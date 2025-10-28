Texoma FC drops down to USL-2 for 2026

Texoma FC announced today that the club will be dropping down to USL-2 for the 2026 season. The team will remain in Texoma.

USL-2 is an elite amateur development league composed predominantly of college players. USL-2 teams in the DFW area include Denton Diablos and McKinney Chupacabras. Lubbock Matadors SC will also join USL League Two in 2026.

Texoma FC said in their press release that the club remains committed to its youth programs and academy, ensuring local players have a pathway to higher levels of soccer.

“As League Two Champion, Vermont Green showed this season a club can make a lasting impact on its city, building excitement and pride at every level. Texoma FC looks forward to doing the same here in the community. We are grateful for the incredible support from our fans and community and look forward to sharing more details soon.”

According to USL, coming soon will be “exciting news from the club’s ownership about long-term investment in infrastructure and the future of League One in North Texas.”