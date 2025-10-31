FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – October 2025

It’s time for our end-of-October roster rankings, which take into account the start of the MLS and MLS Next Pro playoffs. There will be one more end-of-season ranking for 2025 to come after final roster moves are made.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play. They are a player power ranking, who’s hot, and who’s not.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 1 Musa, Petar 1 5 — Started the month by equaling the single-season goals record, and Vancouver showed how much FC Dallas lives and dies by getting the ball to Musa. – Dan 2 Urhoghide, Osaze 1 19 — He’s made some mistakes that have contributed to goals of late, overreaching? He’s still a better defender than everyone else on the team. – Buzz 3 Cappis, Christian 3 23 ▲ 1 Dax McCarty told me two weeks in a row how impressed he is with Cappis. We know how Quill feels about him, playing all but one minute of October’s games. – Dan 4 Farrington, Logan 3 9 ▼ 1 He’s such a big part of what’s working for FCD. It’s a mystery why he did not start the playoff opener. – Buzz 5 Ramiro 4 12 ▲ 1 Capitão went straight back into the lineup, and Eric Quill turned to him as his hopeful solution to Vancouver bullying Kaick. – Dan 6 Delgado, Patrickson 6 21 ▲ 1 It’s amazing how his value has skyrocketed since the departure of Lucho Acosta. – Buzz 7 Moore, Shaq 5 14 ▼ 2 Shaq is your second-choice center back, even out of position. – Dan 8 Collodi, Michael 8 22 ▲ 8 His feet make him the choice over Paes at the moment. Has he changed the paradigm here? – Buzz 9 Julio, Anderson 1 9 ▼ 1 Getting the start over Farrington was a huge endorsement … Terrible game but big show of belief by Quill. – Dan 10 Ibeagha, Sebastien 7 15 — Holding down the starting job, for now. But the clock is ticking. – Buzz 11 Kaick 9 29 — A regular starter, but Kaick has been inconsistent and hasn’t completed a full 90 in two months. – Dan

Michael Collodi, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In the Mix

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 12 Sarver, Samuel 12 31 ▲ 6 Broke into the rotation and has earned his PT with energy and clutch play. 2025 MLS Next Pro MVP. – Buzz 13 Paes, Maarten 3 13 ▼ 1 Unfortunately, he missed out on the World Cup, and now he’s sat behind Collodi for FCD. – Dan 14 Kamungo, Bernard 9 20 ▼ 5 He’s a solid 1v1 defender cause of his pace and power. But remains hit or miss on the offensive end. – Buzz 15 Jackson, Jacob 15 29 — Injury pushed Jackson back down to third choice, but he should still be riding some momentum into the offseason to earn a contract and playing time somewhere. – Dan 16 Abubakar, Lalas 8 17 ▼ 2 In and out of the lineup, he’s made some mistakes that keep Ibeagha ahead of him. – Buzz 17 Pedrinho 7 24 — Pedrinho played in all four October games, but he’s not putting in the performances where people are screaming for him like they are Sam Sarver. – Dan 18 Sainte, Carl 18 25 ▲ 1 22 games, 17 starts this year for Pheonix. He’s pretty much a lock starter for Rising when he’s not playing for Haiti. – Buzz 19 Torquato, Josh 15 32 ▲ 6 25 minutes in either Vancouver game. That’s a step up. – Dan 20 Pomykal, Paxton 16 47 ▲ 14 Back in the rotation and getting late game minutes but not really up for more than 15 at a time – Buzz 21 Lletget, Sebastian 4 21 ▼ 8 A hamstring injury to start the month and two unused sub appearances. The fact that he’s still one of the faces of the club keeps Da Boy as high in the order as it does. – Dan 22 Norris, Nolan 11 22 ▼ 2 Norris isn’t getting much PT after his strong US 20 World Cup. – Buzz

Paxton Pomykal shields the ball against the LA Galaxy, October 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 23 Garcia, Diego 21 28 ▼ 2 A goal and an assist in North Texas’ regular season finale, and 10 minutes in FC Dallas’. No place on the bench last week, though. – Dan 24 Scott, Tarik 23 29 ▼ 1 9 games, 8 starts, 1 goal with Monterey Bay in his loan. Hope to see him back soon. – Buzz 25 Alvaro 16 32 ▼ 1 A regular on the bench for FC Dallas, with a brief runout in LA, but notably absent last week when FCD defensively flailed. – Dan 26 Swann, Caleb 26 37 ▲ 1 Played in all 28 games for NTSC, biggest improvement this year for Los Toritos. Moves from Hybrid to HG for 2026. – Buzz 27 Essel, Aaron 27 41 ▲ 2 Injury kept Essel out of Ghana contention in the October window and the final four regular-season games before returning for the playoff defeat. Buzz had heard that NTSC will not exercise its purchase option from St. Johnstone. – Dan 28 Sali, Enes 26 38 ▲ 10 He moves up the ranks because he made his MLS debut in the playoff game… but it was horrid. – Buzz 29 Deedson 22 29 ▼ 7 A goal off the bench for Haiti, but Deedson can’t even get in the FCD game day roster right now. – Dan 30 Urzua, Alejandro 30 46 ▲ 2 Started final 7 games of 2025. A homegrown entering an option season. Is it too little too late? – Buzz 31 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki 13 31 ▼ 5 Tsiki scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, but even getting off the bench is rare currently. – Dan 32 Gall, Gavin 32 43 ▲ 1 2025 lock starter at NTSC but our sources say option declined. Kept some hot young talents from getting needed PT. – Buzz 33 Contreras, Jaidyn 31 42 ▲ 3 Started both games in October on either side of a US U-19 camp. He’s due to move to an MLS Homegrown contract. – Dan

