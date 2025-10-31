FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – October 2025

It’s time for our end-of-October roster rankings, which take into account the start of the MLS and MLS Next Pro playoffs. There will be one more end-of-season ranking for 2025 to come after final roster moves are made.
As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play. They are a player power ranking, who’s hot, and who’s not.
No wagering, please.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|1
|Musa, Petar
|1
|5
|—
|Started the month by equaling the single-season goals record, and Vancouver showed how much FC Dallas lives and dies by getting the ball to Musa. – Dan
|2
|Urhoghide, Osaze
|1
|19
|—
|He’s made some mistakes that have contributed to goals of late, overreaching? He’s still a better defender than everyone else on the team. – Buzz
|3
|Cappis, Christian
|3
|23
|▲ 1
|Dax McCarty told me two weeks in a row how impressed he is with Cappis. We know how Quill feels about him, playing all but one minute of October’s games. – Dan
|4
|Farrington, Logan
|3
|9
|▼ 1
|He’s such a big part of what’s working for FCD. It’s a mystery why he did not start the playoff opener. – Buzz
|5
|Ramiro
|4
|12
|▲ 1
|Capitão went straight back into the lineup, and Eric Quill turned to him as his hopeful solution to Vancouver bullying Kaick. – Dan
|6
|Delgado, Patrickson
|6
|21
|▲ 1
|It’s amazing how his value has skyrocketed since the departure of Lucho Acosta. – Buzz
|7
|Moore, Shaq
|5
|14
|▼ 2
|Shaq is your second-choice center back, even out of position. – Dan
|8
|Collodi, Michael
|8
|22
|▲ 8
|His feet make him the choice over Paes at the moment. Has he changed the paradigm here? – Buzz
|9
|Julio, Anderson
|1
|9
|▼ 1
|Getting the start over Farrington was a huge endorsement … Terrible game but big show of belief by Quill. – Dan
|10
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
|7
|15
|—
|Holding down the starting job, for now. But the clock is ticking. – Buzz
|11
|Kaick
|9
|29
|—
|A regular starter, but Kaick has been inconsistent and hasn’t completed a full 90 in two months. – Dan
In the Mix
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|12
|Sarver, Samuel
|12
|31
|▲ 6
|Broke into the rotation and has earned his PT with energy and clutch play. 2025 MLS Next Pro MVP. – Buzz
|13
|Paes, Maarten
|3
|13
|▼ 1
|Unfortunately, he missed out on the World Cup, and now he’s sat behind Collodi for FCD. – Dan
|14
|Kamungo, Bernard
|9
|20
|▼ 5
|He’s a solid 1v1 defender cause of his pace and power. But remains hit or miss on the offensive end. – Buzz
|15
|Jackson, Jacob
|15
|29
|—
|Injury pushed Jackson back down to third choice, but he should still be riding some momentum into the offseason to earn a contract and playing time somewhere. – Dan
|16
|Abubakar, Lalas
|8
|17
|▼ 2
|In and out of the lineup, he’s made some mistakes that keep Ibeagha ahead of him. – Buzz
|17
|Pedrinho
|7
|24
|—
|Pedrinho played in all four October games, but he’s not putting in the performances where people are screaming for him like they are Sam Sarver. – Dan
|18
|Sainte, Carl
|18
|25
|▲ 1
|22 games, 17 starts this year for Pheonix. He’s pretty much a lock starter for Rising when he’s not playing for Haiti. – Buzz
|19
|Torquato, Josh
|15
|32
|▲ 6
|25 minutes in either Vancouver game. That’s a step up. – Dan
|20
|Pomykal, Paxton
|16
|47
|▲ 14
|Back in the rotation and getting late game minutes but not really up for more than 15 at a time – Buzz
|21
|Lletget, Sebastian
|4
|21
|▼ 8
|A hamstring injury to start the month and two unused sub appearances. The fact that he’s still one of the faces of the club keeps Da Boy as high in the order as it does. – Dan
|22
|Norris, Nolan
|11
|22
|▼ 2
|Norris isn’t getting much PT after his strong US 20 World Cup. – Buzz
Second Team
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|23
|Garcia, Diego
|21
|28
|▼ 2
|A goal and an assist in North Texas’ regular season finale, and 10 minutes in FC Dallas’. No place on the bench last week, though. – Dan
|24
|Scott, Tarik
|23
|29
|▼ 1
|9 games, 8 starts, 1 goal with Monterey Bay in his loan. Hope to see him back soon. – Buzz
|25
|Alvaro
|16
|32
|▼ 1
|A regular on the bench for FC Dallas, with a brief runout in LA, but notably absent last week when FCD defensively flailed. – Dan
|26
|Swann, Caleb
|26
|37
|▲ 1
|Played in all 28 games for NTSC, biggest improvement this year for Los Toritos. Moves from Hybrid to HG for 2026. – Buzz
|27
|Essel, Aaron
|27
|41
|▲ 2
|Injury kept Essel out of Ghana contention in the October window and the final four regular-season games before returning for the playoff defeat. Buzz had heard that NTSC will not exercise its purchase option from St. Johnstone. – Dan
|28
|Sali, Enes
|26
|38
|▲ 10
|He moves up the ranks because he made his MLS debut in the playoff game… but it was horrid. – Buzz
|29
|Deedson
