Nolan1122▼ 2Norris isn’t getting much PT after his strong US 20 World Cup. – Buzz
Paxton Pomykal shields the ball against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)
Paxton Pomykal shields the ball against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
23Garcia, Diego2128▼ 2A goal and an assist in North Texas’ regular season finale, and 10 minutes in FC Dallas’. No place on the bench last week, though. – Dan
24Scott, Tarik2329▼ 19 games, 8 starts, 1 goal with Monterey Bay in his loan. Hope to see him back soon. – Buzz
25Alvaro1632▼ 1A regular on the bench for FC Dallas, with a brief runout in LA, but notably absent last week when FCD defensively flailed. – Dan
26Swann, Caleb2637▲ 1Played in all 28 games for NTSC, biggest improvement this year for Los Toritos. Moves from Hybrid to HG for 2026. – Buzz
27Essel, Aaron2741▲ 2Injury kept Essel out of Ghana contention in the October window and the final four regular-season games before returning for the playoff defeat. Buzz had heard that NTSC will not exercise its purchase option from St. Johnstone. – Dan
28Sali, Enes2638▲ 10He moves up the ranks because he made his MLS debut in the playoff game… but it was horrid. – Buzz
29Deedson2229▼ 7A goal off the bench for Haiti, but Deedson can’t even get in the FCD game day roster right now. – Dan
30Urzua, Alejandro3046▲ 2Started final 7 games of 2025. A homegrown entering an option season. Is it too little too late? – Buzz
31Ntsabeleng, Tsiki1331▼ 5Tsiki scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, but even getting off the bench is rare currently. – Dan
32Gall, Gavin3243▲ 12025 lock starter at NTSC but our sources say option declined. Kept some hot young talents from getting needed PT. – Buzz
33Contreras, Jaidyn3142▲ 3Started both games in October on either side of a US U-19 camp. He’s due to move to an MLS Homegrown contract. – Dan
FRISCO, TX - JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Alvaro (#22) dribbles up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)
FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Alvaro (#22) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

In Reserve

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
34Ramirez, Anthony2734▼ 61 sub, 1 playoff start in Oct. Never locked down a starting spot. A homegrown under contract for ’26. – Buzz
35Bulkeley, James3546— 0Impressed at the U-20 before injury ruled him out of the final group game. Unfortunately for NTSC, the Kiwi only recovered to be an unused sub in the playoffs. The rumor mill says Bulkeley did not have his option picked up. – Dan
36Cisset, Momo3049▼ 6Started when healthy, but we don’t see any progression. Our sources say his option was declined. – Buzz
37Harms, JT3149▼ 6An every day starter but another likely on the way out. – Dan
38Montoya, Nico3244▼ 1DNP in Sept and Oct as Harms took over in net. Former Academy player under contract for 26. – Buzz
39Molina, Malachi3344— 0Didn’t feature in a gameday roster in October. Molina is under HG contract into next year. – Dan
40Pondeca, Tomas3340— 015 games and just 2 starts for New Meixco United probably isn’t going to cut it in terms of an FCD future. – Buzz
41Baran, Daniel2945— 0Just one minute between the two games this past month. – Dan
42DuBois, Jackson4242— 01 reg season, 1 playoff start in Oct. Looks like his loan will be allowed to end. – Buzz
43Pepi, Diego3455— 0Three sub appearances in the four October games for Texoma FC. The 20-year-old is into the option years of his homegrown deal without yet finding a regular role anywhere. – Dan
44Aroyameh, Favour3652▲ 28 games, 4 starts. Had some visa issues, had some health issues. Under contract for 2026. Need to see a lot more out of him. – Buzz
James Bulkeley. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
James Bulkeley. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

On the Farm

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Commentary
45Molomo, ZachHigh: 36Low: 48▲ 2Only seven minutes played in October, and plenty of fanbase frustration at what is perceived as being held back. The 17-year-old is under contract to NTSC in 2026. – Dan
46Sedeh, SamHigh: 44Low: 51▼ 22 games, 39 minutes in 2025, but fantastic in the Academy. He’s been in FCD 1st team training. Needs to be with NTSC full-time next year. – Buzz
47Kaakoush, IsaiahHigh: 34Low: 51▲ 4Among all of the talk of contract options being declined, Kaakoush’s has been strangely quiet as he rehabs an ACL. – Dan
48Luccin, MarlonHigh: 41Low: 51▲ 1No PT since the last ranking. Signed for ’26. – Buzz
49Scabin, KakaHigh: 44Low: 54▲ 1He’s due to transition to a Homegrown contract, coming off an ACL tear may complicate that. – Dan
50Sangare, FaisuHigh: 36Low: 50▼ 5Sangare had lost his job to an Academy player late in the year. Sources say his option was declined. – Buzz
51Orejarena, LeonardoHigh: 37Low: 51▼ 3Failed to make the bench in October and is likely heading out of Frisco/Arlington/Mansfield. – Dan
52Jesus, GeovaneHigh: 48Low: 53— 0Still waiting for his return, two seasons out and counting. – Buzz
53Newman, EnzoHigh: 15Low: 56— 0Yet another club ACL, but Enzo has appeared in a lot of FC Dallas’ social media clips of late, so hopefully that means rehab is going well. – Dan
54Endeley, HerbertHigh: 24Low: 55— 0And another ACL. It’s kind of crazy, really. – Buzz
55Cangiano, GianlucaHigh: 37Low: 57— 0ACL + option year = bad timing. – Dan
North Texas SC signs forward Faisu Sangare . (Courtesy North Texas SC)
North Texas SC signs forward Faisu Sangare. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

It’s a minor miracle Paxton Pomykal got back on the field for FCD in 2025, so he leaps up a massive 14 places.

Honorable mention to Enes Sali made a 10-place leap after his surprise inclusion on the FCD bench and his even more surprising debut in a playoff game of all things, and Michael Collodi, who seems to have grabbed the top keeper job from Maarten Paes.

On the dark side, Sebastian Lletget falls 8 spots for falling out of the rotation. When the team needs some soccer players, he’s not getting picked, even as a sub. Coming in a close second with a 7-place fall is Deedson. He scored for Haiti, or the fall would have been bigger since he’s not even making the bench behind guys like Enes Sali.

Honorable mention to a trio falling 6 spots: Momo Cisset, JT Harms, and Anthony Ramirez.