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Alvaro (#22) dribbles upfield during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

In Reserve

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 34 Ramirez, Anthony 27 34 ▼ 6 1 sub, 1 playoff start in Oct. Never locked down a starting spot. A homegrown under contract for ’26. – Buzz 35 Bulkeley, James 35 46 — 0 Impressed at the U-20 before injury ruled him out of the final group game. Unfortunately for NTSC, the Kiwi only recovered to be an unused sub in the playoffs. The rumor mill says Bulkeley did not have his option picked up. – Dan 36 Cisset, Momo 30 49 ▼ 6 Started when healthy, but we don’t see any progression. Our sources say his option was declined. – Buzz 37 Harms, JT 31 49 ▼ 6 An every day starter but another likely on the way out. – Dan 38 Montoya, Nico 32 44 ▼ 1 DNP in Sept and Oct as Harms took over in net. Former Academy player under contract for 26. – Buzz 39 Molina, Malachi 33 44 — 0 Didn’t feature in a gameday roster in October. Molina is under HG contract into next year. – Dan 40 Pondeca, Tomas 33 40 — 0 15 games and just 2 starts for New Meixco United probably isn’t going to cut it in terms of an FCD future. – Buzz 41 Baran, Daniel 29 45 — 0 Just one minute between the two games this past month. – Dan 42 DuBois, Jackson 42 42 — 0 1 reg season, 1 playoff start in Oct. Looks like his loan will be allowed to end. – Buzz 43 Pepi, Diego 34 55 — 0 Three sub appearances in the four October games for Texoma FC. The 20-year-old is into the option years of his homegrown deal without yet finding a regular role anywhere. – Dan 44 Aroyameh, Favour 36 52 ▲ 2 8 games, 4 starts. Had some visa issues, had some health issues. Under contract for 2026. Need to see a lot more out of him. – Buzz

James Bulkeley. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

On the Farm

Rank Player High Low +/- Commentary 45 Molomo, Zach High: 36 Low: 48 ▲ 2 Only seven minutes played in October, and plenty of fanbase frustration at what is perceived as being held back. The 17-year-old is under contract to NTSC in 2026. – Dan 46 Sedeh, Sam High: 44 Low: 51 ▼ 2 2 games, 39 minutes in 2025, but fantastic in the Academy. He’s been in FCD 1st team training. Needs to be with NTSC full-time next year. – Buzz 47 Kaakoush, Isaiah High: 34 Low: 51 ▲ 4 Among all of the talk of contract options being declined, Kaakoush’s has been strangely quiet as he rehabs an ACL. – Dan 48 Luccin, Marlon High: 41 Low: 51 ▲ 1 No PT since the last ranking. Signed for ’26. – Buzz 49 Scabin, Kaka High: 44 Low: 54 ▲ 1 He’s due to transition to a Homegrown contract, coming off an ACL tear may complicate that. – Dan 50 Sangare, Faisu High: 36 Low: 50 ▼ 5 Sangare had lost his job to an Academy player late in the year. Sources say his option was declined. – Buzz 51 Orejarena, Leonardo High: 37 Low: 51 ▼ 3 Failed to make the bench in October and is likely heading out of Frisco/Arlington/Mansfield. – Dan 52 Jesus, Geovane High: 48 Low: 53 — 0 Still waiting for his return, two seasons out and counting. – Buzz 53 Newman, Enzo High: 15 Low: 56 — 0 Yet another club ACL, but Enzo has appeared in a lot of FC Dallas’ social media clips of late, so hopefully that means rehab is going well. – Dan 54 Endeley, Herbert High: 24 Low: 55 — 0 And another ACL. It’s kind of crazy, really. – Buzz 55 Cangiano, Gianluca High: 37 Low: 57 — 0 ACL + option year = bad timing. – Dan

North Texas SC signs forward Faisu Sangare. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

It’s a minor miracle Paxton Pomykal got back on the field for FCD in 2025, so he leaps up a massive 14 places.

Honorable mention to Enes Sali made a 10-place leap after his surprise inclusion on the FCD bench and his even more surprising debut in a playoff game of all things, and Michael Collodi, who seems to have grabbed the top keeper job from Maarten Paes.

On the dark side, Sebastian Lletget falls 8 spots for falling out of the rotation. When the team needs some soccer players, he’s not getting picked, even as a sub. Coming in a close second with a 7-place fall is Deedson. He scored for Haiti, or the fall would have been bigger since he’s not even making the bench behind guys like Enes Sali.

Honorable mention to a trio falling 6 spots: Momo Cisset, JT Harms, and Anthony Ramirez.