|22
|29
|▼ 7
|A goal off the bench for Haiti, but Deedson can’t even get in the FCD game day roster right now. – Dan
|30
|Urzua, Alejandro
|30
|46
|▲ 2
|Started final 7 games of 2025. A homegrown entering an option season. Is it too little too late? – Buzz
|31
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
|13
|31
|▼ 5
|Tsiki scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, but even getting off the bench is rare currently. – Dan
|32
|Gall, Gavin
|32
|43
|▲ 1
|2025 lock starter at NTSC but our sources say option declined. Kept some hot young talents from getting needed PT. – Buzz
|33
|Contreras, Jaidyn
|31
|42
|▲ 3
|Started both games in October on either side of a US U-19 camp. He’s due to move to an MLS Homegrown contract. – Dan
In Reserve
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|34
|Ramirez, Anthony
|27
|34
|▼ 6
|1 sub, 1 playoff start in Oct. Never locked down a starting spot. A homegrown under contract for ’26. – Buzz
|35
|Bulkeley, James
|35
|46
|— 0
|Impressed at the U-20 before injury ruled him out of the final group game. Unfortunately for NTSC, the Kiwi only recovered to be an unused sub in the playoffs. The rumor mill says Bulkeley did not have his option picked up. – Dan
|36
|Cisset, Momo
|30
|49
|▼ 6
|Started when healthy, but we don’t see any progression. Our sources say his option was declined. – Buzz
|37
|Harms, JT
|31
|49
|▼ 6
|An every day starter but another likely on the way out. – Dan
|38
|Montoya, Nico
|32
|44
|▼ 1
|DNP in Sept and Oct as Harms took over in net. Former Academy player under contract for 26. – Buzz
|39
|Molina, Malachi
|33
|44
|— 0
|Didn’t feature in a gameday roster in October. Molina is under HG contract into next year. – Dan
|40
|Pondeca, Tomas
|33
|40
|— 0
|15 games and just 2 starts for New Meixco United probably isn’t going to cut it in terms of an FCD future. – Buzz
|41
|Baran, Daniel
|29
|45
|— 0
|Just one minute between the two games this past month. – Dan
|42
|DuBois, Jackson
|42
|42
|— 0
|1 reg season, 1 playoff start in Oct. Looks like his loan will be allowed to end. – Buzz
|43
|Pepi, Diego
|34
|55
|— 0
|Three sub appearances in the four October games for Texoma FC. The 20-year-old is into the option years of his homegrown deal without yet finding a regular role anywhere. – Dan
|44
|Aroyameh, Favour
|36
|52
|▲ 2
|8 games, 4 starts. Had some visa issues, had some health issues. Under contract for 2026. Need to see a lot more out of him. – Buzz
On the Farm
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Commentary
|45
|Molomo, Zach
|High: 36
|Low: 48
|▲ 2
|Only seven minutes played in October, and plenty of fanbase frustration at what is perceived as being held back. The 17-year-old is under contract to NTSC in 2026. – Dan
|46
|Sedeh, Sam
|High: 44
|Low: 51
|▼ 2
|2 games, 39 minutes in 2025, but fantastic in the Academy. He’s been in FCD 1st team training. Needs to be with NTSC full-time next year. – Buzz
|47
|Kaakoush, Isaiah
|High: 34
|Low: 51
|▲ 4
|Among all of the talk of contract options being declined, Kaakoush’s has been strangely quiet as he rehabs an ACL. – Dan
|48
|Luccin, Marlon
|High: 41
|Low: 51
|▲ 1
|No PT since the last ranking. Signed for ’26. – Buzz
|49
|Scabin, Kaka
|High: 44
|Low: 54
|▲ 1
|He’s due to transition to a Homegrown contract, coming off an ACL tear may complicate that. – Dan
|50
|Sangare, Faisu
|High: 36
|Low: 50
|▼ 5
|Sangare had lost his job to an Academy player late in the year. Sources say his option was declined. – Buzz
|51
|Orejarena, Leonardo
|High: 37
|Low: 51
|▼ 3
|Failed to make the bench in October and is likely heading out of Frisco/Arlington/Mansfield. – Dan
|52
|Jesus, Geovane
|High: 48
|Low: 53
|— 0
|Still waiting for his return, two seasons out and counting. – Buzz
|53
|Newman, Enzo
|High: 15
|Low: 56
|— 0
|Yet another club ACL, but Enzo has appeared in a lot of FC Dallas’ social media clips of late, so hopefully that means rehab is going well. – Dan
|54
|Endeley, Herbert
|High: 24
|Low: 55
|— 0
|And another ACL. It’s kind of crazy, really. – Buzz
|55
|Cangiano, Gianluca
|High: 37
|Low: 57
|— 0
|ACL + option year = bad timing. – Dan
Notes and Comments
It’s a minor miracle Paxton Pomykal got back on the field for FCD in 2025, so he leaps up a massive 14 places.
Honorable mention to Enes Sali made a 10-place leap after his surprise inclusion on the FCD bench and his even more surprising debut in a playoff game of all things, and Michael Collodi, who seems to have grabbed the top keeper job from Maarten Paes.
On the dark side, Sebastian Lletget falls 8 spots for falling out of the rotation. When the team needs some soccer players, he’s not getting picked, even as a sub. Coming in a close second with a 7-place fall is Deedson. He scored for Haiti, or the fall would have been bigger since he’s not even making the bench behind guys like Enes Sali.
Honorable mention to a trio falling 6 spots: Momo Cisset, JT Harms, and Anthony Ramirez.